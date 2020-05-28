The Best Healing Rituals For Each Zodiac Sign

Give yourself a sense of accomplishment and closure.

Everybody has their own version of what comfort means to them. Even our zodiac sign can give us a good idea of what would bring us a sense of healing, especially under times of duress.

The cosmic forces that rule our astrological signs give great insight as to what works for us, and what doesn't. So, healing rituals for each zodiac sign vary from personality to personality.

The idea of ritual has been misunderstood, though must of us participate in ritualistic behavior without even knowing it. Ritual isn't restricted to summoning up the devil; that's the Hollywood version. Ritual is really about focused thought and repetitive action, according to a structured plan.

For instance, one could make a ritual of their evening meal: the prep, setting the table, the perfect wine selection, and the tasting of each morsel of food. If done again and again each night, it's a ritual.

Ritual can be both spiritual and mundane. The goal of ritual is concentration and a sense of accomplishment. At the end of the ritual, we give ourselves a feeling of closure.

And when we decide that it's a healing we wish to give ourselves, we can accomplish that very well and very specifically, according to our zodiac signs.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Because Aries rules the head, a suitable healing ritual for Aries would be a head massage.

If you're an Aries and have a partner who is willing to be part of this healing, ask them if they'd spend at least 20 minutes just rubbing your head. What is ritualistic about this is the choice of where you do this ritual, and how you light the area, and if you choose to set the space with candles or soft darkness.

If you don't have a partner, get yourself one of those electric pillow rollers that can be timed. They work well and they can give you that healing relief you so desperately desire.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're known to be a true foodie, though it's often times brought down to the level of fast food and junk snacks. If you really want to heal, set up a day during the week where you'll prepare your own food.

Meal prep can be meditative. Just making a list of ingredients can make you feel calmer.

Set aside that one day where you can plan ahead for the week's meals and really allow yourself the pleasure of preparing food, step by step. Planning, in itself, is a ritual.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You like to move around, and the act of driving can be quite ritualistic for you, Gemini.

Make a plan to take a long distance drive once a week, if you need, and just take off. Set your tunes up ahead of time and just hop in your vehicle, all by yourself, and head out on the highway.

If you can create this time for yourself, you'll come to look forward to it. It will be the ideal "me time" and you'll know that day of the week (or month) as the day you take time to heal your mind.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It should be very easy for you to find a healing ritual, as you love your home and take great pleasure in keeping it clean and beautiful.

Figure out what day of the week you want to dedicate to home cleansing and sprucing up. Replace old flowers with new ones; the act of going to the store to get flowers is exciting, and if you're able to pick them yourself, even better.

Create little "magical" spaces in your home on a weekly basis, and then sit in those spaces, enjoying the healing quality of having made that space yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Nothing makes you happier than having a good time with friends, sharing food and drinks, or even spending time on the phone with someone who makes you laugh.

You sometimes feel you need grand things and major events to derive joy from, when the truth is. the real healing for you is personal — and it's in laughter.

Make time for friends as a ritual. Know that you're going to participate in something that's going to take you off the edge. See it as a healing exercise, something based on trust and friendship.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

While it may not appear to be a pleasant ritual, you might want to do a cleansing fast every now and then. Virgo rules the stomach, and that often means stomach upsets and gastric problems.

A known method for balancing the system is fasting. You can make a ritual out of the juices you prepare to drink during it.

Fasting is a ritual in the sense that you choose a day to start and complete, one that you look forward to starting and ending. It cleans the body of impurities, and you will cleanse your entire spirit.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It might be time for a little shop therapy, and since it's still a good idea to hold back on the heavy spending, it's quite known that spending money is a Libra passion. And it makes you feel really good.

Okay, so you might be a spendaholic, but it's alright, because if you make a ritual of it, you'll be able to restrict your spending to one set day. Go ahead, make a day out of it!

Save a few extra bucks and then let 'em rip. Choose a day, maybe every other week, and just treat yourself to something giddy and senseless. You'll feel like a good ol' human again.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You tend to get yourself all worked up with overthinking and excessive worrying. You go all out to torment yourself with possible negative scenarios.

What you need is something sensual to distract you from all of that mental excess.

For you, Scorpio, your healing ritual is quite easy: a nice, hot bath with the works. Flower petals, soft music, candles, a glass of wine if you drink, and you might even want to bring a good book in the tub with you to keep you focused on what's good in life.

Make it a ritual — buy bath bombs, set out fresh towels, get your after effects ready as well. Make it a spa experience, Scorpio. You could really use a sensuous evening of "me time."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

There's a good chance you've wanted to be creative and you've slowed the pace on your output, Sagittarius. And that's starting to bug you.

If you can't get with the production, then allow yourself some time off.

You're the creative machine, the genius of the zodiac, and being this creative can be a real pressure on you, especially if you're trying to live up to the expectations of others. Everyone wants and expects to you always be the leader, the artist, the communicator.

But take a rest from that and make your healing ritual about acceptance. It's okay to do nothing. It's okay to not produce like a mad man, 24/7. Walk away, Sagittarius. Make a long walk your daily healing ritual.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

No one can keep up with you, Capricorn — it's work, work, work all the time. Even if you don't have work, you find work.

You rarely kick back and just relax, which is exactly why your healing ritual is all about pulling back and winding down, as in all the way. We're talking meditation and complete quiet.

You're used to the hustle and bustle of getting things done. You rarely find time to recharge your batteries. Well, if you're to stay strong and healthy and maintain your brisk pace, you must find time in the AM to meditate.

Look up mantra meditation, find yourself an audio meditation to listen to if need be, and just give yourself that daily 15 minute slot for pure mindlessness.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

One of the best healing rituals that you could do for yourself, Aquarius, is to journal.

Yes, write down your thoughts once a day — as in, "keep a diary." These are the perfect times for journaling, and because you aren't someone who expresses themselves verbally, you tend to repress your thoughts, and that gives you stress.

So, let those thoughts out on paper! Say everything you want to say, get angry, feel gratitude, say nasty things, say wonderful things. No one is going to see your journal, so it's all yours. You'll be surprised at just how good you feel when you let your feelings out on paper.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Believe it or not, a great healing ritual for you would be to learn something new. Bingo! I bet you heard that.

It might be time to get some structure into your life, perhaps take up a new language or learn a craft. You've been wanting to use that energy of yours for a while now, but you haven't been ready to commit to anything.

Before you knew it, you ended up doing nothing, which was not part of the plan. You're feeling restless, and you don't like the idea that you're letting time go to waste.

So, engage yourself in something gripping. Learn to cook, teach yourself sculpture, apply yourself! Heal yourself through activity, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.