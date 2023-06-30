What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest Today, July 1, During The Moon In Sagittarius

Today's daily affirmations are here for your zodiac sign to manifest what you want from life.
Here is today's daily affirmation for today, July 1, for each zodiac sign to manifest what they desire during the Sagittarius Moon. We enter the window of opportunity. During the next three days as the Moon completes its transit through determined Sagittarius, it helps you to go after what you most want.
Today's Moon phase is the waxing gibbous phase, which means it inspires you to act. Because of the fire element of Sagittarius, this results in action as you prepare to see your intention reach fruition on the Full Moon in just a few days.
Sagittarius is the zodiac sign of the seeker and truth. It often shoots its arrows, unsure where they'll land or if they will. Yet, the power of this zodiac sign is that when its laser focuses on its desire — it never misses. As much as you have been guided recently to reflect, tune into your intuition and embrace the lessons of your past, you're now being advised not to hesitate a moment longer and to take a step of action.
When considering utilizing the manifestation energy of the waxing gibbous Moon in Sagittarius, it's essential to understand what action means and how it may look different depending on where it affects you the most.
Action can be finally saying yes and beginning a new chapter in your life. Still, it can also be a decision to do things differently, embodying a new belief or even stepping back and seeing what happens if you stop working so hard. All of these are steps of action that correspond to you embracing the power you must manifest what you wholeheartedly desire.
Each zodiac sign's daily affirmations for today, July 1:
Aries
(March 21 - April 19)
Manifest: Hope
Anoint yourself with rose geranium essential oil as you repeat the affirmation, smiling while doing it and visualizing everything turning out for your greater good.
Daily affirmation: I am hopeful and know that I deserve the life of my dreams.
Taurus
(April 20 - May 20)
Manifest: Transformation
Create a sacred scrub using white sugar, coconut oil to purify and sandalwood oil to encourage transformation. Repeat the affirmation eight times as you use this in a shower ritual.
Daily affirmation: I am ready to transform into a better version of myself.
Gemini
(May 21 - June 20)
Manifest: Following your heart
Hold rose quartz as you repeat the affirmation, sending its energy into the crystal. Take this and plant it beneath a dahlia.
Daily affirmation: I am committed to following my heart at any cost.
Cancer
(June 21 - July 22)
Manifest: Putting yourself first
Gaze at yourself in the mirror as you anoint your pulse points with peppermint essential oils. Repeat the affirmation as you gaze at yourself, visualizing a deep feeling of worthiness radiating through your body.
Daily affirmation: I am worthy and deserving of prioritizing myself and my needs first.
Leo
(July 23 - August 22)
Manifest: Creativity and joy
Gather a yellow candle, paper and drawing materials. As you light the candle, open the space to perform a scribble meditation while you choose assorted colors and repeat the affirmation. Then close your eyes while you let your hand roam around the paper. Once finished, write your affirmation on the paper, and place it on your altar or a sacred place.
Daily affirmation: I am a creative and joyful soul.
Virgo
(August 23 - September 22)
Manifest: A home opportunity
Gather coriander, mint, rosemary and thyme. Tie them together as you repeat the affirmation four times, then hang them on or above your door.
Daily affirmation: I am excited about a new opportunity for change within my home and family.
Libra
(September 23 - October 22)
Manifest: Future-based conversations
Write down the conversation you want to call in, then fold the paper three times. Collect a sprig of yarrow, and together, place it on a north-facing window for knowledge while repeating the affirmation.
Daily affirmation: I embrace essential conversations about the future with those I care about.
Scorpio
(October 23 - November 21)
Manifest: Inner value
Gather white sage, rosemary and rose to create a smudge. As you smudge yourself using a white feather, repeat the affirmation eleven times and return the cooled ashes to the earth.
Daily affirmation: I am honoring my value in all ways.
Sagittarius
(November 22 - December 21)
Manifest: Truth
Begin the day by anointing your chakra points with myrrh essential oil and repeating the affirmation. Pay special attention to your throat chakra area to help you release any stagnancy. Place a tiger's eye in your pocket or wear it as jewelry for greater intensity.
Daily affirmation: I am ready to see the truth and take action to honor it.
Capricorn
(December 22 - January 19)
Manifest: Determination
Gather a red candle and write your name vertically on it. Place it in a sacred space with bay leaves, and as you light it, repeat the affirmation ten times.
Daily affirmation: I am determined to remain focused and not give up on what matters most.
Aquarius
(January 20 - February 18)
Manifest: Healthy decisions
Create an aura spray using plain witch hazel, rosemary, pine and peppermint essential oils. As you spray this around yourself and your space, repeat the affirmation.
Daily affirmation: I am making healthy decisions for myself and the life I want to live.
Pisces
(February 19 - March 20)
Manifest: Career decision
Take a dollar bill and write down the decision that you are contemplating. Roll it up, anoint it with olive oil and then stick it vertically into the ground next to a basil plant while repeating the affirmation.
Daily affirmation: I am embracing a critical career decision and am excited about what it will bring.
