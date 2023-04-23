Luckiest Day Of The Week For All Zodiac Signs, April 24 - 30, 2023

Your luckiest day of the week is here for April 24 - 30, 2023. This week, try to release the need for control, the belief that anything will ever look the way that you imagine. Release the need to figure everything out or even plan for what comes next and instead just be.

As you begin to travel through the Eclipse Portal this week alongside the First Quarter Moon in Leo it is important to pay attention to everything and everyone around you. Notice for what seems like it lights you up from the inside out.

Accept the feelings of desire, need, and excitement that let you know whatever it is, it is meant for you. Eclipse Portal brings about new timelines and dramatic changes — but they also bring lucky divine moments of opportunity. No matter how things seem at this moment, they will change. It is just a matter of time and of course, your willingness to surrender to a plan far greater than your own.

Luckiest Day Horoscopes for Each Zodiac Sign for The Week Of April 24 – April 30, 2023

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Monday, April 24th

Regardless of the challenges that you have going on around you, it is always possible to find those moments of joy. You deserve that instead of the self-punishment that you have been putting yourself through recently.

Some decisions you make need to be undone. Transformation and change need to be embraced but remembering what makes you happy is part of returning to yourself. There is a reason that things lighten you up the way that they do and the more you can embrace it, the more these challenges will be more easily dealt with.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Monday, April 24th

You tend to want to go it alone and think that you must be the rock for others without letting them do the same for you. You deserve everything you put out there and because of that, this week as Sun in Taurus aligns with Saturn in Pisces, it is time to open yourself up for reciprocity.

When you recognize that you can lean on others and get their support or advice, then you automatically change what it is you feel you are worth. When you do this, the universe can finally respond. Remember that there is power in changing not just your perspective but your way of life. You cannot desire the new yet continue to remain in the old.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Monday, April 24th

It is time to get the words that have been swirling in your head out into the world. It is time to start speaking about everything that you've been overthinking. You have been moving through a huge life phase since the end of last year and while it is one time that you wished would magically settle itself, you are now seeing how much power you hold in the situation.

This week as the First Quarter Moon in Leo, you will find those words easier to speak and it will be what changes the situation from being a burden to finally feeling like it is a blessing because it has been settled. This creates greater space for you to now move in the direction you are seeking.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Monday, April 24th

You have never had to choose. The only thing that was making you feel like there was some huge decision to make was the fear that you had to. You deserve a life of everything that is of the most value to you, all that is meaningful.

But the key to understanding this is also found in how you feel about yourself and where your worthiness lies. Embrace your uniqueness and create your desired life. It is not centered on what you do for others or remaining as you were. This week, the First Quarter Moon in Leo reminds you of this and helps open that tentative door to see all the possibilities that await you.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Monday, April 24th

You may listen to your heart but honoring it as truth is something that often takes you on a journey to learn. This comes down to seeing your heart is not just going to lead you in the direction of the fantastical or brilliant, but towards learning, truth, and what is meant for you.

As you have dropped the need to have everything in your life look how you thought it would, you have also made more room for the universe to surprise you. You've allowed the universe to deliver you these moments of divine opportunity.

This week, the First Quarter Moon occurs within your zodiac sign, helping you to light up, regain your confidence and feel secure in honoring yourself above anything else trusting that is the door to your current dreams.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, April 29th

There has been a lot going on recently in your life and while little of it is challenging, that is presented its own obstacle for you. You need to have things move in a pragmatic and logical order, yet when suddenly everything is happening at once, you can become overwhelmed and shut down — even if it is all good things. When this happens, you can over-question or even have a challenge in receiving. You end up seeing turmoil within your gifts.

This week you get a reprieve and a chance to ground yourself as the Moon shifts into Virgo over the weekend. Take this opportunity to really explore your feelings so that you do not end up sabotaging the divine luck the universe is bestowing upon you.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Monday, April 24th

Life has felt a little off balance recently as you have been putting so much focus into your romantic life. This has been a deep dive into healing and receiving, but this week you will start to feel greater balance restored as you are being called to focus on a different area of your life. When you heal and go through your process of growth, it is not just yourself or your relationship that up levels, but your entire life.

This week, as Mars in Cancer aligns with Mercury in Taurus, it is time to start thinking if that career is one that still aligns with you and ready yourself to seize an opportunity for transformation that will bring about greater abundance.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Monday, April 24th

You do not mind working hard, but you need to feel valued for your efforts. You need to know the time you invest in your professional life is not all in vain, and that you will receive what it is you have been learning you are utterly worth. In order to do that you need to put yourself out there for new ventures, you need to be willing to step up where others are not, and not be afraid of setting yourself apart from others as you rise into your greatness.

This week, the First Quarter Moon in Leo brings a shining moment to your career, for the efforts you have put in and the path ahead that you hope to pursue. It is time to bring it all and not be afraid of stepping into your full potential.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Monday, April 24th

Adventure soothes the soul, but it nourishes it too. You want to learn more, experience wonderful things and find the deeper meaning within it all. This is what goes into having it feel like you are living life on purpose instead of merely existing through the days.

While you can tiptoe in and out of this realm afraid of the very thing that you want, this week as the First Quarter Moon in Leo rises, you will get that push you need to actually claim the life you want to live. It does not matter if others are doing it or even if anyone else has before, all that matters is what resonates with your soul.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Monday, April 24th

What you need to start taking note of is that there will always be challenging times before the amazing ones. There will always be tests or moments of doubt which make you question everything before you finally understand its purpose.

This week, as Saturn in Pisces crosses paths with Sun in Taurus you will feel more inclined to start thinking and speaking more about what you want, rather than what you do not. Even this seemingly slight change resonates deeply within your life as you realize that the more you focus on what you want to bring to fruition in any facet of your life, the more your focus goes towards all the positive you already have which changes everything for you.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Monday, April 24th

In all your recent healing, an important part of you may not have caught up yet. You may logically have been in a place to say what it is that you deserve and what you are worthy of, but in your heart, it was a different story.

You had been offered what others thought you deserved instead of honoring your feelings, and you still doubt when good and amazing things come your way. You have struggled not just to receive what you have always wanted but those moments when it seems like you are getting so much more than you have ever asked for.

As Saturn in Pisces aligns with Sun in Taurus this week, it is a fantastic opportunity to align your heart with your head so that there is never any doubt again, especially as you stand on the threshold of some great and amazing changes within your life.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Monday, April 24th

You tend to keep things inside a lot. At times this serves as a protection mechanism because of how others have reacted but at others, it is simply because you do not always know how to put thoughts or feelings into actual words.

As Saturn has recently entered your zodiac sign, you are stepping into a place of greater knowing and understanding about what you must do to get serious about your dreams and desires. You are working more for what you need to achieve, but you still may have been leaving out some important people from your process.

This week as Saturn in Pisces aligns with Sun in Taurus, it is a chance to speak out, and to let people in on your plans and dreams. You'll realize that when the right people are in your life, you cannot ever say anything wrong.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.