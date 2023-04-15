Horoscopes Are Rough For 3 Zodiac Signs April 16 - 22, 2023

During the week of April 16 - 22, 2023, three zodiac signs will have rough weekly horoscopes. OK, we might have all had suspicions about when the next Mercury retrograde is coming, and guess what, folks? It's happening this week. Get out your handkerchiefs, as they say, because the chaos and calamity are just about to start rolling in. Now, having a Mercury retrograde in Taurus is not always necessarily a cause for alarm, however — and there's always that 'however' — this retrograde comes right on the heels of a ton of Mars and Pluto energy, not to mention that Aries season is at its very tail end...and Aries never goes down without a fight.

During this week, we're looking at the onset of Taurus season, which, for some zodiac signs, is like a well-needed vacation, mentally. The fire and brimstone of Aries season may have been a little more than we could handle, and because Aries is such an overwhelming astrological transit on its way out, it will give us a solar eclipse, as well. It's as if Aries is telling us, "Because I can..." That's why we need to watch our backs during the week of April 16 - 22 because trouble 'can' happen if we are not looking.

This week will also bring Gemini, Cancer and Libra an emotional roller coaster ride, thanks to Saturn sextile Node. We will be paying too much attention to the past for our own good, and with the superpowers of Mars and Aries all around us, we may find that the only thing on our mind is 'how to escape.' This may be a week that we can only call 'hardcore.'

Three zodiac signs with rough weekly horoscopes on April 16 - 22, 2023

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Just as soon as you think you've gotten over somebody, BOOM, in comes Taurus season, a solar eclipse in Aries (of all signs) and a walloping Mercury retrograde to set you back about a hundred years. This is the week you didn't expect. You may have been doing so well, and trust in the universe, this is a mere glitch...you'll be back in no time, but it just won't happen during this particular week.

April 16 - 22, 2023, will have you going over 'old times' in ways that do you no good. While the Taurus sun shows promise and release from the stress of your everyday life, the solar eclipse really sets you on edge. You might feel like everything is personal this week, Gemini. You try very hard to succeed, and when you don't reach the goal you set, you come down harder than necessary on yourself. You thought you forgave someone, yet all you do this week is think of them.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

With the Moon trine Mars, Moon in Aries and Moon square Mars all hitting you at the top of the week, you should be feeling so hostile and angry by midweek that you'll probably take comfort in the solar eclipse — which is not known for its comforting aspects. What this week brings you is nervousness. You will overreact to situations that really need your patience and endurance, and you will most definitely take things the wrong way, which will upset your home life.

You can't see the forest for the trees, meaning you see what you want to see, which is not true during April 16 - 22. You will let paranoia and neuroses overrule your ability to make careful judgments. By the time the Mercury retrograde arrives on the 21st, you should have yourself in such a snit that nobody will be able to console you.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You're always the first in line to deny the power of Mercury retrograde, and yet, you're always one to experience its grip, no matter how much you deny it. The truth is that during the week of April 16 - 22, 2023, you will not feel like doing much more than keeping to yourself, as it will feel like every communication you have with the people you need to stay in contact with will result in upsetting and misunderstanding.

And having a solar eclipse doesn't help, as it seems to prevent you from understanding something that everyone in your life is begging you to go with. You can't and won't grasp a concept that you need to consider, and your ego will continuously tell you that 'they' are the problem and never you. This week brings you a feeling of isolation and rejection.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.