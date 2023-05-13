Signs You're Destined To Leave Your Hometown, According To Astrology

According to astrology, some people are not meant to live in their place of birth for too long, destined to move away eventually from their hometowns and live elsewhere. Whether you relocate within the same country or move to a new country or region of the world altogether is revealed by different astrology placements.

Astrology placements most likely to move far from home

Mars or Pluto in the 4th house

Mars and Pluto are conflict-ridden planets. And when they fall in one's fourth house of home, it immediately reveals a home environment that is not safe. This can be because of abuse within the family, whether at the hands of the caregivers or siblings, or because of an ongoing war in the country of birth. People with Mars or Pluto in the 4th house often become refugees and settle elsewhere. Or they do so to run away from an abusive environment.

You have a mutable rising sign.

Mutable signs in astrology (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces) are usually associated with impermanence. And when someone has a mutable rising sign, it shows that the four biggest points in their astrology chart (the Ascendant, IC, Descendant, and Midheaven) are prone to change. The Ascendant and first house rule the individual and how they move in life. The IC (or Imum Coeli) is the cusp of the fourth house and rules the home. The Descendant is the cusp of the seventh house of partnerships and marriage. The Midheaven is the cusp of the 10th house and rules one's career. So mutable signs in these areas of the chart create a lot of movement and frequent travel.

This is more pronounced when your Ascendant-Descendant axis is ruled by Gemini and Sagittarius. Both these zodiac signs are associated with travel. Gemini represents short-distance travel while Sagittarius is responsible for long-distance travel, especially that associated with education. So when you have these signs here, you and your spouse are both of the “traveling kind.” And either you or your spouse will relocate to live with the other.

Stellium in the 9th house or Sagittarius

Sagittarius is the wanderer of the zodiac. So a stellium in Sagittarius or the ninth house (which is the natural domain of Sagittarius) makes a person more likley to live far away from where they were born. This can literally be because of higher education, but it can also be because of an unconventional lifestyle where one travels from city to city and lives in a remodeled van or is part of a circus troupe.

Saturn in the 4th house

People with Saturn in their 4th house often have very strict parents or a very strict mother. This can make the person feel very stifled in life, eventually making them move away. But this by itself does not mean a person will live far away. Oftentimes, when other astrology markers are also present in their chart, the person will relocate with their parents in tow.

Stellium in Pisces or the 12th house

Pisces is the sign of letting go in astrology. It's the most spiritual zodiac sign. Having a stellium in Pisces or the 12th house (the natural domain of Pisces) often reveals that a person has very little attachment to their place of birth. These natives are often found traveling through foreign lands in search of spiritual enlightenment. Or they choose to never really settle down in one place. Sometimes this placement can also reveal that an individual may get incarcerated in jail or mental health facility (thanks to Neptune's influence) and therefore not be able to return home.

Multiple planets and points in mutable signs.

If you have a lot of planets and points in your chart in mutable signs, you have a very high possibility of living far away from where you were born. Especially when Mercury, Sun, and Mars are in mutable signs. This is more pronounced when the concentration of mutable planets is in the 4th or 10th house. In the 4th house, it can reveal that a person has parents who have a traveling lifestyle with an impermanent home, like scientists, foreign diplomats, etc. In the 10th house, it reveals the person will choose to relocate and settle far away because of career obligations or for the chance to advance further.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.