What Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest During The Month Of July

Here is what your zodiac sign can to manifest in July 2023, based on the stars, Moon and other celestail events taking place this month. During the month of July, it's important to pause and give yourself time to process all that occurred in June when summer started, as you might be able to extract some new knowledge and use it to your advantage. To make the most of each moment isn’t just to ensure you’re enjoying yourself or benefitting, but it's also to be present for the realizations and truth being delivered to you by the universe.

In July, Leo Season begins, and as the Sun makes its way into this radiant, passionate sign, and Venus begins its retrograde season. Both the Sun and Venus are powerful allies when manifesting what your zodiac sign needs; yet as Venus retrogrades for 40 days and nights, it may also be a time to slow down and truly reflect on your intentions.

The most powerful manifestations are those you take your previous knowledge, setbacks and even lessons while applying them to what you want to create now. Using what you know is the process of learning and becoming better. During July, as much as you must embody your intentions within this moment, it’s also okay to go slow, to pause, and to recognize the best things are also those which are created slowly and with deep intent.

What each zodiac sign needs to manifest during the month of July 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Manifest: Joy

Set up an altar space with a yellow candle, ginseng and lemon balm. Write down on a slip of paper what you want to incorporate into your life for greater joy. Burn the piece of paper safely and then sprinkle the ashes into the plants or the candle itself. Repeat the affirmation six times.

Affirmation: I am worthy of and embracing a life of joy.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Manifest: Healing

Using cypress essential oil, begin a practice of anointing your heart chakra and then sitting in meditation, repeating the affirmation, as you envision a soft green healing light radiating out from your body.

Affirmation: I am healing and open to receiving the healing of others.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Manifest: Truth

Verbena represents truth. Try to incorporate this into a tea or tincture. As you do, repeat the affirmation, and feel yourself opening deeply to your truth and the truth of others.

Affirmation: I am honoring my truth as sacred and holding space for others to do the same.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Manifest: Financial security

Set up an altar space with a green candle, basil, rosemary and cinnamon. Etch into the candle your name and then anoint it with olive oil. As you meditate in front of your space, repeat the affirmation ten times.

Affirmation: I am worthy of financial security and abundance.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Manifest: Authenticity

Embrace the authentic energy of sunstone by wearing jewelry or placing it in your pocket, on your work desk or bed. You can also use lemongrass essential oil during meditation or daily while repeating the affirmation as you inhale the aromatic scent deeply.

Affirmation: I am pledging to honor my wild authenticity as my most valuable quality.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Manifest: Make peace with the past

Write down all those themes or situations which still cause you grief from your past. Fold it three times, and place it in a safe place to burn. Sprinkle in lavender, rose petals and pine before burning. Once the ashes are cooled, return them to the earth as you repeat the affirmation nine times, signifying a chapter of your life is closed.

Affirmation: I am committed to making peace with my past so it doesn’t ruin my future.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Manifest: New perspective on life

Create a sacred sachet with thyme, rosemary and mint. Hold it in your hands as you send your intention for a new healing perspective into it, and then place it under your pillow. Each night repeat the affirmation before going to sleep.

Affirmation: I am open to new perspectives and beliefs which align with my higher self.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Manifest: Leadership in your career

Take a green candle and bind it with an orange and red thread to represent creativity, passion and authority. Set it up on your altar space with a tiger’s eye and sprinkle marigolds around it all. As you return to this space, repeat the affirmation eight times as you call in leadership energy.

Affirmation: I am ready to step into a place of leadership and authority within my professional life.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Manifest: New opportunities

Write down on a slip of paper what new opportunities you are hoping to embrace. Tuck it within a sachet of calendula, lavender and spearmint. Place it on an east-facing windowsill to incorporate the energy of newness into your beliefs while repeating the affirmation eleven times.

Affirmation: I am ready to embrace freedom and seize new expansion opportunities.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Manifest: Transformation

Create a blend of sandalwood and peppermint essential oils to incorporate into an evening transformation practice. As you apply the blend to your chakra points, visualize yourself shedding what no longer serves you while you repeat the affirmation nine times.

Affirmation: I continually transform into my best and higher self.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Manifest: Romantic growth

Create a space indoors or outside with a red rose and a white candle: place basil seeds and cinnamon around your altar. As you light the candle, focus on the seeds sprouting new life while repeating the affirmation seven times.

Affirmation: I am open to and actively creating growth within my romantic relationship.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Manifest: Improved health

Begin to incorporate the powerful benefits of ceremonial cacao into your daily practice as you stir in your intentions for greater health and well-being.

Affirmation: I am focusing on my mind, body, soul and heart to become the healthiest I can be.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker for more of her work. For more of her work, visit her website.