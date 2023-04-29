Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For May 1 -7, 2023

The weekly horoscopes for the first week of May are busy. While there will be a heavy emphasis on love, romance and perhaps even a little betrayal, we are looking at a very good week overall. Let's define the word 'good' here: Good, in the case of May 1 - 7, means advancement, learning and wisdom. All of this implies that we may receive greatness, but it will come to us through trial and error. Nothing comes easily, but it could be nearly rapturous when it does come.

Starting this week, we cross through the transit of Mercury square Lilith, which instantly sets us up with the idea that we need to open our mouths and express something long kept secret. Why do we need to share such a dire secret?

Because it's not only eating at us ... it's starting to ruin bits and pieces of our lives, and because it's a Mercury transit, it begs us to express ourselves to become free from its burden finally. Sun will also conjunct Mercury this week, which helps us understand that even if it's painful, it will work. Success is here. We simply have to walk into it.

On May 5, 2023, we have a Full Moon eclipse in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, which means some zodiac signs will be cutting ties with the past and moving on to bigger and better things.

The final stretch of the weekly we see how Sun square Lilith seals the deal and lets us finally walk into the place where we are supposed to be. Because of the good timing involved here, we are free to experience the love in our lives. We have a supporting cast of Venus square Neptune and Venus sextile Jupiter to support us in love and romantic relationships.

This is THE WEEK when we all get that second chance; we just have to be aware of when to start. The week ends with a Full Moon in Taurus, so get your act together now: strive for good communication and closure signs. Here is your horoscope reading for the week of May 1 - 7, 2023.

Every zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for May 1 - 7, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You may have very little tolerance for fools this week, Aries. This means that you will be in a position to judge others, and you may take that too far. What may require your judgment or authority may turn into you getting a big head and treating people as if they were beneath you. This is a bad habit, but it will show you where to work on yourself. So much good awaits you, but to experience it, you need to get off your high horse.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You will resign yourself to the idea that life is work, and if you are to get anywhere in this world, then hi-ho, hi-ho, it's off to work you go. You don't mind as you have come to accept that this is how it is in life.

It's a good thing, too, because it has shown you that you are not exceptional; that's a good thing because it also shows you that you are in control of your fate. If you want something, you have to work for it, and this week puts you to work. Laziness is only cool when you're a teenager, and those days are long gone, aren't they?

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's all about indulgence and a sense of pleasure for you this week, Gemini. You can't get enough; honestly, you don't care what anyone thinks of you. You'll tidy up after yourself when you feel it's necessary, but as far as things go right now, you will eat, drink and be merry and not just that: you'll stand up for your right to do so. You aren't in the wrong here; this week will give you immense pleasure. Just ... keep a lid on it at some point soon. Don't indulge so deeply that you can't return.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You will walk into May as if you own the joint, baby. You are all about your own thing, so you're not interested in listening to rules or laws. You are one hundred percent hedonistic pursuit during the first week of May, and that's more than likely a reaction to something that's happened to you. You won't let them 'see you sweat,' and because you are nervous about something, you overreact by showing everyone around you that you are the 'top dog.' You are fierce, but it's false.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You're the sign of experiencing the true nature of the Venus transits this week, Leo, as love is not only in the air. It's in your life, big time. You will have some fun with the person you are in a romance with during this time as you and your partner visit a museum or see something artsy and stunning. You can share the visual experience and enjoy it immensely. This is a great week for you regarding love, honesty and hope.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You may have to lay down the law this week, Virgo, as it seems people in your life are suddenly very rebellious and disruptive. Well, you just can't have that kind of chaos in your life, and you will have to put your foot down. If they want to ruin their lives, you couldn't care less, but when it comes to them treading on your territory, you will be the first to shout, "Get off my lawn!" You are having none of it this week.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Whatever got you to this place will keep you here, and 'here' is a total success in home, life and work. This is a brilliant week for you, according to astrology, Libra, and it will instill confidence that could last a lifetime.

This is the week you learn to trust your judgment; if you register something as wrong for you, you reject it. If it's right for you, you accept it ... these are wise moves that show you that you can trust your gut feeling from here on in.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Playfulness keeps your week lighthearted, but the catch here is that you can't rely on acting childish for too long. It's OK for you to want to escape reality, but when it starts to eat away at your bank account or your love life, it's time to put your adult suit back on and deal with life 'as it is.' Scorpio, we all get this way, but it's a transient state. You can't act like a kid forever, so this week urges you to 'grow up.'

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You will spend this week being very creative and contemplative, as well. You've built something, and you want to protect it. You will stand vigil and show others in your life that you are dead serious about whatever you do.

You aren't up for being challenged, nor are you there to be made fun of. You are somewhat humorless this week, which makes you no fun to be with; alas, you do not care. You aren't here to win any popularity contests ... not this week.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You could hang out with Scorpio this week, as you are both on the track for shirking responsibility and acting like children. However, in your case, you can find something wonderful in your own innocent, childish behavior, which may have something to do with love. An old memory will come back to you this week, Capricorn, and it may have the power to change your perspective on things. This week is good for you; you'll communicate with your inner child.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Whatever pained you last week is something you have not only dealt with, but it's something you are now totally over. You feel you did the self-work, and now, you're clear. As they say, you're good to go, and who's to stop you? You feel great this week; health is on your side, and all you want is to be with nature. People are not your primary concern; healing is, and that is exactly what you'll be doing.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Let's get right to it: this isn't the best week for you, Pisces. You will see a few of your precious ideals revealed to you as fraudulent. That will hurt, but it's not something you can't get over. What you'll see this week is something you firmly believed in get toppled over onto its side, where you will see just how much of a lie it really was. This week frees you to move forward, as you no longer can believe in the past.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.