Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Tarot Horoscope For April 17 - 23, 2023

Welcome to the weekly Tarot reading for all signs, April 17 - 23, 2023. Looking at this week's spread, the suit of Wands and Pentacles suggests that this week is all about work and the pursuit of the almighty dollar. In other words, just another day on Planet Earth. Still, in all, the workplace does come with its drama. Then, there's always what's going on in our love lives to add to the weekly story...

April tends to be an inspiring month; we know where we're heading and are getting closer to the plans we made earlier in the year. This is a good week for checking in on our successes; have we accomplished what we set out for yet? Are we doing well, and are we in good health? This is a good week to do a mental health check as well; it's time to make sure that 'number one' is in good, working condition, and of course, we know that WE are number one in this case.

There's a suggestion here that we may be pushing it a little too hard and that it's OK for us to recognize when it's break time. We're not talking about vacations or the allowance of laziness, but we're not here to relentlessly work ourselves to the bone. This week brings us a good look at pacing, timing and priority. This week will have us looking at how much we take on and what needs to take a backseat.

Weekly tarot horoscope for all zodiac signs, April 17 - 22, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

The good ol' Ten of Wands in reverse indicates that you may feel overwhelmed and burdened by your responsibilities. You may have taken on too much and are struggling to keep up with it all. It's important to prioritize and delegate tasks where possible to lighten your load and prevent burnout. Then again, as an Aries, taking on too much is par for the course. Ensure you give realistic breaks; you don't have to complete it all this week.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

What's being suggested here is a definite lack of focus and discipline regarding your finances or career, Pisces. You tend to be easily distracted or tempted to spend money frivolously or may not make the necessary effort to achieve your goals. You must set clear goals and work diligently towards them to achieve success. Don't beat yourself up by setting the standard so high that you can't reach it.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

This card suggests that you may be waiting and contemplating, possibly regarding a financial or career-related decision. That can cause you anxiety, which you seriously do NOT need more of. You have put in the hard work and now must wait patiently to see the results. Trusting in the process and having faith that your efforts will pay off in due time is important.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

The look of this card always seems somewhat futuristic, as if the person depicted is seeing into the future. In your case, it's somewhat true, and it's also promising. You may be experiencing a sense of anticipation, expanding your horizons and seeking new opportunities, and you may be on the brink of a major breakthrough this week. Stay focused and continue to pursue your goals with confidence and determination. Stay on target.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

The Seven of Wands suggests that you may face opposition or challenges from others trying to undermine your success. You feel like others are competing with you and putting you under pressure. This week, you must stand your ground and defend yourself, even if it means facing scrutiny or criticism. It's important to have confidence in your abilities and not let others discourage you from pursuing your goals. Stand tall, and get the job done, Leo.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Here's a week to receive someone else's advice or helpful suggestions. You ordinarily think of yourself as the one who comes to the rescue of others, but this week, you're the one who could use a friendly hand, and you'll get it, too, Virgo. Don't be afraid to let people in, as they want to help, and you may be in a position to need some of their assistance and/or guidance.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Judgment

This is no small-potatoes card suggesting that you may be at a major turning point in your life. Right now, Libra, you are being called to reflect on your past and make important decisions that will shape your future. This week will bring you face to face with a major life decision; it's important, to be honest with yourself and take responsibility for your actions to move forward with clarity and purpose.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

This card suggests that you may seek guidance or wisdom from a trusted authority figure or mentor. You may explore spiritual or philosophical questions and seek answers to deeper truths. You, Scorpio, must set aside your ego and remain open to new perspectives and teachings to expand your understanding of the world. You want this; now, it's time to own it.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Besides taking many walks down Memory Lane this week, Sagittarius, you may experience a sense of emotional openness and receptivity. Creativity and inspiration rule your week; you may even be on the brink of a new experience or romantic relationship. Being that this card is 'The Page,' you'll feel youthful and childlike again in all the right ways. Enjoy.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Nothing like a card that depicts a person waking from sleep with nine swords lined up on a wall beside them. Yikes. It suggests that you may be experiencing anxiety or worry related to a particular situation in your life. You may be struggling to sleep, experiencing nightmares, and feeling overwhelmed by negative thoughts and feelings. Times will be hard for you this week, Capricorn, so it's best to try to keep it as positive as you can.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

This tarot card is pretty good, and it may imply that a glimmer of hope and positivity is on the horizon after whatever loss or disappointment you've had to go through. You are starting to find ways to move on and heal from your past experiences. It's important to keep focusing on your life's positive aspects and seek new opportunities for growth and happiness. Your week is basically 'pure potential.'

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

The World Tarot card, in reverse, suggests that you may feel stuck or trapped in your current situation. You may be struggling to move forward and achieve your goals or disillusioned with the world around you. You need to take a long, honest look at what you can do to make things work out and set up a plan to do just that. You've given in to the limitations for too long; now it's time to work out of them.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.