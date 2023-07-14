Each Chinese Zodiac Signs' Weekly Horoscope For July 17 - 23

Your weekly horoscope for July 17 - 23, 2023, is here for all Chinese zodiac signs in astrology. No matter which animal zodiac sign you are, this week, you have no idea about the powers that hide inside of you. Some Chinese zodiac signs are slumbering on their massive potential. Other Chinese zodiac signs have. had the misfortune of associating with friends and family who tried to diminish you and take away that power. Can they truly? That's the message for this week's horoscope.

Ask yourself three questions. What would make your animal sign deliriously happy? Why do you think you haven't done that which you want to do deep in your heart? What will it take to be who you know you are on the inside? You can journal your answers and return them at the week's or month's end. Now let's focus on the weekly horoscopes for each Chinese zodiac sign for July 17 - 23.

Chinese zodiac signs' weekly horoscope for July 17 - 23:

Rat

(1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020, 2032)

Luckiest days of the week:

Love: July 23rd

Money: July 22nd

Friendship: July 20th

Rat, this week will be amazing for most of you. Those who have seized your destiny and are taking action, big or small, will see many positive changes this week. For some of you, it will come as a massive opportunity. For others, it will be a loving circle of friends and family — especially those in the same field as you. A small group of you, though, will miss out on this. You're sabotaging your luck by letting the world scare you. If you're dealing with an Ox, read their horoscope as well to find out how your interaction this week will effect you personally.

Ox

(1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021, 2033)

Luckiest days of the week:

Love: July 23rd

Money: July 20th

Friendship: July 17th

This week will be a fun and relaxing week for you, Ox. Some of you will feel nurtured and looked after by your loved ones. Although, for some of you, this may be because you're down with the flu and need some nursing care. Mainly though, the energy is positive, especially around family gatherings. Your endeavors will also benefit from this. Carry a crystal with you this week that is associated with the energy of the Sun. A yellow crystal will be more beneficial in this regard.

Tiger

(1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022, 2034)

Luckiest days of the week:

Love: July 17th

Money: July 17th

Friendship: July 18th

Tiger, this week is for reckonings and reevaluations, especially in your love life. If you're feeling unsatisfied, or feel like something needs to change, the energy this week supports a move in the right direction. No one can force you to take that step. The longer you allow the status quo to remain, the harder it will be to extricate yourself. If you're dealing with an Ox, read their horoscope as well since your sign will play a dyamic role in their life.

Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023, 2035)

Luckiest days of the week:

Love: July 23rd

Money: July 19th

Friendship: July 20th

Some of you're on the verge of taking a big step in your life. It can be related to higher education, your career or even the health and welfare of your family. This week won't be the deciding week, but what you do now will directly impact the ultimate result. Keep your eyes fixed on the future at this time. The color red and hydrangeas are very lucky for you this week.

Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024, 2036)

Luckiest days of the week:

Love: July 23rd

Money: July 17th

Friendship: July 20th

Dragon, you will face a choice this week. For most of you, this will be in your workplace. For a few of you, it will be in your love life. The choice won't be anything blatant or life-altering in one go. It will be the difference between listening to your intuition and not. The small change that your choice sets into motion will lead to other choices and changes in the future that will snowball into something good or unsavory. For some of you, this is the simple choice of tolerating someone's bad behavior or deciding that you will no longer put up with it. If you're dealing with a Horse or Snake, read their horoscopes as well since there's potential for conflict coming up this week, and you may play a role.

Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025, 2037)

Luckiest days of the week:

Love: July 17th

Money: July 17th

Friendship: July 17th

Snake, this week will be very restful and enjoyable for most of you. A few of you must watch out for potential conflicts with a problem person. This individual loves to fight with others and is intensely jealous of others' accomplishments. You cannot change them even if this is your significant other. This week will call on you to exercise your patience or become more patient. If you feel called to, do a visualization mediation this week to help you connect with your soul and who you're on the inside.

Horse

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026)

Luckiest days of the week:

Love: July 17th

Money: July 18th

Friendship: July 19th & 20th

Horse, make sure to trust your intuition this week without fail. Some Horse zodiac signs are on the verge of making a big mistake, or you will be egged on by someone else to do something disastrous. It can even be a "prank" that gets you in trouble with the authorities. If you're dealing with a Goat, read their horoscope as well since financial matters effecting this sign could effect your life.

Goat

(1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027)

Luckiest days of the week:

Love: July 21st

Money: July 22nd

Friendship: July 20th

Goat, this week will be pretty laid-back and boring for you. For some of you, the routine will feel pretty soul-sucking. For others, the week will give you the space to control your finances or do something you have always wanted to do, especially in art and crafts. Use this time to increase your patience. Some days of the year are very energetic, while others are not. If you're dealing with a Horse or Tiger, read their horoscope as well in order to understand specifics about your relationship dynamic.

Monkey

(1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028)

Luckiest days of the week:

Love: July 21st

Money: July 20th & 21st

Friendship: July 23rd

Monkey, there is a potential for a big fight this week in your private life, especially with a sibling or someone in the family. Either people have been brushing things under the rug for too long, or the day of reckoning is here, or you get tired of a know-it-all individual's behavior when they don't know what is happening in your life. Seize the day and don't back down! Ensure you are fighting with the right person, not the wrong one. The crystals aquamarine and garnet will be lucky for you this week.

Rooster

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029)

Luckiest days of the week:

Love: July 23rd

Money: July 23rd

Friendship: July 21st

Rooster, this week will be relatively uneventful and tedious for you. For most of you Rooster zodiac signs, life will continue at its usual pace with chores and routines to take care of. Those of you who are parents may even find some extra responsibilities on your plate, especially if your children have some extracurricular projects to complete for school. Go steady and you will be able to push through it all. You are stronger than you think!

Dog

(1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030)

Luckiest days of the week:

Love: July 23rd

Money: July 21st

Friendship: July 17th & 18th

Dog, this week will focus on bureaucratic activities. Some Dog zodiac signs maybe be successful at passing a driver's license test. Some of you may have to go to the hospital or clear some insurance bills. Others of you may have a special program at your university, but you will find out that you have to wait in order to complete all the prerequisites first. It can get annoying but try to push through it all and don't lose your cool. If you are dealing with a Pig or Ox, read their horoscopes to gain insight into yours for the week.

Pig

(1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031)

Luckiest days of the week:

Love: July 18th

Money: July 19th

Friendship: July 20th

Pig, you are sleeping on the massive potential hidden inside of you. Something will happen this week that will trigger that realization. You may even be called to step out of your comfort zone and do something that will scare you. It might be public speaking for a few of you who are Pig zodiac signs. It can be something else, too. Baby steps or big steps, you get to decide the right pace for you this week.

