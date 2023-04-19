Every zodiac sign's horoscope for the 2023 Taurus season is here with an astrology forecast. Taurus season brings out the practical side in us starting April 20 to May 20, 2023. We seek stability, sensuality and comfort during this time of year. It's time to enjoy life's finer things and be happy.

During Taurus season, we will all feel its calming effect as it helps to balance us out, and being that it comes after the potent and strong season of Aries, it's a welcome break, and it will help us focus on the things in our lives that mean the most to us.

Taurus season will have its share of challenges. This zodiac sign represents stubborn behavior and laziness. However, we can work with all of Taurus' strengths and weaknesses, as lessons are inherent in our behaviors and attitudes during this season.

April through May, we show our loyalties to people we love and our hedonistic desires to have a good time with those people. During Taurus season, we are tried and true. We only want the best, and while we may be finally tuned on success and personal gain, we aren't selfish or mean in how we get what we want; we are generous, positive and grounded. We will all enjoy this Sun season.

2023 Taurus season horoscopes for every zodiac sign:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Taurus season may encourage you to slow down and focus on your finances and material possessions. This is a great time for you, Aries, to create and think about planning for the future. You may have spent a little too much moolah during Aries season, and now's your opportunity to use some of that Taurus 'security sense' to back off the spending and get into accumulating. You will do well during Taurus season as it comes into your life just in the 'nick of time.'

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What Taurus doesn't love Taurus season? You certainly do, and you will absolutely shine hard this month. You may feel more confident and grounded during Taurus season, and others may be drawn to your stability and reliability. You won't mind being the helpful mate to your pals, and your love life will definitely improve during this time. You'll watch for financial stability and do your best to create wealth. Nothing threatens you during this time.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Taurus season may be slow and steady for your taste, but it's a good time to focus on self-care and finding balance in your life. You admire those around you who can take it easy, but you'd rather go faster.

Taurus season may give you an unintentional vacation, and you may even find that taking time off is good. Rather than concentrate on success and gain, take a moment during this season to honor yourself, as you've been doing very well recently, Gemini.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You may find yourself drawn to the comfort and stability of home during Taurus season — very typical Cancer behavior. It's a good time to focus on your family and domestic life.

And not only that, this is where you will find your joy. You work well with Taurus energy because you don't like to be pushed; you go at your own pace, and during this season, you'll be the one who calls the shots as to when, how and where you have to 'get the job done.'

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Taurus sun season may encourage you to slow down and take a more practical approach to your goals. It's a good time to focus on building a solid foundation for your future. This appeals to that 'other' side of you, which isn't wildly out of balance.

You need this fluctuation as you tend to let yourself go too far sometimes. During Taurus season, you'll be back on track, allowing great creative energy to flow through you.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

While you don't mind rest and relaxation, this season may be a bit too luxurious for your taste, meaning with time off comes money spent, and you don't always allow yourself this kind of indulgence.

However, you deserve to pamper yourself, and you should take advantage of the easygoing season of the Taurus Sun. This is where you get used to the change you've recently gone through and experience the healing vibe of the season.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

If you've wanted to settle down with a partner or bring peace to your romantic relationship, you have a better chance at doing this during the 2023 Taurus season than at any other time. This is where you crave stability and security in your relationships.

It's a good time to focus on building strong partnerships and connections. Leave your doubts in Aries country; now is the time for healing, rebuilding and solid connection-making.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

While this is a 'kind' season to you, it may also test your patience, as the serene stability that comes with this year's Taurus season may also be a little too slow-paced for your personal tastes.

Still, it's here, and you have to deal with it, which could be a very good thing. Pacing is important this month, and because the season may end with less instant gratification than you'd normally want, the idea of having to wait or employ patience will be one of the better things to happen to you this year.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

If you've been going through a creative period, Taurus season will help you balance out the wilder side of your creative nature with some practical guidance.

You could easily lose yourself in your imagination, and with the help of these zodiac signs of balance and stability, you'll be brought down to earth in some very practical and helpful ways. You will enjoy the feeling of 'balance' as your untethered state can sometimes be troublesome. Taurus brings you back in all the right ways.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This is a great time to start focusing on building your public image. You feel as though you've let yourself down over the last few months, and during Taurus season, you'll not only be on the mend, you'll be healed and ready for action.

This season refreshes you with energy and inspiration, and you'll want to show people what you are really made of, as you may feel you've left them with the wrong impression. That's OK, Capricorn; you'll get to accomplish some personal PR during this new season successfully.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are looking at a season that brings you a new view of an old situation, which may be your romance. Things will improve for you at home in the love zone and with friends.

While Taurus season is not something you can readily adapt to, you won't be able to deny the positive vibe that comes along with this influence. Let yourself go soft, Aquarius—no need to be overly protective at this juncture. Being vulnerable will allow you to experience more of the beauty of life.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You need and will receive practicality during the 2023 Taurus sun season. You like for things to make sense, and you also know that sometimes you get in your own way, which causes confusion for everyone.

During Taurus season, you will find that you are more open to the input of others and that others can seriously help you to reach higher ground. You will find that during this season, your focus will be on staying comfortable while focusing on hard work and security.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.