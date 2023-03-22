The 100 Best Heart Chakra Affirmations For Love & Happiness

The seven energy centers in the body are our chakras. Some believe that there are up to 114 of them in the body, but many are most familiar with the seven chakra system.

This includes the root chakra, the sacral chakra, the solar plexus chakra, the heart chakra, the throat chakra, the third eye chakra, and the crown chakra. A blockage in any of them can disrupt the flow of energy in your body and cause big problems.

The fourth chakra, your heart chakra, is attached to the color green and is closely connected to unconditional love and compassion for yourself and other people. It controls your ability to love and accept people as they truly are, allowing them to be genuine and authentic.

A balanced heart chakra is vital to your physical, mental, and emotional well-being, helping to maintain loving and supportive relationships, and increasing your compassion and empathy, while ensuring you have an infinite supply of love every single day.

That green light within is associated with femininity, our nurturing and emotional sides.

How to Use Affirmations for the Heart Chakra

Opening the heart chakra also leaves you open to give and receive love effortlessly and unconditionally. When in balance it can promote peace, serenity, and acceptance.

Practicing heart chakra affirmations can create the energy you want within your body, making you feel more loving and empathic. It can help to see things from a different perspective and extend grace to those in need, especially yourself.

The affirmations are mantras that you repeat regularly until you manifest them into your life. Whether you believe them from the start or not, as you hear them over and over again, they will slowly become your reality and you will find truth in them without doubt.

Affirmations begin as a hope of sorts. They are utterances of what you would like to manifest in your life, a layout of how you want to live and feel. Eventually, they become part of you and those big expectations become real, embedded in your mind and soul as rules you live by.

Do heart chakra affirmations really work?

Using powerful heart chakra affirmations to open your fourth chakra definitely reaps big rewards. Studies show that when humans hear the same words again and again, they start to believe them. Even things that are untrue become "factual" if they are said enough times.

Though words are often used for nefarious reasons, in the right hands, affirmations can become your biggest resource in taking care of yourself and keeping your physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing in check.

Affirmations work by counteracting any negative beliefs or energy you might be harboring. The intentional redirection and refocus of your energy centers reverberates through your body and outward to your environment, spreading the good vibes.

When using heart chakra affirmations, consistency is key. They need to be specific and repeated on a regular basis to see everything you want materialize. But don’t stop there. Once you have received your blessings, be sure to speak affirmations of gratitude into the universe.

100 Best Heart Chakra Affirmations

Heart Chakra Affirmations For Happiness

Everyone deserves happiness and the good news is that it truly comes from within. Others can add to your joy but are not responsible for it. You are in control, and these heart affirmations help you reach the epitome of happiness.

1. I trust myself.

2. I am filled with gratitude for the life I live.

3. I am thankful for life’s lessons.

4. I am happy with who I am.

5. I am achieving my goals.

6. I feel safe and loved.

7. I am filled with peace.

8. I am free to be my authentic self at all times.

9. I am in a permanent state of grace.

10. I feel good.

11. I have reasons to be happy.

12. Joyful is my natural state.

13. All is good in my life.

14. I choose to be happy.

15. I am destined for happiness.

16. I am worthy of being happy.

17. I am healthy and happy.

18. I am eternally thankful.

19. I appreciate every blessing.

20. I am constantly creating opportunities to be happy.

Heart Chakra Affirmations For Love

Love is a wonderful thing and everyone on the planet should have the opportunity to give and receive genuine love at least once in their lifetime. These heart chakra affirmations for love will help manifest it into your life.

21. I am lovable.

22. I radiate unconditional love.

23. I am able to give love and compassion.

24. I love myself.

25. I attract unconditional love.

26. I attract healthy relationships

27. I know how to love.

28. I choose love.

29. I am patient with myself.

30. I give myself and others grace.

31. I take my time with love.

32. I choose love over fear.

33. I have an endless supply of love.

34. I deserve love.

35. I am worthy of being loved.

36. I am grateful to love and be loved.

37. I love myself enough to take care of me.

38. I love all beings.

39. My heart radiates pure love.

40. I see love all around me.

Heart Chakra Affirmations For Compassion

Being compassionate is one of the most valuable human traits you can have. The ability to show that you care for others really makes a difference in the lives of people around you.

41. I treat others as I want to be treated.

42. I see the good in everyone.

43. I know and accept my best and worst traits.

44. It is okay to make mistakes and forgive myself.

45. I understand that nobody is perfect.

46. I am empathetic to my own flaws.

47. I have let go of self-doubt.

48. Everyday is a new opportunity to do better.

49. I am doing fine.

50. I let go of judgment.

51. It is safe for me to be myself.

52. I am kind to myself.

53. I let go of any judgment directed at me.

54. I release any guilt about my past.

55. I allow others to move past any guilt they have.

56. I always seek to understand.

57. I spread good energy to everyone I meet.

58. I am dependable.

59. I am a helpful resource for those in need.

60. I love, even when it is difficult.

Heart Chakra Affirmations For Acceptance

We all strive to be able to accept the things that cannot change, and change the things we are unable to accept. Acceptance is usually what is standing between you and a stressless life. Affirmations for acceptance can unblock your blessings.

61. I accept myself.

62. I allow people to be who they truly are.

63. I take rejection as redirection.

64. I accept blessings that I receive.

65. I deserve to be accepted by others.

66. I am worthy of acceptance.

67. I am comfortable in my own skin.

68. I accept every aspect of my being.

69. I always show tolerance to others.

70. I give freely.

71. I embrace the lessons life has for me.

72. Amazing things are happening in my life.

73. I have the power of the universe within me.

74. I allow my life force to flow through me.

75. I am at peace.

76. Every situation is a chance to learn.

77. I manifest my thoughts and beliefs.

78. I embrace my power and wield it when I need to.

79. I accept that life is temporary, and I should make the most of it.

80. I relax and release as necessary.

Heart Chakra Affirmations For Healing & Forgiveness

They say that forgiveness is more for you than it is for the person that has wronged you. Holding onto grudges or vengeance is damaging to your spirit. Let it go with these heart chakra affirmations for healing and forgiveness.

81. I forgive myself.

82. I forgive others.

83. I let go of the past.

84. I let go of what no longer serves me.

85. I wish everyone peace and joy.

86. I celebrate the successes of others.

87. I know that what is meant for me will manifest.

88. I attract kind and genuine people into my life.

89. My friends are loyal.

90. I attract all kinds of people to me.

91. I focus on the good qualities of people.

92. I allow people to change.

93. I allow myself to grow and transform.

94. Mistakes are evidence of growth.

95. I am compassionate and understanding.

96. I use my inner wisdom to guide me.

97. I trust my intuition.

98. I let go of negative things.

99. I am releasing all pain and trauma of the past.

100. I have overcome the barriers that held me back in the past.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.