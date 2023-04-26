Every Zodiac Sign's Horoscope For The Month Of May 1- 31, 2023

Your horoscope for the month of May 1 - 31, 2023 is here for all zodiac signs. All over the world, we will experience the influence of the Sun and Moon as they do their dance. We will see great days and we will get through the days that are less than stellar thanks to Mercury retrograde until the 14th of the month. Let's not forget the upcoming eclipse taking place on May 5 - 6 of this month that brings new change into our lives.

All in all, we are human and we will survive whatever comes our way. We are strong and determined, and inside each and every one of us is the seed of love. We will feel pain, and we will heal. We will strive and we will fail, and the horoscopes for the month of May, while being spectacularly beautiful, will give us each an experience worth remembering, whether it's positive or negative. Such is life. Such is the universe.

Let's list a few of the meaningful transits that we will be working with during the fifth month of the year. We will start the month off with the Sun in Mercury, which will be a terrific way to begin all of our communicative efforts. Shortly after, we'll breeze through the Sun in Taurus entering Gemini, Venus square Neptune, and during the bold full Moon in Taurus. We will see Venus sextile Jupiter, which should do wonders for our love lives.

Venus will proceed through Cancer and as the month continues, we will see Jupiter square Pluto, Mercury sextile Saturn, and Mars in Leo. The third week of May should pack a punch, emotionally, so to speak.

It's a long month and most of it is spent in Taurus season which, in a way, is our saving grace. We will see some rough times during Mars conjunct Pluto, and Mars square Node, towards the latter section of the month. Gemini season arrives on the 21, and thankfully, Mercury direct starts after a month of retrograde season.

Horoscope for the month of May 2023 — all zodiac signs:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Important dates for Aries: 3, 5, 10, 19, 20, 28

Harsh news may hit you right at the top of the month, but it will be this very news that will jettison you into positive action. You are unstoppable during May, and your determination to do the right thing is so on point that you won't be able to fail; you won't let yourself. You can rely on your mind and your choices this month, Aries; Trust your gut and do what you believe is the right thing.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Important dates for Taurus: 4, 5, 10, 13, 26

This month brings you justice, and it comes just at the right time. You've been needing an answer for a while, and you will find that not only are you going to get your answer, this answer will please you and inspire you for the rest of the month. Your love life looks amazing, too. Keep it going, stay true to yourself.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Important dates for Gemini: 1, 12, 13, 19, 21

If it's business as usual, then the one thing you can trust is that your business savvy is on point this month, Gemini. This is a great month to start a new project and get your hands dirty. You'll be presented with an opportunity and you'll grab it. May brings you action and activity. Your social life will grow and you'll be involved in many creative projects.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Important dates for Cancer: 3, 5, 7, 19, 25

You feel as though you are now just coming into your power, and you will finally trust yourself during May. It's taken you a long time to get here, but you have made great efforts to make a great life for yourself, and it's starting to pay off. Friends come to your aid when you need them and love is in the air.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Important dates for Leo: 1, 3, 9, 18, 20, 21, 22, 28

You get to call the shots during May, and that makes you feel great. What's best about calling the shots is that you know what you're doing; you're the expert and it puts you in the position of power. You don't overstep your boundaries, and you are more than happy to work with others during this time. You will be admired for your courage and your ability to discriminate between what's right and what's wrong.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Important dates for Virgo: 4, 5, 7, 10, 12, 13, 14, 26

You may flounder back and forth over a decision you've recently made, but your sense of resolve will have you convinced that you've done the best you could do. You will be healing during May, and because you are strong enough to take the time to be kind to yourself, you will come out of whatever troubles you are in like a shining star.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Important dates for Libra: 3, 4, 5, 7, 10, 13, 14, 18, 20

New creative projects await you during May of 2023, and you won't be able to control your delight over how many things are there for you to dabble in. You love the idea of having a LOT to do, creatively, and May seems to be bringing it by the truckload. This is a great month for love, as well, and you may be starting a new relationship.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Important dates for Scorpio: 10, 15, 18, 19, 20, 23, 25

If there's anyone who can make the important decisions, it's you, Scorpio, and May has plenty of them for you to make. You like being in a position of power, and while it tempts you to take control, you'll be happy enough to have enough responsibility on your plate to sate that desire. This month brings you the joy of conquest; you will accomplish something great and meaningful during May.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Important dates for Sagittarius: 5, 7, 10, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 27

The money keeps rolling in, as they say. It's never been this way before, and yet, May seems to be the KaChing month for you. You are about to receive more than one opportunity during the month of May. You are going to receive news that ups your financial status in ways you never thought possible. May is looking fruitful in love, as well.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Important dates for Capricorn: 3, 5, 7, 9, 18, 26

It's a balancing act for you this month, but it's nothing you can't handle. One more thing to prevent you from the peace you feel you deserve, but still ... if you need to accomplish one more thing, then it's no big deal. May lets you know what you are truly made of. You have great stamina and intelligence, and all of it is going to work for you throughout the month.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Important dates for Aquarius: 3, 9, 10, 12, 13, 26, 27

This month has you looking to spirituality for answers. You will be exceptionally psychic and aware during this time, and while this is the kind of work you do alone, you prefer to be alone during this time anyway. You are optimistic and charged up; May is the month when you recharge your spiritual batteries and gear up for all the greatness that you believe is coming your way.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Important dates for Pisces: 1, 4, 5, 10, 15, 18

While you might not be receiving a windfall of cold, hard cash during May, you most certainly will come to know financial relief. This is a fantastically productive month for you, Pisces, and you will enjoy the entire process of being creative and reaping the rewards that this creativity of yours delivers. You are on point when it comes to originality and focus.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.