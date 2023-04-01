The Weekly Tarot Horoscope For April 3 - 9, 2023

The tarot cards are laid out before us for the week of April 3 - 9, 2023, and as per usual, we are here to interpret them according to how their meanings fit into our lives. Are the cards 'one size fits all'? No, not in a quantum universe, as each card is selected by fate. What goes for one person doesn't necessarily work for another, and so, we trust in the tarot to deliver us meaning; the cards thrown are the ones intended to be seen...it can be no other way. It is what it is, as they say.

With this mysterious school of thought, we look at what each card really means and how it applies to our experience. Each of us comes with our expectations, rules, and boundaries; what may seem like a warning to one sign zodiac may be second nature to another. We interpret as we see fit.

This first week of April seems to want us to step back before proceeding, just as a precaution. We are being guided to look inwards for answers and to take our time figuring things out. There is no need for hasty decision-making, although we are not here to take forever doing such a thing, either. Overall, it's an inspiring first week in an inspiring fourth month. We may see April showers, but we know May flowers will soon follow.

Weekly tarot horoscope for April 3 - 9, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

The Knight of Swords brings strong, assertive, guiding energy, often indicating a desire for action and change. This tarot card can also suggest thinking carefully before deciding, as impulsiveness could lead to negative consequences. If you can take a step back and think before you act during this week, Aries, you'll do yourself a world of good.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

The Wheel of Fortune represents change and life cycles but can indicate feeling stuck or trapped when it appears reversed. It may suggest that you're experiencing a period of bad luck or that external circumstances are beyond your control. When this happens to you, you tend to want to go back to old habits, which you know are all wrong for you. Abstain if you can, Taurus. You know this phase isn't going to last. Hang on, and hold out.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

The beautiful and stoic Queen of Cups represents emotional intelligence, empathy, and intuition. When it appears reversed, it may imply that you're struggling to connect with your emotions or feeling emotionally drained. It could also suggest that you're experiencing emotional instability or unpredictability. You've been through a lot, and this week will not let go; it might be one of those weeks where you have to take responsibility for your actions, whether you like it or not.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

This tarot card represents new beginnings, taking risks, and living in the moment. When it appears reversed, it may mean you are stuck or hesitant to take a leap of faith. It could also suggest that you're being reckless or not considering the consequences of your actions. You want more out of your life, and you'll get the opportunity to get more, but it will depend on how brave you are in accepting the challenge. Watch your back, however. Don't be a fool.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

It's always nice to see This tarot card pop up in a reading. The Ace of Pentacles represents new beginnings and opportunities in the material and financial world. It often indicates monetary gain or the potential for material success. This tarot card can also suggest that you must focus on practical matters and solidly plan for achieving your goals. In other words, keep your eyes on the prize if you want this good fortune to last.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

You will feel relieved knowing this tarot card is seriously good. The Ten of Cups represents emotional fulfillment, harmony, and contentment. When it appears reversed, it indicates that you're experiencing a sense of disconnection or conflict in your relationships. It could also suggest you struggle to find happiness or a sense of belonging. The upside is that you can make it happen if you think about it. It may be reversed, but it suggests you will work out of the upsets.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

This has always been a very 'Libra' card, representing introspection, solitude, and inner wisdom — traits always associated with your sign. It may suggest that you feel isolated or struggle to find your way forward when it appears reversed. You may need to seek guidance from others or reach out for support. Don't be shy about bringing people into your isolated little world — they're not all that bad. It might be time to trust others.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

A very mysterious card for a very mysterious zodiac sign. The High Priestess represents intuition, mystery, and secrets. When it appears reversed, it may suggest that you feel disconnected from your intuition or ignore important information or insights. You may need to trust your instincts and pay closer attention to your inner voice. Flip that card and claim your power!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

It's decision time, Sagittarius. The Ace of Swords represents vision, truth, and mental clarity. You may feel confused or uncertain about a situation when this card is upside down. You may need to step back and reassess your goals or seek more information before deciding. What's noticeable this week is that this is exactly how you feel, and you've been down this road before. It may be time to either accept your situation or change it completely. No more talk. Time to act.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

This Tarot card represents stability, security, and material possessions. In your case, Capricorn, it may mean holding onto what you have and maintaining a sense of control. This tarot card can also suggest that you must be cautious with your finances or avoid taking unnecessary risks. While you aren't opposed to being in control, you may need a different perspective to accomplish what you want.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Times like these can definitely make a person crave the 'old days,' and that's about what you'll be doing this week. The Six of Cups represents nostalgia, childhood memories, and innocence. You may be prompted to reconnect with your past or find joy in simple pleasures. This tarot card can also suggest that you must be more open and receptive to new experiences and opportunities you've had a hard time with.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

As a Pisces, you are already keen on independence, self-sufficiency, and luxury. This tarot card lets you know the importance of your financial success. You will feel a distinct sense of accomplishment this week, Pisces. This tarot card may also suggest that you're enjoying the fruits of your labor and are finally taking time to appreciate the finer things in life. You work hard, and it might be time to play...at least, for a while.

