How Likely It Is Your Long Distance Relationship Will Last, By Zodiac Sign

Some sun signs know how to make an LDR work ... and some have no clue.

Long distance relationships can make (or totally break) a couple. With so many factors working against long distance couples, it's not that hard to see why most of them fail.

Whether you are moving away because of school or work, you have a chance to travel to another time zone, or maybe you just can't be together financially, long distance relationships are demanding and can command a lot of your time ... whether you're prepared for it or not.

Speaking from personal experience, it is possible for a long distance relationship to be successful, but it's far from easy. Your biggest friend is communication; even if you are living with your significant other, you cannot have enough communication in a relationship.

In an LDR, however, your biggest enemy is the world you have right in front of you; not one where you're glued to your phone or laptop just so you can stay in touch with the person you love.

So many times, those trying to keep a long distance relationship alive find that it's too much work and oftentimes, not worth it.

That doesn't mean you should choose to break up instead of try. In fact (not to sound cheesy here), if you really love the other person, there is no such thing as putting in too much effort to make a long distance relationship work.

If you look to your star sign, you might think that your personality traits tend to dictate how you take on different types of relationships. For some zodiac signs, this can be a true statement. But for others, you couldn't be more wrong.

Your astrology sign can say a lot about you and your relationships, but ultimately, it's for you to decide how to handle them.

Here is a list of the zodiac signs ranked from most to least likely to have a successful long distance relationship to help you figure it out.

1. Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)

Virgo is loyal and will put a lot of hard work into any kind of relationship they have. You pay a lot of attention to the smallest details and if your significant other is uneasy about a long distance relationship, you will be there to reassure them that it will work out.

You can be quite serious, which can either be a good thing or a bad thing in a relationship. You want somebody who will take the long distance relationship as seriously as you do.

Not only will you make a long distance relationship work, you'll make everybody else wonder how you did it so flawlessly.

2. Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)

When a Taurus really loves someone, they will put in a lot of effort to keep the relationship working. You are reliable and patient, so a long distance relationship will not affect you negatively.

Taurus is all about romance, and when they are in a relationship, they are devoted to their significant other.

It might be a little hard on you to not be able to see the person you love as often as you would like, but you know that a long distance relationship isn't permanent, and that's what keeps you going.

3. Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)

Pisces is selfless and compassionate, making them great partners in relationships. You are able to handle long distance relationships well when you want the relationship to last.

Pisces can sometimes be overly trusting, choosing to pretend everything is okay even when it isn't. Communication is your best bet to making sure your LDR doesn't fail.

You are incredibly intuitive and you use that to your ability, knowing when your significant other needs you most.

4. Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 19)

Sagittarius is a mix of idealistic and optimistic, making them ready to take on whatever life throws at them, including long distance relationships. With such a positive outlook on life, an LDR is just one more challenge they can conquer.

You tend to hate feeling constrained in relationships, and while being away from your significant other can be difficult, having some alone time can do you some good. Be aware of your words, though, as you often say things to make the other person happy, even if you don't feel the same way.

Don't let your silver tongue get you into trouble and ruin a good relationship.

5. Capricorn (Dec 20 - Jan 19)

Capricorn is responsible and disciplined, which are the same qualities they look for in a significant other. They like their relationships to be serious and important, where both people know what they want.

You love family and the idea of starting your own, which is why you gravitate towards long term relationships instead of just casual flings. When it comes to long distance relationships, you can sometimes get into your head and expect the worst, but if you practice staying positive, you can make it successful.

Long term, long distance, or both, you have what it takes to make a relationship last.

6. Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Aquarius is independent, but they still like being in relationships, especially when their significant other is so similar to them. It can be hard for you to open up to others, but when you do, you want your relationship to last for a long time.

Long distance relationships have the potential to work for an Aquarius, especially with their optimistic attitude.

t might hit a rough patch because of the limitations long distance puts on a relationship, but as long as both people stay dedicated, a successful LDR is possible.

7. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer is loyal and will put a lot of effort into a relationship, no matter how close or far away their significant other is. They are sympathetic and will make sure that the person they love is just as comfortable with the long distance situation as they are.

You are a determined person, but you can also be pessimistic, which makes long distance relationships a little bit more difficult for you.

They aren't impossible, but you might need reassurance every now and then that it will work out.

8. Leo (July 23 - Aug 22)

Leo is passionate and charming, making it easy for almost anybody to fall in love with them. They sometimes use these qualities to their advantage, but when they are in a dedicated relationship, they use their passionate personality for showing their significant other how much they love them.

Leo has a lot of room in their heart for love, and it shows. Unfortunately, they aren't always that great with being ignored or alone, which makes a long distance relationship harder.

Leo also has a hard time facing difficult situations and being so far away from their significant other can be one of these hard realities for them.

9. Libra (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Libra is a cooperative person, so they will always try to compromise to make both people feel happy in a relationship. They are also social, though, which can get them into trouble if they are also trying to make a long distance relationship work.

You love to share with others, which can be almost impossible in a long distance relationship unless you get creative. More than likely, your long distance relationship will last for only a short time because if you and your significant other have any differences, you will likely try to avoid confrontation, making it worse.

Not having the person you love with you to work through issues in person can take a toll on the relationship.

10. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini is an affectionate person, who likes the idea of being in a cute, loving relationship. This sign is also incredibly adaptable, which means that a long distance relationship will not usually be too hard on them.

However, Gemini does not do well with being alone for long periods of time, and chatting on the phone will not always cut it for them.

They also hate routine and will quickly grow bored of scheduled phone calls and video chats.

11. Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

As an Aries, you are naturally determined and optimistic, which are two great qualities to have when being in a long distance relationship. At the beginning of an LDR, you will most likely put a lot of effort into it.

However, you can also be impatient and short tempered, which can lead to problems early on in your relationship.

Aries is always looking for a dynamic relationship, which means that long distance relationships probably won't last long for you, since you work better when you and your significant other are together.

12. Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Scorpio is passionate and assertive, and you love to take control of your relationships. When you really love someone, you can be dedicated to making it work for the both of you.

That said, Scorpio is known for letting jealousy take over and if you don't trust your significant other, your LDR is doomed to fail.

You can also be secretive, leaving your S.O. in the dark about what you're up to while they are gone. Long distance relationships aren't really for a Scorpio.

Emily Ratay is a full-time writer living in Pittsburgh. She's passionate about the environment, feminism, and astrology, and plans on writing a book in the future.