The 5 Most Selfish Zodiac Signs In All Of Astrology, Ranked

Let's face it. We all have selfish tendencies, and that's okay! It's all in the mix of the oh-so-complex makeup of our human selves. However, some of us tend to use this characteristic a little more frequently than the rest of us.

If a specific event or something in your life prompts you to ask yourself why you're so selfish, you might want to look to astrology to find out if you're one of the most selfish zodiac signs.

We often don't see ourselves as others do, so sometimes it's necessary for us to seek outside information, and hopefully, it'll help us gain some insight — but it's also true that the most selfish people think they're doing nothing wrong. They think that it's everyone else who has an issue and not them.

Think you may be one of those people? Maybe it's because of your zodiac sign — and totally not your fault. Right? This can explain why and how this trait has taken over your personal and/or professional life.

Okay, so maybe you're a little bit to blame — not entirely the stars — but at least it's helpful to see why you're so, well, selfish. Many experts in astrology say the most selfish zodiac sign is Aries, but the Ram is certainly not the only one looking out for number one.

The 5 Most Selfish Zodiac Signs, Ranked

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

When an Aries realizes what they want, they go for it. That's a good thing, right? Well, it can also get a little out of hand. Aries has a total "me first" attitude and tends to have one of the most determined personalities.

It's as simple as this: If you're grocery shopping with an Aries and they see the last DiGiorno Pizza Pie but know you want it too, they will fight to the death to get it. Sorry, not sorry. They will come up with reasons (even when you know those reasons aren't the truth) as to why they need that last pizza pie.

If this is you: Make sacrifices, Aries. We get it — you absolutely hate being uncomfortable, but really, it's a part of life. Let someone else have dibs on that pie for once.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Although a Taurus represents stability and reliability, their drive for security can often make them greedy and materialistic. They can also become overly sensitive, overly emotional, and definitely overly possessive.

For example, a Taurus may make their boyfriend or girlfriend buy them a new suitcase just to go on a weekend trip to Fire Island but will fight the someone who looks at their partner with hungry eyes.

If this is you: Stop asking for more and more and let your relationships thrive with what you have. And don't be so aggressive. You got this ... no need to prove yourself.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Although Gemini is great at being accommodating and versatile, this can fall way off the handle faster than you realize. Due to their interchangeable ways, they can be seen as vain and superficial.

If you're at a party with a Gemini, don't be surprised if their fake personality comes out and a brand new person (that was not in the car with you five seconds ago) appears out of nowhere. They tend to adapt to environments for their own selfish reasons and could care less whether you're down for the ride or not.

If this is you: You need to learn to be OK being yourself. No one is impressed by your material possessions or your reputation ... if they are hanging out with you, it's because they like, well, YOU. So take that fake personality off and let yourself be comfortable in your own skin.

4. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

A Leo is a 'what you see is what you get' kind of sign; however, it's no surprise that they can be quite selfish, too. It's awesome that they're fearless when it comes to championing any obstacle thrown their way, yet when they see something they desire, it's game over for everyone else.

In their eyes, their name is written on that one thing they want, no matter who else might have their sights set on the same thing.

If this is you: Let someone else handle the spotlight for a while. If you want friends to stick around, you're going to have to sacrifice.

5. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

A Virgo is meticulous. They have a keen eye for any kind of flaws or wrong-doings, which is great for self-improvement. But they're the first one to criticize everyone else.

It's one thing to be hard on yourself, but it's also another to be hard and critical of others. Just because you wouldn't do that, doesn't mean someone else can't, Virgo.

Did I ask you if I gained weight? No. I didn't ask for your opinion. Stop thinking about how you would handle things, Virgo, and start being mindful that the person you are speaking to is different.

If this is you: Hold off on the criticism and let your friends do their own thing. We don't all get what we want all the time, so make sure you're letting people though in their own ways.

Brittany Berke loves to tell stories through the art of writing and acting. Her work has been featured in Elite Daily, Bustle, Odyssey and more.