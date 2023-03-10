Saturn Return In Pisces: Dates & Karmic Lessons

Saturn, the planet of woe and hardships, entered the Pisces zodiac sign on March 7, 2023. It was previously transiting through Aquarius. So what does that mean for us?

This means that those people who have their natal Saturn in Pisces should prepare themselves for a pretty rough 2.5 years ahead of them. Saturn return in Pisces has just begun. In fact, you probably are already experiencing the signs of a Saturn return.

For those who have different Saturn signs, the transiting Saturn in Pisces will still have some major effects on the world and the collective consciousness. This happens for all the slow-moving outer planets in astrology, including Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto.

Saturn return in Pisces dates

Saturn is going to transit through the sign of Pisces from March 7, 2023, till May 24, 2025. After that, for a brief period, it will enter the sign of Aries between May 25, 2025 to August 31, 2025 before returning to Pisces from September 1, 2025 till its final exit on February 13, 2026.

The following dates correspond with Saturn in Pisces for the last few decades. If you were born during any of these, you will experience Saturn return in Pisces for the next 2.5 years until 2026.

Mar 23, 1964, to Sep 16, 1964

Dec 16, 1964, to Mar 3, 1967

May 21, 1993, to Jun 30, 1993

Jan 28, 1994, to Apr 7, 1996

Mar 7, 2023, to May 24, 2025

Sep 1, 2025, to Feb 13, 2026

Saturn return in Pisces lessons

You experience a Saturn return when the transiting Saturn forms a conjunction aspect with your natal Saturn. And since conjunctions in astrology are usually counted between 0 to 10 degrees, the entire 2.5 years of Saturn's transit through Pisces will not be brutal for those facing Saturn return in Pisces.

Nevertheless, Saturn's effects are felt even when it's 30 degrees away and approaching. And let's not forget that Saturn goes retrograde every once in a while. So people experiencing their Saturn return usually feel it in waves as the planet goes back and forth over the same point a few times.

Now let's talk about Saturn return in Pisces.

When the planet of maturity and hard knocks enters the sign of escapism and dreaminess, it can turn your life upside down. Everything that was helping you escape reality will either be harshly taken away from you, or you will suddenly “wake up” to realize that the thing you considered a joy was actually ruining your life!

Extracting yourself from such a predicament is the real challenge of a Saturn return. And if one succeeds, it can lead to tremendous growth and personal maturity. This is why Saturn return is no joke. It does not come to play.

The biggest effect Saturn in Pisces will have on all of us, whether as a Saturn return or through the collective, will be disillusionment. For some, it will happen through social media. We will realize that turning a blind eye to people stealing our personal information or tracking our every move is not OK. And that saying, "I am a nobody, and what are they going to do with my information anyway?" can have dangerous consequences.

Others will lose faith in their government and fall for the siren call of communism. Saturn in Pisces often gives rise to phony leaders who pretend to be humble do-gooders but later turn out to be like the pigs in Animal Farm: just replacing one exploitative regime with another... through better marketing.

Saturn in Pisces puts a strong brake on our creative process. You will find it difficult to come up with ideas and be creative. Some even find themselves struggling with imposter syndrome as Saturn brings all their unconscious fears and self-esteem problems to the surface. You will think that your ideas and creativity are a joke. Pushing through this block will teach you new methods and techniques to be creative. Saturn return in Pisces can turn raw talent into something finely honed and extraordinary... if one puts in the work.

A lot of people find their tastes and interests changing during a Saturn transit in Pisces. They may suddenly develop a deep interest in psychology and learning about the raw and stark things in life, like prison houses, human trafficking, and fetishes. Some even find themselves turning away from the beautiful and aesthetic, and leaning into the grim. Saturn in Pisces makes you want to see the seedy underbelly of the world. You no longer want to be treated like a child who needs curse words censored out. Palatable fantasies and sweet lies that you used to gravitate to earlier will suddenly become extremely distasteful and bitter.

Pisces is the most spiritual zodiac sign of them all. And when Saturn transits through Pisces, it brings up a lot of questions about our spiritual beliefs and where we stand with respect to it. This is more so if one is going through Saturn return in Pisces. But the collective experience this as well during a Saturn in Pisces transit.

Hypocrisies in the spiritual world and amongst religious leaders will suddenly become very apparent to you. You may even realize that a lot of the spiritual spaces that claim to do good and be safe havens are actually the opposite.

Saturn in Pisces forces people to ask big questions and figure out what they have faith in and why.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram @queen.of.vands for more.