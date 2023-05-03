8 Ways To Make The Most Of Astrology's Period Of 'Collective Soul Growth'

The stars are lining up to change our world. Are you ready to take advantage of all it has to offer?
By Polly Wirum — Written on May 03, 2023
We have tremendous astrological shifts playing out in our sky. Are you prepared to use these opportunities to their full potential?
All that is occurring holds the energetic codes for us to discover and become our true potential. Inside, you may already know this. Does it feel like everything around you is already in a full-blown transformation and you need to catch up — or are you still waiting on a sign?
Wherever you find yourself on the spectrum of expansion keep reading and discover how to thrive in this intense energy of collective soul growth.
Astrological shifts and collective soul growth
As I said at the very beginning, we have tremendous astrological shifts playing out. Many astrologers believe that Pluto in Aquarius will create incredible collective and personal transformative energy unlike any other in our lifetime.
One major occurrence is Pluto in Aquarius. This brings the powerful energy of death and transformation into our collective and personal world over the next 20 years. We will see changes in technology, humanity, and political and financial structure norms.
Saturn is in Pisces for the next two years.
This eventually guides us to sweet harmony between our soul’s awareness and our human experience. You will be guided to access and even celebrate the creative, flowing, sensitive energy of Pisces in this Earthly experience.
Pluto and Saturn will work with the changes we have experienced in food supplies, financial markets and costs associated with land and real estate since Uranus entered Taurus. Throw in Pluto and Saturn in new signs with our ever-changing sky and you have some powerful energy.
To be sure I’m simplifying everything that is going on astrologically so I’m approaching it a little differently. I have tuned in psychically to share how you can evolve spiritually during this mega-transformative time.
How you might feel in this energy
Right now, you might notice dips in your energy. Sometimes you feel incredibly inspired to break out of every confining situation and relationship you’re in, and other times you have no idea what is tugging at your heart.
The planetary changes are activating energy to help us kick old karmic patterns and beliefs. We are being guided to heal both collective and individual karmic wounds.
Imagine you are in a boat moving down a body of water. The rudder is our karma or lessons to be experienced as we evolve.
Pluto and Saturn's karmic rudder pulls us into waterways that help us learn new skills and overcome fears.
We might even find ourselves needing to assist others in our boat. The unsettled current brings us to places we never thought possible. Here in the waves, deep healing and love occur; we find ourselves connecting with a lifeline of peace.
Each of us has an internal rudder that can navigate these times with wisdom and grace; bringing us to a foundation of respect for self and others, kindness and abundance. A high vibrational life, or in other words, we manifest our own power and get to experience our own divinity. Deep, spiritual awakening awaits each of us.
As our karmic debts are paid, the rudder is no longer needed. We merge with the peaceful flow of life, resisting and fearing nothing.
What I see ahead
Here are some of the highlights of what I see.
We will have access to different power grids. Prior to using new power sources, there will be some challenges with meeting the electrical needs of people on Earth.
People will begin to metabolize differently and their food sources will change. I know this sounds very strange, but it looks like we develop new ways to fuel our minds and body. This is not just food sources, but light.
The monetary system becomes very liquid. Challenges will need to be overcome when creating a shared monetary system. It almost looks like we will experience a barter-type regional system until things normalize.
We begin to rely on smaller communities. The beautiful thing about this is how our small communities heal and then expand into much larger high vibrational consciousness groups.
Here are eight ways to thrive during a time of soul growth
1. Take back your power
This time will bring changes in our social norms and politics. It will also help you see where you gave your power away. You might notice where you put faith in things that were not true. This is where the greatest transformations will take place.
2. Notice where your fears are active in your mind
This is a huge indicator of what area of your life needs your attention. Give power to your dreams and release the fear.
3. Find your group
There are many people connecting to higher vibrations now. This makes it easier to connect with like-minded people. This collective higher consciousness will grow at a rapid rate.
4. Staying grounded is really important in times of rapid change
This will help keep you feeling safe but also help you receive high vibrational energy.
5. Plan your life changes at a manageable speed and practice
Allow yourself room to grow and transform in a way that matches your inner world.
6. Meditate and reach for high vibrations
This is a time to turn inward. We really are each changing from the inside out.
7. Trust your feelings
Each of us is finding our truth and what we need to thrive in this world. It will look different for everyone. Your place of safety may be found on the same foundation or platform as your brother but at a different point of contact. We can live our truth by the side of others, who have a little different view of the world. Each of us has different lessons, therefore for truths.
8. Don’t let fear of failure prevent you from creating a life you love
The universe is helping each of us find our way back to a truth where there is a balance of power. You are taking everything you learned from the past, (including many lifetimes) and displaying them in a new way.
The seeds of our future are being planted right now. Of course, we could say this on any given day. But the difference is the energy of today is a portal to very futuristic experiences.
Polly Wirum is a spiritual coach and psychic. She teaches clients how to discover their truth through psychic readings, astrological readings, and intuitive life coaching. She offers guided meditation and, in some cases, guided exploration of past lives.
This article was originally published at Polly Wirum's website. Reprinted with permission from the author.