Here is what your zodiac sign can manifest this week, during Mars entering Virgo. For something new to begin, something else must always end. It is the law of creation and the sacred space to welcome in not just your future but also your fate.

During the week of July 10 – 16, 2023, Mars shifts into Virgo, initiating a time of powerful new beginnings for your manifestation rituals and your life. Mars is one of the most beneficial planets to work with when manifesting because it governs passion and action, two essential components in making your intention a reality.

Mars is more grounded in Virgo, so while your ritual is essential, it must incorporate planning. For example, if you want to manifest a new love, it involves the steps you can take to invite that into your life, like clearing out space from exes, reflecting on your beliefs and changing your routine to allow new opportunities.

Mars isn't the only celestial body in Virgo, though, as asteroid Pallas shifts into this earth sign, casting a light of greater knowledge and wisdom on your life and giving you the power to know precisely where to make a move and when.

This will allow you to focus with greater clarity on the steps that you do genuinely want to take to invite in the new beginning that Mars is offering. There are always reasons why it may not seem like the perfect time to take your life to a brand-new level, but this week, they won't matter. Mars is giving you the confidence to trust that it's not about waiting but choosing to do what is necessary to make this moment perfect for a change.

What each zodiac sign can manifest this week:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Seizing a new opportunity

Start a daily practice of anointing your sacral chakra with ginger essential oil to attract more significant opportunities and abundance. Once you've anointed your sacral chakra, sit quietly, holding a tiger's eye to this part of your body while repeating the affirmation six times.

Weekly affirmation: I am ready to embrace a new opportunity for myself and my life.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Committing to your truth

Gather a white candle and tie a blue thread around it to represent your truth. As you place this on your altar or in a north-facing part of your home, repeat the affirmation five times. At the end of the week, you can bury the remaining blue tread next to the verbena to embody your truth.

Weekly affirmation: I am committed to living a life based on my truth.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Greater stability in your home

Create a coming home ritual to help you ground and cleanse yourself of the energies from the outside world. Add rosemary, lavender and white sage essential oil to plain witch hazel. Each time you come home before walking inside, spray your aura with the blend while repeating the affirmation four times.

Weekly affirmation: My home is a place of stability, safety and love.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Speaking your truth

Take a bay leaf and write your affirmation on it. Anoint the leaf with peppermint essential oil and hold it as you send your intention into it. Keep this with you during the week, tucked in your clothing or pocket. At the end of the week, bury it in your garden or a treasured potted plant to release its energy.

Weekly affirmation: I can speak the truth and advocate for myself.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Trusting yourself

Light a white candle and begin by writing a letter to yourself detailing why you trust yourself. Once finished, anoint your third eye with rosewood essential oil, and fold your letter three times. Hold this to your third eye while repeating your affirmation, then place it on your altar.

Weekly affirmation: I trust myself always to know what is right for me.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Living unapologetically as yourself

Create a morning ritual by anointing your heart chakra with lemon essential oil. Then create space for a tea meditation utilizing lemon grass, peppermint and lavender. As you sit quietly inhaling the fragrant tea, repeat the affirmation while visualizing a warm light radiating from your body.

Weekly affirmation: I am only focusing on myself and creating a life in alignment with my soul.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: Focusing on the future

Add kyanite to a small honey jar while repeating your affirmation, sending the powerful words into the sweet substance. Each morning take a small teaspoon of the honey while you exhale, smile and repeat the affirmation twelve times.

Weekly affirmation: I am excited to focus on my future and all the joy that awaits me.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Gratitude

Create a gratitude offering by writing down the names of those you are grateful for and placing them in a jar. Next, add sage, ginger and cinnamon while repeating the affirmation. You can put it on your altar, revisit it nightly and at the end of the week, you can use it as a smudge to cleanse yourself and your space.

Weekly affirmation: I am profoundly grateful for all my loving, supportive connections.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: A new career direction

Write down what new career direction you are looking for, or just simply your affirmation. Place in the bottom of a jar, add sugar for joy, basil for growth, cloves for financial abundance, and lavender for peace. During the week, place a green candle on it, burning it while repeating the affirmation.

Weekly affirmation: I am prepared to take my career in a healthy new direction.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Embracing a connection with the spirit

Create a more profound meditation practice to honor your spiritual connection by anointing your third eye with cedarwood essential oil. Next, sit cross-legged outside or in front of a window, closing your eyes and repeating the affirmation nine times. You can also place your hands in dhyana mudra to call in a greater connection to spirit during your practice.

Weekly affirmation: I am a divine being in touch with the power of the universe.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Transparency

Create a sacred scrub daily with salt, ginger, cloves and lavender. Add in some coconut oil for abundance, and in the shower, use this scrub as you repeat the affirmation. Envision removing doubts, fears or anything that holds you back from being your entire transparent self in your relationship.

Weekly affirmation: I am transparent in my romantic relationship and know I am safe to be myself.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: A new beginning in love

Tapping into the powerful romantic new beginnings of the calla lily, write down your affirmation on paper, fold three times and anoint it with rose essential oil. Next, bury it in the soil of the calla lily while repeating your affirmation and place it in a south-facing window for new beginnings. Sprinkle the soil with lavender for greater love.

Weekly affirmation: I am ready to open to love and give fate a second chance.

