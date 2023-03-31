Law of attraction, find me.
Manifestations and affirmations are no April Fool's joke. They can have a tremendous impact on your life and well-being.
But the best manifestations always combine your zodiac sign's natural energies with your wishes and desires.
So here's the one-line manifestation every zodiac sign should say during the month of April 2023 to bring in powerful change and happiness.
And don't forget to check out the manifestations for both your Sun sign, Moon and Rising sign for the most powerful intention setting.
The one-line manifestation every zodiac sign should say during the month of April 2023:
Aries
(March 21 - April 19)
I am wise and choose to see the truth regardless of how hard it is. I will not close my eyes and commit to that which only feels good.
Taurus
(April 20 - May 20)
There is peace in silence. I choose peace. I choose to love myself and my peace.
Gemini
(May 21 - June 20)
Love takes time. I am willing to allow things to grow naturally.
Cancer
(June 21 - July 22)
I choose to separate myself from others' vices and emotional dramas for my own well-being.
Leo
(July 23 - August 22)
I will eat healthy and stay healthy. My body is my temple.
Virgo
(August 23 - September 22)
I will think positive thoughts and remind myself to stay away from toxic thoughts and spiraling negativity.
Libra
(September 23 - October 22)
I will treat my body right and eat better food. Success begins at home.
Scorpio
(October 23 - November 21)
I will not sabotage my success. I will champion my cause and root for my victory.
Sagittarius
(November 22 - December 21)
Slow and steady action prevents regrets. I will be more patient and allow things to progress at their natural pace.
Capricorn
(December 22 - January 19)
I will celebrate my victories and remain aware of impending problems. I can do this!
Aquarius
(January 20 - February 18)
I will choose what is healthy for my soul and me over what society expects of me.
Pisces
(February 19 - March 20)
I will remember the kindness shown to me and pass them forward.
