Chinese Horoscope: 5 Astrology Signs Who Are Luckiest This Week

Which five astrology signs will be luckiest this week? According to the weekly Chinese horoscope the week of July 17 - 23, Dragons, Snakes, Rabbits, Monkeys and Horses are the most fortunate, but first, here's a Chinese horoscope for all astrology signs.

Chinese horoscopes for the week of July 17 - 23

This week, even if you don't see it, we are all headed toward something extraordinary. For some astrology signs, this is a childhood wish come true. The universe is hiding a blessing and the path forward from you so you can experience an important journey deeply. If your astrology sign is about to marry, this union will be more than you hoped for. A few years from now, some Chinese zodiac signs will look back at the past and be astonished to see how everything is different. You will have to pinch yourself!

Some of you are scared of stepping out of your comfort zone. You are aware that there are no one-hundred-percents in life, but you also know that it's not as unsafe as your anxiety is making it out to be. Take the step you know you need to. The path ahead won't unfold too quickly. It will be just the right pace for you. Now let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest this week.

Chinese horoscopes: five luckiest astrology signs this week:

1. Dragon

(1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024, 2036)

Heart's luck

Dragon, you're living through an extraordinary time right now. The only problem is that most of you don't know who you are because the blessings and changes are creeping up on you steadily. You'll only be able to feel the strength of this good fortune when a few years have passed, and you look back upon your life.

This week is aligned with that extraordinary energy. Your heart is leading you truly at this time. Don't second-guess yourself or let the opinion of others ruin your fortune and future. The more you listen to yourself and take action based on those inner cues, the stronger your future will be. This is especially true in matters of the heart if you want to settle down with someone who makes you truly happy. Just make sure you don't let impulsiveness ruin your happiness.

2. Snake

(1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025, 2037)

Intuitive luck

Snake, this week's lucky energy is internalized and introspective. The more time you spend away from people, your luck will shine. It's almost like other people's anxieties and problems won't infect what's good for you if you do this. Some zodiac signs need to take action at this time. Don't stall anymore. The right time is now. But you will still have to face a few challenges.

Interestingly, some Chinese signs may receive an intuitive hit this week that can change the course for someone close to you. You may save them from making a terrible financial decision or falling into a nefarious individual's trap. Don't second-guess this intuition. You won't be able to turn back time if you realize you made a mistake by not speaking up sooner.

3. Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023, 2035)

Luck in Love

Rabbit, be sure to read your love horoscope for the week because you are fortunate in love starting July 17. For some Rabbits it's literally because you are getting married. For others, you and your partner are planning big things for the future. You're on the right track, especially if it concerns your children and boarding schools, but the process will take longer to wrap up.

If you are single, you will still feel the energy of this good luck. But there's a warning message. Some Chinese signs have a childhood friend who is quite toxic. This can also be a friend you made in the last few years. This person hates it when other people find love. They sometimes try to break up the relationship or worm their way into it. Don't close your eyes to this reality or you will find yourself in a sticky situation shortly.

4. Monkey

(1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028)

Brutal luck

Monkey, no one wants to read "brutal" in association with their luck, but that's the reality for you this week (and in the coming weeks). You're at a crossroads in your life right now. Your decision will either elevate you out of the pits of hell or drag you deeper into murkier waters. You need to be careful. That's why you're on the lucky list this week. You need to take control of your luck now and not let negative thinking or negative people sabotage your chances or push you down a path of no return. It is just as scary as you think it is.

Wear a protective crystal to help you to the other side if you feel called to. Obsidian and Jet are good choices. You can also pick a different crystal if you have a strong personal connection to one, just stay away from Quartz crystal at this time.

5. Horse

(1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026)

Blessed finances

Horse, this week you are lucky in finances. You have made past good investment decisions and it's bringin you good fortune now. You will also be lucky at your work because of your consistent efforts leading to a good turnaround. You deserve this! Ensure you don't brag about your good fortune to others or even "share" your happiness. Some Chinese signs who are Horses have a few intensely jealous people around you who only feel good when they are the ones doing well and are surrounded by people who are doing poorly.

Doing a gratitude ritual to honor your ancestors and to send thanks into the universe will be massively helpful at this time. This is especially true for kind-hearted people who can't keep mum about your good fortune. If you need to share good news, share your joy with the universe or whatever higher power you believe in.

