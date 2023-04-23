Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For April 24 - 30, 2023

The week of April 24 - 30, 2023 is jam-packed with 'action figures' or rather, exciting transits that have the ability to both wreak havoc and heal our hearts. It's quite a lineup, folks, and we will go over the most impressive transits during this blog. Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope has its own way of reacting to the transits that be, and being that we're now in Taurus season with a few days start on Mercury retrograde we may actually find that we have more in common than not.

Bam, as soon as we start, we have Mercury sextile Mars to set the tone for the week, which means hostile speech and aggressive opinion-giving. With the Sun conjunct node following closely behind, we're looking at how we want to change our lives, and that means we'll be doing some heavy work, introspectively speaking. We got the Moon sextile Mercury coming along just in case we didn't get enough Mercury-related annoyance, and during the Leo Moon, on the 27th, we should finally be able to find a way to work with all that we've discovered in the past few days. This is where things take a turn for the creative.

The upside to the week is that all of our many upsets and aggravations may end up with us coming to believe that all of our efforts had a reason. We will finally be able to make sense out of 'that fight,' or that really weird misunderstanding that we have with that one friend whom we never fight with. It's going to be a week fraught with overthinking, but the upshot is that everything is going to...somehow...work out.

Weekly horoscope for all zodiac signs April 24 - 30, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What you're looking at this week, Aries is the exploration of your spiritual or religious beliefs. You may be seeking guidance or looking for a deeper connection to something greater than yourself. There's something in you that yearns for structure and tradition in your life, and this week puts you in the right place to pursue this need in you. You will find comfort in the community during this hectic week.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

As you probably already know, you're going through one of your expansion and growth phases, and that's going to be very helpful during all of this Mercury mayhem. You may be exploring new opportunities or expanding your horizons in some way. You'll need patience and skilled planning as you work toward your goals. This week definitely puts you in the mindset of taking risks and stepping outside of your comfort zone.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This week will have you focusing on your relationships, meaning both romantic and friendly. You love a good connection and you seek to develop any good connection further. You are a really great friend to those who trust you, but you feel that you've been slacking over the last few months and that you need to get back to the kind of relating you enjoy the most. You will make a few important decisions this week, Gemini, and you will take responsibility for your actions.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Your focus this week is on financial security and stability. You may be working hard to build a solid foundation for yourself and your loved ones, or you may be seeking out new sources of income or investment opportunities. The Mercury energy that accompanies you this week can bring out your need for practicality. You'll be applying discipline and focus, as this is the only way you can achieve your goals.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It's all about creativity and passion for you this week, Leo. As a force of nature in and of your own self, you may be feeling inspired to pursue those creative passions while exploring new avenues of self-expression. While you rarely lack the confidence and assertiveness to fully take charge of your life, you may want to check in with humility along the way. There's nothing you can't accomplish, but this week suggests that you own a little humility and acceptance while you're there.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

One of the last things you like to think about is how you and 'the team' can do it all together, and yet, you'll see that teamwork is part and parcel of your experience during April 24 - 30. You didn't think it was possible, and that's mainly because you don't feel any support at the workplace, but this week seem to want to change all that. You may have to work with someone new, but guess what? You're going to get along very, very well with them and that is outstanding news!

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You may be feeling a sense of excitement and adventure as you embark on a new journey or pursue a new opportunity this week, Libra. You may also notice that many of the people around you seem to be making a much bigger deal out of things that you find to be necessary. You will carve yourself your own niche this week where you are able to focus on your own success and ambition. This is a good and positive week for you, in work, and in personal growth.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Your keywords for the week are strength, resilience, and inner resolve. You have made up your mind on something of importance, and now all you can see is how if you stick to the plan, you'll get what you want...and need. You may be facing challenges or obstacles that test your resolve, and it may be important to stay grounded and centered on your own strength and courage. This may also be a week where you need to be gentle and patient with yourself and seek out support when you need it. It's OK to ask for help.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You may have a more difficult time understanding the many confusions that come with this week, mainly because it's a takeover where Mercury transits run rampant. However, this is a good week for you to understand the impact of your own words; yes, communications may be off this week, but you're not necessarily...are you? If something confuses you, then use that Sagittarius gift of gab to settle scores and figure out what your next move really needs to be.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

While this may sound a little 'Game of Thrones-ish,' your focus for this week is on competition and asserting your dominance. No whips and chains, but if you are to play and win, then you need to be at the top of your game, emotionally and mentally. This may also be the week where you need to stand up for yourself and defend your beliefs, even in the face of opposition. If you want to win, then you have to defend...that's all.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Balance and moderation, say it with me. This week has you thinking you can get away with bad habits, bad eating, bad communications...as if you have all the time in the world to waste. You don't, heads up. You may be feeling a sense of restlessness or impatience, and it may be important to take a step back and reassess your priorities. While you need change, you also need to avoid becoming too rigid or dogmatic in your thinking. Are any of these bad habits really working for you? That's the question, Aquarius. Ask it of yourself this week.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Thankfully, you'll be experiencing a week filled with creative ideas and hyped-up inspiration...and honestly, is an inspiration even worth it if not hyped up? Not to you it isn't. That's why you'll be prone to the excitement this week — because you've got a passion for some new project or idea, and exploring new avenues for self-expression is what you plan on making happen. Be confident and assertive in pursuing your dreams, take risks, and embrace the unknown.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.