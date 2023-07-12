3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On July 13, During Moon Trine Pluto

Moon trine Pluto, baby. That's what today is all about, and on July 13, 2023 three zodiac signs are luckiest in love. We're going to see what transformation really means when it comes to how we deal with our romantic relationships. Today is the day we make a big decision in love and romance. Will we invest more time and energy into this romantic relationship, or will we let it slide and turn into something we'll deal with later?

That's the thing, nobody thinks that way ... we just dilly-dally through our love lives without thinking about actual plans or arrangements. Who wants to become that lacking in spontaneity, after all? We've come to associate lack of spontaneity with extreme caution, and that's where Moon trine Pluto comes into play.

Today, we do consider the future. Yes, we are happy to sit down with our partners and talk with them, we are one of the three zodiac signs that take well to this transit, and we will hash out the future and why? Because we believe in it.

While everyone else is flying by the seat of their pants, we who adapt well to transits like Moon trine Pluto feel the better way to approach the relationship's future is by talking it out, point by point. If that is deemed unromantic, we certainly don't care. We're in it to win it, not to impress someone else with our verbiage. Today is for romantic transformation, so get on it, or miss out altogether.

This is a no-brainer for the three zodiac signs who will feel it the most today. What makes this day feel so lucky is that we can see that we are not alone in our feelings and that our partners are just as geeked out over the idea of talking it ALL out as we are. They want what we want, and could there be anything better in the world? Let's go, Moon trine Pluto.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on July 13:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Once you understand that the person you are present with is indeed the person you want to spend the rest of your life with, then the sky's the limit when it comes to what the two of you can do when you put your minds together. And today, July 13, 2023, is all about the future and dreaming big.

You've got the transit of Moon trine Pluto on your side, Taurus, which means that you aren't afraid to look at 'the big picture.' in fact, both you and the person you are with feel almost compelled to map out a five-year plan. You know in your bones that you want to be with this person, so your feeling is, 'Why not!' Why not make plans for a future date so that you can have something to look forward to? This is your joy, not to mention how much it will transform you as you go along. Walk tall, Taurus!

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are completely into making plans, setting dates and letting yourself know that something is securely in place. And, if this something just so happens to be your romantic life, then all the better because on July 13, it will hit you that you're not getting any younger. With that in mind, you want to know that the future holds something in store for you and that whatever it is will be great.

Well, you set it in motion today during Moon trine Pluto rather than wait for it to happen. You and your partner are on the same brain train. You both want the same things, but you're a little more progressive than they are, which is also helped out by Moon trine Pluto. So, go ahead and set that date, Virgo. You won't find anyone around to stop you. The world is your oyster. Cheers with champagne!

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Gone are the days when you sit there shy and uncommunicative with someone you love. Nope, you are all about talking and expressing yourself now, and that has much to do with the fact that you are with someone special who inspires good communication from you. During Moon trine Pluto, on July 13, you will see that you are no longer afraid to say what's on your mind and anticipate more changes.

You are open to these changes, but there's one condition; you experience all the ups, downs, changes and samenesses with the person you are with. You are dead serious about this person and wholly committed to them, as they are to you. So, why not use Moon trine Pluto to inspire more of the same feeling? Look to the future, knowing that it is secure and promises happiness.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.