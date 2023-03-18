Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week for March 20 – 26, 2023:

Aries season brings a lucky day to each zodiac sign for the week of March 20 to 26, 2023. The week begins with the start of the astrological New Year with Aries season. Changes for the better are on the way, especially if you are willing to do what once seemed impossible.

This energetic inferno will carry through the entire week as you surrender to releasing those situations, relationships and beliefs which only hold you back from embracing your greatest luck. Three large-scale important transits happen this week, which by themselves cannot help but bring change, but all three will create the transformation that will free you to choose your destiny.

The first is the Aries New Moon, occurring at the critical zero degrees. The critical zero degrees represent an entirely brand-new cycle beginning, while Aries is the first sign of the zodiac and one that represents a fresh start.

Jose Manuel Gelpi via Canva Pro

But with Pluto shifting into Capricorn and Mars into Cancer, it truly brings a complete shift of energy, priorities, and themes within your life. Pluto rules the underworld and handles matters related to transformation, metamorphosis, rebirth and even truth. As it begins its new journey into Aquarius, it is excited and motivated to take the freedom it gained during the past fifteen years in Capricorn and truly starts making up its rules — if it wants to make any.

Pluto in Aquarius is not just thinking outside the box; it means the box no longer exists. No societal rules or conditions keep Pluto in Aquarius from following its truth or creating what it desires out of life. We are ready for newness, and that happens once Mars enters Cancer.

Mars in Cancer craves emotional intensity and connection. It is not after lukewarm or is and instead craves the full-on yeses in life. It finds its greatest motivation in the strength and depth of its feelings. Together, you are aligning your truth to this week, facing what you had hoped you might never have to and seizing power and control you have in your life to create your destiny. Luck will always exist within the decisions you avoid making simply because it will not ever be found within your comfort zone of familiarity.

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week for March 20 – 26, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest day of the week: Tuesday, March 21st

It is your season of Aries, and the universe is on your side. With Jupiter in your zodiac sign until May, you truly are being given the keys to the kingdom; you need to make sure not to let your doubt steal away the hope of the best moments to come. This week's New Moon is the perfect moment to stand up and remember what it feels like to believe in yourself again. With the Moon giving you a fresh new beginning within your first house, it means all themes related to you will be surfacing, which also means there is no need to fear the changes you have been seeking.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest day of the week: Tuesday, March 21st

Pluto has been moving through Capricorn since 2008, which has been about realizing that only the best of everything will do. Anything so-so or lukewarm was no longer tolerated. It has been about learning that life is worth your absolute full-blown positive and amazing yes. If it is a no, then likely it should be a no. This week, as Pluto rests in the twenty-ninth degree of Capricorn, considered fated, its sextiles Sun in Pisces and in the final degree of that water sign. This is the intersection between your ninth house and luck sector and your eleventh house, the space that rules your reputation, friends, and the social contracts that rule your life. In this final degree, some big ah-ha moments await, along with opportunities tinged in gold.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest day of the week: Thursday, March 23rd

As Pluto, the lord of the underworld begins its new journey this week in Aquarius – you will start to reap the benefits of this dwarf planet. While Pluto may not often make as much noise as Venus or Mars, who is leaving your zodiac sign this week after a rare seven-month stay — it holds reign over matters that shift your entire life. During Pluto’s stay in Aquarius, it will be activating your ninth house through 2043, representing that you really are heading into a new chapter of life. Your beliefs will change, who you surround yourself with will change and how you see the world will change. But I trust that this truly is the start of an amazing chapter, especially as Saturn in Pisces will be highlighting professional and career themes in the next few years too. Spread those wings, Gemini; it is time.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest day of the week: Saturday, March 25th

In the week ahead, you get a boost to yourself and plans as Mars shifts into Cancer. Mars is the planet of ambition, motivation, sex, and masculine energy. It is responsible for the doing in life and being able to accomplish or work through any challenge. This week as it moves into Cancer, it highlights your sense of self as it reigns over your first house. Mars in Cancer seeks greater emotional connection, but it can also be heightened as it feels everything more intensely. For you, it is a fantastic time to honor your dreams, wants, needs and beliefs with the energy behind Mars motivating you forward. Say yes to life, and do not shy away from any risk, as the universe is truly guiding you not to be afraid to advocate for yourself or create what you genuinely want.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest day of the week: Tuesday, March 21st

Aries energy rules over your ninth house or luck sector in your natal chart. This is part of your life that rules all forms of expansion and abundance, including learning, travel, education, adventure and even spirituality. With this part of your chart being activated since February, it has come under focus for you to expand beyond what you thought was the best and take a chance on something new. This Aries New Moon, the second of two, will bring in a monumental new beginning for these themes within your life, especially because it is occurring at the critical zero degrees of Aries. Critical zero degrees emphasize new beginnings and almost put the superpower of the universe behind them. This week, it is all about your dreams and letting yourself believe in life being even more amazing and bigger than you could have ever conceived of.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest day of the week: Saturday, March 25th

While so much in astrology is changing this week, especially as the dwarf planet Ceres moves into your zodiac sign of Virgo, luck for you comes this week as you slow down and tap into your emotional body. You are a healing earth sign, one that has immense power to care for others as much as you do for yourself. But to harness this ability, you must be connected to this part of yourself. This week as the Moon transits through the earth sign of Taurus, it activates your ninth house or luck sector. The Moon rules over your emotional self, so take time towards the end of the week, March 23rd to the 25th, to check in with how you are feeling about everything in your life and how you can honor more of your truth, which of course is always where your luck will run abundant.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest day of the week: Saturday, March 25th

Mars is the planet that rules action, ambition, passion, and masculine energy. As it shifts into the water sign of Cancer, it activates themes associated with your tenth house or career and professional life. Mars makes things happen, but Cancer signifies that you need to have a deep emotional connection to something to find success. It is not that this is the only thing that matters, but if you are getting the paycheck but do not feel connected to your purpose or what you are spending your days doing, then it will still register as unfulfilling. This week allows Mars to start directing you towards a greater connection to your work life. Just because it is work does not mean that it also should not be enjoyable as well.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest day of the week: Saturday, March 25th

Cancer energy rules your luck sector or ninth house. As Mars, the planet of action, ambition, and passion, moves into this water sign, it will help bring about change and an increased desire to get what you most want. This creates more enthusiasm and boldness when it comes to expanding your life and taking advantage of different opportunities within your life which you can use for making big career moves and professional advances. Use this energy to tap into what it is you really want and become unstoppable in the pursuit of it. During this transit, you can truly accomplish whatever you desire, especially if you feel passionate about it. It is also your zodiac sign to not participate in anything that does not feel like it lights that fire within you.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest day of the week: Saturday, March 25th

Mars is the planet that rules action, ambition, and passion; as it moves into Cancer, it activates your eighth house. This is part of your chart that rules intimacy, finances, and transformation. With Mars in Cancer here, you will need more emotional connection to your closest relationships and to the changes that you embrace within your life. Mars can make things happen, and after its long seven-month stay in Gemini, you will be able to act within your life on many of the ideas you have been having. This starts as restlessness in your soul but becomes stronger with the overwhelming desire to act and move ahead at any cost.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest day of the week: Wednesday, March 22nd

Dwarf planet Ceres rules over self-care, nourishment and how you care for others. In Virgo, it activates your ninth house, which rules over luck, abundance and matters of adventure and exploration. During this time, the luck you seek is connected to how you care for yourself and those that matter most to you. The ninth house asks you to step out of your comfort zone and explore those matters which you may not be familiar with, like diverse types of spiritual therapies or practices which may end up being able not just to help you heal but also bring the luck that you are seeking back into your life. Use this energy to find your home within yourself to feel confident in what truly adds value and what does not.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest day of the week: Thursday, March 23rd

Pluto is the lord of the underworld and is readying to make a dramatic move this week as it prepares to shift to Aquarius after its fifteen-year stay in Capricorn. Aquarius is your zodiac sign and rules your first house, meaning you will be entering a phase of reshaping your sense of self. Use this time to let go or release any ideals or beliefs that only keep you from being who you truly are meant to be or the self you want to be. This long journey offers enormous freedom and possibility as you surrender to newness. Remember that it should feel a little scary as you venture into this unfamiliar territory and discover exactly what you are made of.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest day of the week: Tuesday, March 21st

Aries energy rules finances, investments, individuals, and things that add greater value to your life. The New Moon brings a brilliant new divinely orchestrated and dramatic beginning. You may have to practice patience as the month progresses to realize this new beginning fully. But with Saturn now in your zodiac sign for the next few years, trust that everything you are creating will become a permanent part of your life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.