5 Ways The Universe Tells You It's Time To Change Course & Find A New Destiny

We are all destined to become something in this world.
At an early age, we begin to dream excitedly about what we will be when we are older. As time changes, our dreams also change. Self-awareness reveals our capabilities, and that causes us to change our goals
Few people actually stick with their childhood dreams. Many people give up just short of the achievement stage for various reasons. That stage of life is dependent on certain factors such as your influences and surroundings.
Sometimes, what we believe to be our destiny shows that it is not. We don't reach our destiny — at least not the destiny we believed we were meant for.
So, how do we deal with that feeling of failure? How can we adjust our focus after failing in order to reset and plan to achieve other goals?
No need to worry, there are certain times in which it is okay to gracefully bow out of the great race to your dreams.
The universe, or maybe something inside of you, knows when it's time to seek out a new destiny.
Five signs from the universe that it's time to find a new destiny
1. You stop believing in yourself.
You can only make things go your way, against all the odds, if you believe in yourself. You should always be confident in your potential and capability of pulling out what some people think is impossible. When you stop believing in your abilities, then you seek others to motivate you to perform. Not all people around you are able to or will do that heavy lifting.
Nothing in life is guaranteed, not even the people around you. When you dare to dream, you have to understand that dreams don’t work like this. Others will only believe in you when you keep thinking that you can.
If you feel you can, only then will you be able to achieve your dreams.
2. You feel the path doesn't lead to guaranteed success.
Your results are a byproduct of the process. Ideally, you should enjoy the journey, and not think much about the destination. Most people believe excessively about the outcome, and while doing that, they push their dreams away.
When you invest in something, a certain amount of risk remains involved. Goals and the path of achieving that dream, work just like that. Nothing is sure about that.
On the contrary, uncertainty makes the journey full of excitement. However, it is the fear attached to this uncertainty that causes people to stop chasing their dreams.
3. You lose discipline in life.
To make your dream turn into reality, you need to be disciplined. When you fail to maintain discipline in your life, at some point, you have to give up on your life goals. You may have started the journey in a thoroughly disciplined manner.
Still, somewhere between your starting and end points, you need to gain more focus, determination, and discipline. Lack of all these qualities has led to your downfall and inability to chase your dream.
4. You get bored with your pursuit.
In this life journey, you can keep trying without fearing failure. Let’s take a simple example. If you stop running in a race, you can’t win a race. You need to understand that you can’t just stop while pursuing your aim.
Some people stop chasing their dreams because they get bored with the process. This boredom comes from the failure to reinvent oneself. People stop their persuasion, which is the sad reality of the world.
Roadblocks will keep on coming your way, which changes the path. Many people fail to change, and ultimately become frustrated by the unpredictable nature of the journey. So, the journey ends, or the destination changes simply out of boredom.
5. You feel others won't value your dreams.
Most people fail to make others realize what they want from life. This failure to vocalize their opinion leads them to doubt their own dreams.
Moreover, what others will think about their goals and what will make your friends and family happy often prevent people from valuing their dreams. This will guarantee nothing but an unhappy feeling. Let people misunderstand your goals but don’t let others decide your fate.
A person who fears being misunderstood often lets others prove them wrong rather than being misunderstood.
How to listen to the universe — and yourself.
Suppose you have already entered that phase where you are entirely ready for a new beginning. In that case, you must first reduce the old baggage of pain and suffering.
You can let go of your old dreams to embrace new ones in the following ways.
1. Let your dream die peacefully so a new path to destiny can emerge
Holding onto things will make your life harder. Learning how to let go of things, including your dreams, would be best.
Once you realize that the dream will never be a reality and you can’t live your dream life, bury it deep inside your mind. Let your dream die and channel that rage of unfulfilling desire to fulfill your future goals.
2. Stop reminding yourself about your old dream
Once we sacrifice our old dream, we keep mentioning it here and there. If you keep checking on your old dream, it will haunt you. So, stop and try your best to forget your old dream.
3. Keep yourself actively moving toward your new dream
Dreams are nothing but your own brainchild. Just like a human child, you need to constantly nourish it. You will slowly become interested in that field if you keep feeding it regularly. Simultaneously you will also start losing interest in your old dream.
