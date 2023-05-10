What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Manifest During The Last Quarter Moon Starting May 10, 2023

Today's manifestation rituals for Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
By Kate Rose — Written on May 10, 2023
Photo: David-Prado from Getty Images via Canva Pro
This week we have a Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius bringing a big opportunity for manifesting what you want in life. To make the most of this energy, we start three days before this lunar phase. So, here's what your zodiac sign needs to manifest starting May 10, 2023, to help make our intention more powerful and even more likely to happen.
We also want to include Mars and Venus which are both in the zodiac sign of Cancer. Cancer rules the home, and for you, your body is your soul's home, so you need to take care of it. Your home comprises your thoughts, what you listen to, watch, and even say to yourself. If you wouldn't toss garbage about within your physical home, then it makes sense you would do the same with the house your soul resides within.
A clean and safe home for your soul is important for manifestation as you embrace your highest frequency. This helps to clear your mind of doubts, negativity, and even fears which can block the manifestation. By cleaning up your inner home, you can better manifest your dream life.
What each zodiac sign needs to manifest during the Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius starting May 10, 2023:
Aries
(March 21 - April 19)
Manifest: Financial Security
Place a green candle atop a one-dollar bill on your altar. As you light it meditating on the feeling of financial security, repeat the affirmation twice.
Affirmation For Today: I am abundant in all ways.
Taurus
(April 20 - May 20)
Manifest: Truth
Take the stone kyanite and head outside. Envision this stone representing your truth as you place it into the soil while repeating the affirmation.
Affirmation For Today: I am grounded in my truth.
Gemini
(May 21 - June 20)
Manifest: Satisfaction
Repeat the daily affirmation while practicing the gratitude breathwork technique as you think about one thing that satisfies you during every inhale.
Affirmation For Today: I embrace the life I have created.
Cancer
(June 21 - July 22)
Manifest: Pleasure
Create an intentional space to repeat the daily affirmation while massaging rose oil into your heart and root chakras. You can light a pink candle during the practice for additional intensity.
Affirmation For Today: I embrace all forms of pleasure.
Leo
(July 23 - August 22)
Manifest: Optimism
Place citrine in your right hand and black obsidian in your left; you release the negative and bring in the positive. Repeat the daily affirmation five times as you envision yourself exhaling any negativity.
Affirmation For Today: I focus on the good in each moment.
Virgo
(August 23 - September 22)
Manifest: Patience
Take a slip of paper and write the word 'patience' on it. Place it in your right shoe for the day and reflect on the affirmation as you move throughout your day.
Affirmation For Today: I am confident and hopeful for the future.
Libra
(September 23 - October 22)
Manifest: Spontaneity
Using rainbow moonstones, focus on allowing yourself to embrace each day's new experiences as you repeat the daily affirmation. Keep this in your clothing or pocket as you embrace whatever comes your way.
Affirmation For Today: I can enjoy new experiences.
Scorpio
(October 23 - November 21)
Manifest: Groundedness
Go outside and practice earthing by walking barefoot on the ground. As you focus on how the ground feels beneath your feet, repeat the daily affirmation four times.
Affirmation For Today: I am rooted in my needs and the power of truth.
Sagittarius
(November 22 - December 21)
Manifest: Time management
Place malachite in your pocket. As you return to this throughout the day, repeat the affirmation, envisioning focusing on a single point in front of you as any distractions melt away.
Affirmation For Today: I am constantly becoming better.
Capricorn
(December 22 - January 19)
Manifest: Creativity
Place a purple candle on your altar and as you light it, sit with a sketchbook and colored pencils. Let yourself move the colors around freely, even if you don't draw anything specific while repeating the affirmation.
Affirmation For Today: I am open to all forms of joy.
Aquarius
(January 20 - February 18)
Manifest: A new home
Take a spare or old key and rub olive oil on it. Place it on your altar or sacred space with a bay leaf over it. As you open your meditation practice, repeat the affirmation four times.
Affirmation For Today: I embrace the new while honoring the old.
Pisces
(February 19 - March 20)
Manifest: An open mind
Sit in silence during your morning meditation practice as you hold lapis lazuli in your left hand, repeating the affirmation while exhaling any fears or desires to control things for a specific outcome.
Affirmation For Today: I accept everything and everyone as they are.
Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.