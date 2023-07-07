Weekly Love Horoscope For July 10 - 16: Mars Brings Passion To A New Level

Here is your weekly love horoscope for July 10 - 16, during Mars entering Virgo. Mars in Virgo brings passion to a new level. It's not the moments of bliss that genuinely define a relationship but the small details of how you can hold one another, support each other, and build a life together. Love is found in how you and your partner show up for your relationship each day. Focusing on these smaller moments creates a bond that can never be broken.

In the week of July 10 –16, 2023, Mars, the planet of ambition and passion, shifts into the earth sign of Virgo. This new sign changes Mars's influence on your life. Usually, Mars is impulsive and rash; it fires you up to pursue and achieve whatever you desire. However, in Virgo, the energy changes; you are called to bring greater focus and commitment to your life as you pay more attention to romantic details.

While Venus retrograde is only a few weeks away, there is already starting to be a more reflective plan-orientated energy that is beginning to filter in. Mars in Virgo intensifies that, as you start to understand, it's not the lofty dream to focus on or even the momentary joy but the steps you can take to create a life of love, happiness and growth.

The details of life aren't always thought to be particularly romantic. However, it separates a fling from a forever love. Spend time talking things out with your partner about the relationship, how to improve it and how to build a life together. Allow yourself to lean in where it was once uncomfortable. By meeting these moments with patience and openness, you can transform your relationship — and your entire life.

Weekly love horoscopes for July 10 -16:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best day for love: Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Although things seem to move slowly when you're in the midst of change, so much is happening for your highest benefit behind the scenes. You are entering a new chapter in your life, even if there is still so far to go. With Mars in Virgo currently activating your sector of routine and health, you are striving to change foundational things within your life to create more space for the joy and love you desire. This is all part of a more significant wave of change you have embraced instead of trying to pretend it's not happening.

During the week of July 10 – 16, 2023, as Mercury shifts into Leo, your focus and conversations will center around themes of commitment, family and joy. It's time to start making moves for how you want to feel instead of simply doing what you think you should. Wanting to be happy isn't simplistic, but it should be your top priority because your relationship should make you better and your life.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best day for love: Monday, July 10, 2023

Virgo energy rules your zone of happiness, creativity and commitment. As Mars shifts into this realm during the week of July 10 – 16, 2023, it will help you focus on what matters most. Mars in Virgo will ask that you take your time planning out what you need to do to enjoy more of the life and relationship you've created, yet it leaves plenty of time to ensure you're also embracing the present moment.

Mars is typically entirely directed and focused on immediate gratification. However, you will be thinking more long-term under this energy. While you will still seize plenty of moments with your lover, you will be thinking more significantly and further ahead, making this a powerful time for planning your lives together. Start from the ground up and remember to enjoy the journey, not just the destination.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best day for love: Monday, July 10, 2023

As Mars shifts into Virgo during the week of July 10 – 16, 2023. So this week, reflecting on your values and priorities is essential for you, as this will activate themes surrounding your home, family and healing. As much as you like your freedom and even the more social or fun aspects of your life, you still need to ensure that you build the robust and stable foundation you require from your relationship. Rule the world together, but remember it's where you both return to that matters most.

As you shift into this new phase, pay attention to where you're energy is going. Reflect on what you are giving to yourself, your relationship and your healing versus where you invest it in other places. You can grow significantly here, including a deepening commitment to your romantic relationship. Still, you must be willing to give up a momentary thrill for something that will provide you with a lifetime of joy.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best day for love: Tuesday, July 11, 2023

You have been moving through a transformation within your romantic relationship as you have been honoring your growth more deeply. This has allowed you to advocate for yourself, prioritize your needs, and look at love differently. No longer is this the codependent; you'll do anything for the one you love kind of union — but instead, one that breathes balance and reciprocity.

During the week of July 10 – 16, 2023, as Mercury in Leo activates your sector of self-worth and value, you will realize the better you feel about yourself, the better decisions you make for your life. This especially is true in terms of relationships because you need to honor yourself first. As you do, you'll also be able to create the relationship you truly desire. Don't be afraid to draw some boundaries this week or say the hard thing, as the one person you should never abandon is yourself.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best day for love: Monday, July 10, 2023

Just as Mercury shifts into your sign and Mars moves into Virgo both your zone of self-worth and finances are activated. Each helps you to understand what is most important. Right now, it would be best if you had time to ground yourself in the recent changes you've undergone so that you are making moves that genuinely align with your self-worth and what you truly want more of in your life.

In the week of July 10 – 16, 2023, as Mercury helps you to speak your truth more fully, Mars will give you time to pause, reflect and make essential plans that honor all the work you've been doing. The best parts of life shouldn't be saved for when everything else is settled but incorporated into an existence that radiates the joy and energy you have.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best day for love: Tuesday, July 11, 2023

When it comes to love, most often, it's the moments of happiness or romance which are focused on; however, during the week of July 10 – 16, 2023, you will be given a significant opportunity to deepen the bond you share with your partner. As Mercury shifts into Leo, activating themes around your sector of intuition, dreams and truth, you will be called to share more profound parts of yourself that you often keep hidden.

Instead of being hesitant to share your truth out of fear of changing the relationship, lean into your connection with yourself as you realize you deserve to be loved for precisely who you are. Let yourself be fully seen by your partner, which is only done by sharing the deepest parts of yourself. Whether you've been holding onto feelings about the relationship or simply some truths regarding yourself, the more you share, the closer you become.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best day for love: Monday, July 10, 2023

Balance is always an essential theme in love for you, but often this gets sacrificed to keep the peace. You don't usually enjoy conflict and prefer to keep things to yourself rather than miss out on the more lighthearted moments of romance. Yet, what happens though is you end up building walls of resentment around your heart as you struggle to feel as open or connected to your partner.

In the week of July 10 – 16, 2023, as Mars moves into Virgo, activating the deepest part of yourself and life, you will be guided to cease keeping the peace outside of you if it ends up occurring at the expense of your inner peace. The more you can speak on things as they arise, the more open you will feel to your partner because you won't be closing yourself off with everything you're not saying. Take time to say what is on your mind and heart because it may save your relationship.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best day for love: Monday, July 10, 2023

You approach love intensely and profoundly as you crave a once-in-a-lifetime connection that is unlike anything else you, or anyone else, have ever experienced. In your growth over the past few years, you've also realized that you must temper that with the stability and presence that life requires. It's not enough anymore to have stolen moments. Instead, you want the entire life, from the mundane to the passionate and everything in between.

As Mars shifts into Virgo during the week of July 10 – 16, 2023, your social sector will be activated, bringing you opportunities to embrace more of your growth while you unapologetically live your truth. There may be some plans right now around how you and your partner can better combine your lives, and while those things take time, there is also a chance this week to naturally have them evolve as you realize it's the simplest moments share which end up meaning the most.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best day for love: Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Everything in life points you towards something new, exciting and hopeful. This is Sagittarius's dream come true as you aren't just dreaming of those far-reaching horizons but are exploring them instead. Mercury joins Venus in Leo during the week ahead of July 10 – 16, 2023 helping you to focus on the new while releasing the old, yet there is a lesson in all of this too.

You can't just jump into the new if you haven't learned the lessons of your past, and now is your time to focus on the greater meaning of everything that you may have missed or weren't in the place to accept. Mercury will help you organize your thoughts more clearly so that you can understand how everything is connected, which means that you will also be inspired to move in new directions and progress in new ways — right in the order of your heart.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best day for love: Tuesday, July 11, 2023

As a Capricorn, when it comes to love, it's essential to understand that you will need to approach it differently than your career or even other parts of your life. You are highly driven and focus on the goals so intensely that you don't allow the small things happening daily today to affect your progress. Yet, when it comes to love, it's the tiny moments that end up determining the bigger picture.

During the week of July 10 – 16, 2023, as Mercury shifts into Leo, highlighting your sector of transformation and intimacy, it's essential to make sure your words align with your actions. You can tell your partner they are the most critical thing in your life, but the words become meaningless if your actions don't align.

Listen to what your partner is trying to say; instead of hearing what you think it means or even what you want it to, try to understand how they express their needs. The more you can learn your partner's needs, the more you can show up in all the ways they need.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best day for love: Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Mercury, the planet of communication, joins Venus in Leo during July 10 – 16, 2023, intensifying the focus on your romantic sector. Not only is Venus here, bringing you greater focus and reflection, but Mercury now helps you to embrace the necessary conversations to bring about more significant growth and connection. Right now, the focus is on healing, reflecting and discussing your past wounds and making plans for the future with your partner.

Venus will begin its retrograde in just a few weeks, so Mercury in Leo will become a crucial part of discussing what comes up for you. Even if you might feel something is irrelevant or doesn't matter, remember that when it comes to love, there is no such thing as sharing too much.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best day for love: Monday, July 10, 2023

In the week ahead of July 10 – 16, 2023, your romantic life significantly boosts as Mars and Pallas shift into Virgo. Virgo is your opposing zodiac sign and represents all things relationships and love. It helps to bring balance to your otherworldly vision of love by having you focus on the stability and the details of life that go into developing a healthy relationship.

Pallas will help you develop your wisdom just as Mars inspires more significant commitment and the ability to focus on what needs your attention. Whether this is establishing a relationship or even working through repairing an existing relationship, there is an immense opportunity for you to focus on the more practical aspects of love. If you've been reflecting on how to start planning a future with your partner, this energy will also create a space of patience and focus as you can talk about what goes into that lifelong love affair you desire.

Most romantic dates this week:

Monday, July 10, 2023

The essential aspect of taking action comes from the wisdom to know which decision aligns with your truth — and which is not. This knowledge becomes easier to access as asteroid Pallas enters Virgo today, as it helps you to seek out what you may have previously not been ready to. Pallas represents your ability to understand and problem-solve so that you can overcome any obstacle creatively. In relationships, this helps you gain clarity over your truth and the root of any challenges you've recently had so you can figure out a solution or even repair any situation.

On the heels of Pallas, Mars, the planet of action and passion, enters Virgo today as well, strengthening your resolve and helping you to slow down so you don't miss any critical details. Mars in Virgo isn't as impulsive and instead ushers in a time of commitment, compromise and the ability to make grounded plans for the next chapter of your life. You are entering a critical time where it's not the action you take at the moment that matters most but the plans you are putting in place which will guarantee your romantic success. Take your time, and don't rush the process that you're within because there is a purpose to it all.

Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Regarding relationships, communication is one of the most determining factors. This often is depicted by the actions of Mercury, the planet which governs how you think and speak. Depending on what zodiac sign Mercury is in, it affects how you communicate and even what you choose to talk about. Today, Mercury shifts into the bold, passionate sign of Leo, igniting a wave of heartfelt emotion and determination.

Leo rules the Sun and is the zodiac sign most associated with the sentiment of following your heart, which means this is the direction that you will feel most called to pursue yourself. The remarkable aspect of Mercury in Leo is that it becomes easier for you to say what you want or what is most important to you. You will be more apt to speak the truth, to have boundaries and not to be afraid to go after the desires of your heart. Use this to open up honest conversations and be fearless regarding heart matters.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.