Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Month For July 2023

We have found the luckiest day for each zodiac sign in astrology during the month of July 2023. As you delve into the deep energy of July 2023 it’s important to recognize that luck is simply based on your truth. So often you can categorize your dreams or wishes in these abstract ways, yet they are more defined than that as they make up your authentic truth. To understand that every idea, thought, and desire is based on your divine truth, then you can tap into it with greater confidence and trust for the process it will take to manifest it.

In July 2023, Mars, the planet of action and passion, enters Virgo signifying that it will be a valuable time to make plans and not become discouraged by any delays and instead see it as an opportunity to become better — a theme that Venus retrograde in Leo will intensify once it begins later in the month.

Alongside two auspicious lunar events, the Full Moon in Capricorn and New Moon in Cancer, you are being shown a path a balance between honoring yourself and your responsibilities, which also comes down to honoring your deep truth and that with the power you have to create anything you want — if you only believe in yourself.

The luckiest day of the month for your zodiac sign, July 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Monday, July 3

Your greatest gift is in your ability to act and trust your inner self. While this has been something you’ve struggled with during the beginning of the year, you’ve begun to embrace more of your power which is going to lead to some amazing moments in the month ahead of July 2023.

July begins with a Full Moon in Capricorn highlighting the themes of your career and professional life sector. As long as you can hold onto that inner power and truth, there is a pivotal moment arriving which will provide you with the financial abundance, recognition and even reward that you have been working towards. Trust that everything has happened as it was meant to, and in your worthiness that you deserve it all.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Monday, July 3

While last month centered a great deal around you being able to speak and articulate your truth to those in your life, July 2023 now brings the rewards for having done so. It can be hard to speak up, whether in professional areas or even in your personal life, however, when you do you also start to send out the vibration of what it is you genuinely desire.

The Full Moon in Capricorn will illuminate your sector of luck and abundance kicking start a month of profound opportunities to expand not just your wallet, but your soul. Don’t question the good things when they start flowing in, it has been the purpose of all the work you’ve been putting in, and it's meant for you.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Monday, July 17

You have had to begin to look at yourself and life in a completely new way, yet now that you have, you’re going to begin to start seeing the rewards and benefits of it flowing effortlessly toward you. A central theme in your life recently has been that you want your professional life to serve a greater purpose, or even that side hustle, to somehow feel fulfilling on a soul level.

The New Moon in Cancer during July 2023 hands you an opportunity for a new beginning in your financial stability and even in your sense of self-worth. This is something that you have earned and that will help to confirm your recent changes and efforts to create a life of deeper meaning.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, July 22

Ever since Saturn moved into Pisces, you’ve become more dedicated to living life on your terms. Whether this has involved travel, breaking out of comfort zones, or even engaging in new forms of learning and knowledge. You’ve wanted to expand, and to be able to live the life that you know is meant for you. There have been challenges, but even in chaos, you have held onto your trust in a divine plan.

In July 2023, Saturn in Pisces, ruler of your lucky sector unites with Jupiter in Taurus, which governs your community and reputation zone. Together, there is about to be a great payoff for the efforts that you have already taken toward living more authentically. It’s a chance to understand a leap of faith is always required for the greatest journeys, and once you do, there is no stopping you.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Monday, July 17

The North Node governs your fate, these are the parts of life that are divinely yours, yet they only come to fruition once you’ve learned your karmic lessons or those associated with your south node. In July 2023, the North Node leaves Taurus and enters Aries on July 17 as part of its retrograde journey and ignites greater expansion as ruler of your sector of luck.

Even in this, it’s understood that luck and abundance are rightfully yours. Even if you’ve struggled to understand or believe that you were worthy, this idea of living a truly fulfilling life while accomplishing wonderful things has always been your fate. You just needed to learn the lessons so you could consciously choose it and now the wonderful confirmation which goes along with it will help you finalize anything else so you can step into the full abundance of your fate.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, July 22

Jupiter is the planet of luck and as the largest planet in the zodiac, it can’t help bringing expansion to whatever area that it touches. Currently, Jupiter is making its way through Taurus, ruler of your luck sector, so you are having an intense and powerful energetic wave moving through you and your life. Everything is set to grow and help you expand into new areas of your life. There is no room to look back, as, at this moment, the future is all that there is.

Starting July 12, Jupiter enters conversations with Neptune in Pisces for the remainer of the month. Neptune governs your romantic sector. Luck is on your side either way, this month, there may be some amazing romantic developments or new possibilities that open because of an important relationship in your life. This feeling of things being too good to be true may continue, but trust that it’s not and is precisely what you deserve.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Monday, July 17

You have been moving through so much relationship healing for the past year or so, it may have felt like other areas of your life were placed on the back burner, your career is one of them. Yet, as things have balanced out for you in your personal life and you’ve felt a greater peace, you’ve also felt a call to return to these other areas so that you can ensure your personal growth as much as that of your relationship.

On July 17, New Moon in Cancer brings a new beginning in your career sector. New Moon’s are a time for intention setting, and for reflecting on what you think you want to grow during the next lunar cycle. In Cancer, there must be a balance between your personal needs and other obligations in life, but it’s also time to find fulfillment in your life’s purpose. After all, you desire a life of greatness, which means you are also able to continue to pursue your dreams even if in an amazing partnership.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Monday, July 17

On July 17, the New Moon in Cancer lights up your luck sector, giving you a chance to fully embrace that the life you’ve dreamed of is coming together right in front of your eyes. It may be challenging to fully receive all the goodness, abundance, and joy of this month simply because you’ve been in a state of struggle for so long. Yet, the reality is, this is what you’ve been working for, and it’s also what you deserve, so you owe it to yourself to enjoy each moment.

The New Moon in Cancer on July 10 may also bring up some important themes of communication as it will be opposite Pluto rx in Capricorn, however, this is merely a chance to practice your personal growth and to trust the path which is meant for you may even be beyond your wildest imagination, because the best truly is yet to come.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, July 11

Your ruling planet is Jupiter, which governs luck, so this theme within yourself and your life is one that you are accustomed to and is in part why you tend to enjoy and revel in exploring so many different facets of life. On July 25, Mercury, the planet of communication enters Leo, which is the ruling sign of your luck and abundance sector and so all ears will be on what you choose to communicate.

Actions often speak more than words, yet the words lay the framework for the life you want to create. And to include others in your plans, you also need to be able to communicate with them for that to happen. Now is your chance to reflect more deeply on your desires and plans as you prepare to open yourself up and share with those who are meaningful to you in life. This will ensure that what you are creating will truly be the abundant dream that has kept you pursuing greatness over mediocrity.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Monday, July 10

As a Capricorn, you are represented by the goat, an animal that can traverse any mountaintop because of its careful and steadfast footing. You don’t just look before you leap, you also do the mathematical equations to know where you’re going to land. Yet even you can benefit from taking some risks that aren’t so calculated because within those moments you are building greater confidence and courage within yourself and your intuition, which you do possess.

Mars, the planet of action and passion will shift into Virgo on July 10, Virgo rules your luck sector helping you to find a balance between having to figure out every detail and simply making the choice to go for it. While there are many areas of your life that this could apply to, you need to remember that the only loss which truly occurs is found within not trying at all.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Monday, July 17

You are being encouraged to slow down during the month of July 2023 and to make sure that you’re caring for yourself in all the ways that you need. While things have been speeding up in your professional and personal life over the past few months, you may have felt like you’ve gotten caught up in all the excitement but have missed out on some of the self-care that you not only enjoy but also need.

The Cancer New Moon on July 17 will help you slow down, to focus on yourself and what makes you feel like your best self. Whether this reflects on your physical health, or even your heart, mind, or soul, it’s a chance to fill your cup so you don’t become depleted. It also intensifies the significance that you play in your abundance because when you feel your best — that is also what you will attract.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, July 22

The theme for you this month is to make sure that you don’t leave anything to chance. This isn’t about not trusting in the universe and actually is the opposite. Instead of thinking that eventually everything will work out, and suddenly you’ll be living the life of your dreams, you’ve been doing the work to create it. This not only applies to those personal dreams and aspirations, but also to the kind of person that you want to be.

On July 22, Leo Sun season begins and it activates your health sector, you will be filled with the ambition, motivation, and passion to act on reprioritizing yourself. It can be hard to feel like you have a sense of balance in your life great enough to do everything at once and that’s often simply because you can’t. Yet, you can return to what needs greater care to ensure that you remain flexible in the process of growth and manifestation. Take the time that you need now so you will be in the capacity to welcome in the abundance that will soon arrive.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.