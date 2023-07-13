How The Last Week Of Cancer Season Affects Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope This Week

Welcome to the tarot horoscope for all zodiac signs during the week of July 17 - 23. The last week of Cancer season brings us exciting prospects and new ways to look at old ideas. This week's tarot cards are all lined up for us. For some reason, the tarot cards all seem so meaningful this week. Perhaps it's because we're on the last week of Cancer season, and we're slowly but surely working our way into the bold and glorious Leo season ... or it may just be that summer is working us — and we *want* to be worked!

While we'd all like for a card reading that promises smooth sailing, we, as intelligent people, know that every day we're alive comes with lessons. This week is no different. We will go through the paces and learn those lessons no matter what. For some, we'll take our time getting the point; for others, the lessons will come crashing down in ways we can't ignore. Still, there's the ever-present idea of hope, and it just can't stay down. We believe things will all work out, and during the week of July 17 - 23, 2023, hope reigns supreme ... as it must.

So, for everyone, let us know that everything we experience is something we've created for ourselves. When we take responsibility for our lives, we understand that the hard times are as meaningful as the brilliant victories. Nobody said this would be easy, but that doesn't mean we must accept it all as hard. We will rise above ... after all, we are the human race, and that's what we do. Here are the Tarot readings for each zodiac sign for July 17 - 23, 2023.

Tarot horoscope for the week of July 17 - 23:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Six of Cups, reversed

Be careful what you call your own during this week, Aries, as you may overstep your bounds and ruin something special simply because you take it for granted. This week has you feeling great about life, but you still need to make sure you choose well and don't accidentally take something away from someone else.

Keywords for the week: respect, mindful, generosity

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Ace of Swords

You know how to cut to the chase, don't you, Taurus? This week will show you that being fierce is good for you. Now and then, you need to show yourself what you're made of, and during the week of July 17 - 23, 2023, you will do something that is both nervy and amazingly positive. You will show them all during this week.

Keywords for the week: courage, nerve, determination

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Four of Wands

You are working with a purpose during July 17 - 23. You have a goal in mind, and it is both realistic and attainable. Reaching this goal makes you feel accomplished. This week's work will inspire next week's attitude. You are doing very well; stay strong and positive and continue, Gemini.

Keywords for the week: vision, steadfastness, goals

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Nine of Wands, reversed

You may experience more waiting this week than you had in mind. Your patience is thin, but that does not mean your resolve breaks. You are strong and capable. Even if the task is harder than you expected, you will hold your weight and remain vigilant. You feel like a winner, even though the victory is hard won.

Keywords for the week: stamina, patience, endurance.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Ten of Swords

Yikes, this is the tarot card that makes everybody cringe. It's OK. It just means that in your case, Libra, times are hard and you must do something about it. You'll be stopped dead in your tracks this week, but there's a purpose to the madness, and you will learn how to deal with it. OK, something must end, but all endings result in new beginnings. No worries, don't get caught up in appearances.

Keywords for the week: problems, solutions, renewal

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Nine of Swords

Phew, on the backend of Leo's dreaded tarot card, in comes you, with nightmares and unending ruminations. This week has you overthinking to the point of driving your own self crazy. You have more than you can handle and processing it has become quite the burden. You'll get past this too, Virgo. Just hang in there.

Keywords for the week: mental, emotional, nocturnal

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Ace of Wands

One great decision leads you to something awesome this week, and it will be during July 17 - 23, 2023, that you finally come to trust your intuition. You are smart and successful during this time. While your decisions only concern yourself, you feel that time to pay attention to how you live your life. If you need to choose 'you' over others, then do so with a positive attitude.

Keywords for the week: self-care, knowledge, autonomy

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: King of Wands

You'll be turning to someone you respect for advice on what is going on during this week, and they will steer you in the right direction. You feel very insightful, but you also feel you could use a second opinion. It's good that you are open this way, as this is the correct path for you to take from July 17 - 23, 2023.

Keywords for the week: open-mindedness, ability, foresight.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Knight of Wands

You are the great messenger this week, Sagittarius, as many people await your word. You do not disappoint either; the respect you see coming your way feels satisfying and worth the wait. While you may not be humble in your delivery, you will still charm people to the point where they want to believe in you.

Keywords for the week: words, books, messages

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Death, reversed

Always a good tarot card for those in the know, and during the week of July 17 - 23, you will be giving something up that caused you pain in recent weeks. It's time to let something go for good, and while it's taken you a while to accept its ending, you can't help but feel good about your choices. Here's to the end of something you no longer need. L'chaim!

Keywords for the week: Life, vibrance, ending

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Knight of Cups, reversed

If you have a crush on someone and tell them how you feel this week, then be prepared to get it wrong. No, it's not that they will reject you. That's not part of the plan. What may go down, however, is that you might be so nervous that you text or say something inappropriate and embarrassing. Still, in all, that may be part of the charm of your delivery. It's OK.

Keywords for the week: goofy, mistake, love

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Two of Wands

It is time for you to get your head out of the past and into the present, Pisces. You will spend some time reviewing your past failings and mistakes because you believe you can learn from those mistakes — and you can, but try not to make this kind of 'work' into a repeated habit. Learn and move on. Don't make 'reflecting on the past' into an everyday pastime.

Keywords for the week: wisdom, learning, acceptance

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.