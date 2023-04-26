May 2023 Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign In Astrology

Here we are, May 2023 with your monthly tarot card reading for the month. May is the fifth month of the year, and while so many of us think of this month as just ... gorgeous, we still experience the unpredictability of nature.

Astrology may seem like a spiritual practice, but it still has its roots in nature. The cosmos is still our home, just as it's home for all the stars, planets and galaxies. We are all part of the oneness that is the universe, and so when we practice cartomancy, an ancient human and earthbound art, we tap into the universal consciousness. It is there that we find meaning. The Tarot cards allow us to understand the meaning of it all.

For May, each sign of the Zodiac receives one tarot card. This one card will show us the general 'flavor' of the monthly horoscope ahead. There will be a key phrase or word that will be easily associated with the zodiac sign, and it is best to keep that word or phrase in mind during the month.

Monthly tarot horoscope for all zodiac signs in astrology for May 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: The Emperor, reversed

May bring you an opportunity for growth in terms of business. It is recommended that you take all the opportunities you can get, but that you bide your time and not race anything. You are in a great position now and you wield a certain amount of power, but you need restraint and poise. Pace yourself throughout the month. May is looking like a fantastically rich time for you, but it's all about your sense of direction. Keywords: Patience, resilience, stamina.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: The Chariot

This is the month when you start to put your plan into action. You have wanted to change something in your life for a while now, and May is giving you the chance to set it all in motion. If you have wanted a new job, you'll get one, but what's most apparent here is that if you've wanted a new location, this is the time to act on it. You are a person in motion, you can't be stopped and all you do is positive. Keywords: Endurance, drive, focus.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Seven of Swords

The month of May puts you into a position of power, but you have to play your tarot cards right during this time, Gemini, or you may end up abusing your privilege. What this means is that there is much being offered to you, so watch out for your selfish needs. You do not need more than what is offered here, so pace yourself and feel gratitude for what you do have. Keywords: conscientiousness, awareness, gratitude.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Two of Pentacles

You'll be happy to know that the opportunities are all around you, Cancer, and that so much of what you want is readily there for you to take. What may slow you down is your inability to make a decision. On one hand, the idea of having that much positivity to choose from is ideal, and on the other hand, it makes for hard choices and the concept of sacrifice. Keywords: balance, determination, decision.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Two of Wands, reversed

This month looks very promising for you, Leo, as it shows you that if you put your mind to something, you can create it in the way you want it to manifest. You have learned the hard way, and now you can put your lessons to work positively and productively. Keep your eyes on that which is good and avoid falling into the trappings of overindulgent behavior. Keywords: discipline, originality, hope.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

You're no longer content to live in a constant state of financial worry, and during May, you'll finally 'get it.' This is your one life and you plan on living it to the fullest; you are no longer feeling as if you are a slave to the bills. You will be freeing yourself during this month because you now see your life as precious. Money is not your issue. Keywords: life, love, abundance.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Two of Cups

Friendships are everything to you during May 2023. You will rekindle an old friendship and come to realize that this is as good as it gets for you. There is nothing like being able to relax into a trusted friendship, and the joy you will receive during this time will be that which you can build upon in the future. Keywords: kinship, compatibility, sharing.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Knight of Swords, reversed

To establish yourself in the way that you wish to be seen, you will have to move a few mountains, but that is exactly what you're good at Scorpio. During May, you will create a work environment that is both productive and strict, and you will become somewhat of a hero and mentor to those around you. Keywords: strength, leadership, clarity.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: The Star, reversed

You are a highly respected person who will be offered several incredibly fun opportunities during May. Expect to be traveling and meeting new people. While you may not be rewarded financially, you will be shown ultimate respect, which could turn into a windfall of cash later on down the road. Stay positive and shine like a diamond. Keywords: humility, individuality, power.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Strength, reversed

May may have you tending to something you thought you'd be past by now, but that's OK; you are strong and efficient. What all this means is that you may have to change a plan as something very important will be coming up and will need your undivided attention. Such is life, however, it's all good. You are so capable of dealing with just about everything that there are no worries here. Keywords: keen, stable, capable.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Three of Swords

May will have you looking at your love life with a different approach; honesty. Being truthful with yourself is what runs this month for you, as you've been going through some radical changes in terms of how you think of love and what you want out of it. What may feel harsh at first is exactly what's going to set you on the right track. You are all about learning your lessons this month, Aquarius. Keywords: experience, truth, rationalism.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

May is going to be a month of charity and volunteering for you, Pisces. You are a very generous person and you want to be involved. This is a great time for you to join a group of like-minded individuals who are all supportive of one particular cause. You will make friends and you will feel engaged and important during this time. Keywords: impermanence, spirituality, kindness.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.