Relationships Are Over For 4 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love May 1 - 7, 2023

Love is not about sacrificing your best self just to make a relationship work. It shouldn't demand so much from you that you end up feeling drained and clawing to hold on to it. These are hard-won lessons you've learned, moments that helped you realize your true worth and shape the person you are today.

As Pluto turns retrograde in Aquarius and a Full Moon Lunar Eclipse occurs in Scorpio this week, it's time to reassess your relationship and make sure it's not the source of the blockages in your life.

The veil is shifting, giving you a chance to see the truth and accept it, even if it comes with some sadness. It's time to prioritize yourself and trust that no relationship should ever take you away from your true self.

Relationships are over for these four zodiac signs who fall out of love May 1 - 7, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Some loves are not meant to last forever, and neither are certain versions of ourselves. As Mercury turns retrograde in your sign, you have the opportunity to reflect and listen to yourself in a new way. You may have had a sense that this connection is falling short or has changed, leaving your needs unmet and even being blamed for the situation.

However, this is your chance to see the truth and find your own comeback. Uranus has been in your sign for the past few years, breaking apart what no longer serves your highest good so that you can start anew. Since last year, the eclipses have brought changes to how you view relationships and your romantic connections.

Now, as the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio occurs, you'll realize that you can only put so much energy into something before recognizing that it's already become what it was meant to be. While advocating for growth in a relationship is important, it's equally important to recognize when your words are falling on deaf ears.

This week, cleanse yourself of what's holding you back. Recognize that wanting comfort is not the same as love, and allow yourself to end what's only taking up space in your life. In a few weeks, Jupiter enters your sign, bringing new opportunities, but you need to create the space for them to happen.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Change is inevitable, and it often serves to improve situations for everyone involved. Resisting change out of fear or concern for others' opinions keeps you from living authentically. This week, Pluto begins its retrograde journey in Aquarius, bringing transformation to your romantic life.

Pluto in Aquarius stays for around two decades, but the initial changes are often the most significant. Pluto in Aquarius delves into the depths of relationships, questioning motives and power dynamics.

Transformation requires both individual and relationship growth. As you focus on owning your truth and prioritizing what feels good over appearances, it's essential to reevaluate your definition of love and your ideal relationship. Opportunities are on the horizon, but to embrace them fully, it's crucial to embrace who you truly are without fear.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

4. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It might feel like the beginning of your transformation as you've started to be honest about your feelings and relationship, but in reality, the process has already begun. It's okay to take things slow as you regain your power and learn to trust yourself again, but don't procrastinate or avoid the necessary work of change. When you're at a pivotal point in life, you'll face choices about how to go about your transformation.

The universe is offering opportunities to acknowledge the truth, have uncomfortable conversations, and embrace change. The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio this week will intensify your desire for transformation, especially in matters of intimacy and truth. While you always have the freedom to choose, delaying the inevitable will only make things harder. Use the energy this week to become clear on what you want and to overcome any self-doubt. Forgiveness, for yourself and the situation, is a crucial step in reclaiming your power and accepting that change is in your hands.

