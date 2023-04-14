The 3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Get Cheated On

Have you lost all faith in relationships because you've been cheated on in the past or are familiar with the horror stories of those who have? Sadly, many people get cheated on at least once in their life. But if it happens to you on a consistent basis, there might be something deeper going on.

While cheating is always ultimately the cheater's choice, there are certain personality traits prevalent in those who are prone to being cheated on. And as each zodiac sign is associated with specific sets of personality traits, those zodiac signs that are most likely to get cheated on often embody these characteristics.

Which zodiac signs are most likely to get cheated on?

1. Aquarius

An Aquarius is known for being cold and insensitive. While they are good people at heart, they use this coldness as a defense mechanism to avoid premature intimacy. The partner of an Aquarius may have trouble feeling close to them and think that their Aquarius doesn’t really care about their problems. And since Aquarius is often busy changing the world, their partners may feel left out. This is usually when they start to seek connection, attention, and affection from someone else.

2. Cancer

Because of their emotional disposition, frequent mood swings and selfishness, a Cancer can really drive their partners to cheat. They are loving but often allow themselves to get walked all over which may attract them to partners who aren’t that honest in the first place. Also, since a Cancer is ruled by emotions, they can become quite clingy, driving their partners into the arms of someone else.

3. Virgo

Virgo has a very methodical view of life and will often be so caught up in the details that they can forget to be attentive partners. They also suffer from extreme insecurity and have a hard time accepting that they are beautiful or worthy of love. Their insecurities can shine through, making them seem weak to a partner who might look elsewhere for a more attentive and confident partner.

Shannon Ullman is a freelance writer and journalist who has traveled the world for over 10 years.