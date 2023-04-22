Rough Weekly Horoscopes For 3 Zodiac Signs, April 23 - 29, 2023

Right off the bat, we know that certain zodiac signs are going to take this week to heart, and that means during April 23 - 29, 2023, there will be transits on high that are both destructive and calamitous.

Hello Mercury in retrograde, our old friend. It always tickles me when I hear people talk about how there's nothing to Mercury retrograde and that astrology is all mumbo-jumbo when it comes to this particular transit...that is until their iPhone breaks, or they find out that that important email never reached it's an intended reader. Here's the fun part: Mercury retrograde is real, and whether you want to buy into that belief or not, matters not to the transit itself. It will do its damage, and then it will call it a day. So there.

Of course, there's much more to this week than the retrograde action. There's Taurus season, which will be there for us to lean on, which, in itself, shows us that no matter what trouble we get ourselves into, we still have a strong foundation to lean on and that implies that we won't go 'too' far down that sinkhole of upsets.

The trouble may set itself up on Sunday, April 23, as we have Mercury sextile Mars to contend with. Now that we're in the swing of the retrograde, we may take the energy of Mercury sextile Mars and use it to rebel, to lash out, to complain.

That is how this week turns into wreckage; we start out complaining. We may think that this is the way to open doors or find out essential bits of info to work with this week, but all we're doing is laying the field with a bad attitude. We bring a bad attitude with us, and we share the wealth, all week long. So, which signs will cause the most trouble for themselves and for us, this week?

Rough weekly horoscopes for 3 zodiac signs starting April 23 - 29, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Because you're dealing with a Mercury-heavy influence this week, Cancer, you may notice that you tend to stray towards indecision and a lack of clarity in communication. As a Cancer native, you are already sensitive and emotional, and the added stress of unclear communication can and will exacerbate your anxiety and nervousness. Mercury retrogrades are particularly difficult for you, even when they are in the zodiac sign of Taurus, as you may feel like your emotions are all over the place and your thoughts are jumbled.

The worst of it, which is not really 'that' bad is that you will find that during this week, April 23 - 29, you will struggle with expressing yourself effectively during this time, which can lead to misunderstandings and hurt feelings. That's a vicious circle that you'll want to leave as soon as you notice what's going on.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

If concentration is what you were going for this week, Leo, then put aside that wish until next week, because the last thing you'll be experiencing during the week of April 23 - 29 is concentration. In your case, this could easily lead to impulsiveness. You are a natural leader and you have a strong sense of self, but this can also lead to a certain amount of arrogance or overconfidence this week.

Mercury retrogrades can be particularly difficult for Leo, as you may feel like your plans and ideas are constantly being derailed by miscommunication or unexpected setbacks. And don't be surprised if you just can't concentrate on anything your friends say, as they will, NO DOUBT, accuse you of talking over them.

The whole idea of 'constructive criticism' is beyond you this week. And if you struggle with listening to others or taking feedback constructively, it can lead to conflict and tension in your relationships with them.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Such a week of Mercury influences, and that could literally drive you bonkers, Virgo. You already have that tendency towards perfectionism and a hypercritical attitude towards both yourself and others, and this week's transit lineup is certainly going to do nothing but exacerbate that feeling. Virgos are known for attention to detail and precision, but this week may push you in the direction of rigidity and inflexibility, which will only make you seem like the obstacle in everyone's path.

Mercury retrogrades are rough for Virgo, as you may feel like everything you do is constantly being thwarted by miscommunications or technological glitches. And just in case you thought you could hand out work and delegate tasks in the same careful way that you always have, get ready to be undermined and thrown off course during this week. Burnout and stress add the final touch. Don't worry, you'll get through it all.