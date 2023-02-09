3 Zodiac Signs With The Strongest Personalities

It really comes as no shock that some of us are boisterous, loud and aggressive, while others are meek, quiet and passive. It takes all types to make a complete and balanced world.

Astrology bestows on us many varying traits and characteristics as individuals, and we usually know ourselves well enough to figure out if we are one of the zodiac signs with strong personalities or not.

Strong personalities are not limited to fire signs, as we all assume. The signs allow for variations on a theme. We may be strong in one department, while we know ourselves to be complete wimps in another.

We aren't completely strong or completely weak; however, our zodiac signs definitely back up the level of just how strong our personalities may be.

A strong personality can be charismatic, alluring, convincing. Strong personalities are needed in leaders, but strength of personality does not necessarily mean strength of character. One can be strong and imposing, intimidating — bullying, even. Having a strong personality is a double-edged sword, one that we all hopefully pray is used for purpose of good.

Find out what makes each of the zodiac signs with the strongest personalities so pronounced.

Zodiac signs with the strongest personalities

1. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You'll always want to be on the side of Leo when they have decided something is going to take place because if you're not on their side, you'll never hear the end of it.

Leo isn't just your average, everyday strong personality — they are a runaway train of strength that demands you get on board or fall to the side of the tracks.

Leo has a selfish, self-centered kind of strong personality, and as charismatic as this sign can be, it can also be the most offensive of the signs out there.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Whereas we always assume the Bull is the clumsy animal that breaks apart the china shop, Taurus is indeed similar. Clumsy and boorish at times, they know what they want and they rarely get it the easy way.

Taurus comes with a strong, stubborn and pushy personality that always gets them what they want, and if the entire china shop gets broken on the way, so be it!

3. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Strong, in this case, means overbearing. Yes, Scorpio is, without a doubt, the most overbearing, pushy, analytical and judgmental sign of them all.

It is almost impossible to end up getting your way with a Scorpio. In fact, you'll end up conceding almost every conversation you have with your strong Scorpio friend simply because you want the luxury of being able to walk away from them with your mind still intact.

4. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Without a doubt, Aries is the sign that has the strongest personality traits. They make fiery leaders, strong war-like generals, and stand tall as authority figures.

Aries is the warrior of the zodiac, and they are unfailingly strong when it comes to protecting ideas, people and what they believe is right. They are unafraid to speak their minds and often do so with great charm and ease. Natural leaders, naturally strong personalities.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.