April 2023 'Promising' Monthly Tarot Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs

The tarot card spread has been laid out, and the monthly reading is ripe and ready. It appears that it will be a very interesting and good month, and depending on how we approach it, we may learn way more than we ever thought we could.

The mistakes of the past may come around to haunt us this month, but because it's April, we may not be content to put up with these old memories or bad habits. April insists that we change and come to terms with the idea that it's now or never: life has to be lived, not wasted, not gambled on, and not thrown away in laziness.

This is a great month for every zodiac sign, no matter how the tarot cards are interpreted. Each of us stands a chance at redemption here; we can give ourselves that second chance. We can avoid hurting people. We can recognize when it's best to stay and when it's best to move forward. This is the perfect month to observe our own behavior and to understand that we need to work with people rather than force our way into their lives. April is for renewal and RESPECT. Let's get to it.

Promising monthly tarot horoscope for April 2023, by zodiac sign:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

This tarot card suggests that in April of 2023, you will take a gamble on something that is both risky and one that you feel is worth taking. However, this card suggests that you think twice and that there's something you aren't aware of, something that could take your plans and flatten them for you. You might feel confident one day, and this may lead you to act in a brazen way; you like to defy the odds, yet, you aren't seeing the big picture, Aries. April of 2023 will have you taking a risk that could backfire hard on you, so be very careful what you say, do, and propose.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

For you, it's all about seeing the world from a different perspective than everyone else. You are tired of the negativity, so in April of 2023, you will boldly do what others seem afraid to do: you will become a beacon of positivity and hope. Rather than repeat the same old lines of "they're so hate-filled" or "why is everyone so mean to everyone else?" You will choose to live your life in your own private bubble of joy. As of April 1, you will take off in your little mind rocket and set your course for Planet Happiness.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

April is a month of great pay-off for you, Gemini, and this will give you the courage and confidence to keep on going. You weren't always sure you'd make it to the surface, as times have been hard for you, but April assures you that not only will you be successful in your endeavors in communication and clarity, you'll be making money all the while. Keeping focus is what's going to do the trick for you; keep your eyes on the prize and do not deviate from the goal.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

No Cancer on earth would find this card to be a surprise; in fact, during the month of Aries, spending time on your own is more like a welcome addition to an already cluttered lifestyle. You may call a major 'time out' during this time, which will be respected by your friends and family members. You need time alone to regroup, set priorities and get your head on straight. April seems as good a month as any to call for a personal mental health vacation.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

This card implies that you will be renewing a friendship during the month of April. This could be your own love affair, or it might just mean that you and an old friend decide to let bygones be bygones. The best way to make this effort a success is by being honest with yourself and this person: are you going to be good to them? Will you stand by your word, or is this just another game you are playing to convince yourself that you are loved? Stay loving and true, Leo. Let this month work for you, not against you.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Major changes are occurring for you in April of 2023, Virgo. It's time to grow up and do some of the things other adults do. While you've always believed that you were somehow not being held responsible for your childish ways, you can no longer lie to yourself: you've been lazy and stuck, and during this month, you will come to experience the one thing that has been missing in your life: self-love and self-respect. The minute you start to feel these things is the minute you start to respect your body, your home, your partner and your life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

April will have you looking very clearly at yourself, and you'll notice that you've been in a state of self-sabotage for years. You have unconsciously done so many things that end up hurting only you, and it will become quite clear that you need to end your bad habits and get on the good foot, as they say. You have hurt people. You have said horrible things; your lack of compassion has become immense for other people. April is about to show you the hard way that this behavior must end. You will benefit from this, believe it or not.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

Whatever happened to you in March will flip your world out in April, and this may mean that whatever mistakes you've made may be back to haunt you in April. This card implies that you may be so deluded by your own mistakes that you absolutely cannot face facts. You will get yourself deeper and deeper into this problem if you do not wake up soon. It's OK to be a fool every now and then, as it is a learning experience, but to choose to be a fool is to pay the price.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

It's time to snap out of it, Sagittarius. You have allowed yourself to go down the drain with all the money you've been hemorrhaging over the last month, and you have started to claim that old and horrible state of mind: poverty consciousness. Snap out of it! OK, you had to spend money. Welcome to Earth. We do that here, and it always feels like we're dying when we look at our bank accounts, but this is not your life. It's money, not love, life, kids, or creativity. Start bringing property consciousness back into your world. You know how to do that.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

While it may feel as though you really didn't ask for the monumental workload that you are about to tackle throughout the month of April, you will do what you have to do. You are always ready for more work, and while you may let out a little complaint here or there, the truth is, this is how you define yourself, and once again, you will do the same throughout the entire month of April. You like to say you need a vacation or time off, but the truth is, if you had time off, you wouldn't know what to do with yourself.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

This is a fantastic month for you, financially, Aquarius, and while you aren't the person to treat others to dinners or even buy them gifts, you may be tempted to at least share some of your wealth with others. For the first time in a long while, April gives you the feeling that others are not trying to steal your money, which helps you relax. You are very uptight about money and rarely do nice things for yourself. April changes that up and lets you spend to your heart's content...on yourself, of course.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

April will have you slinking into your spiritual side, and in a way, that gives you great relief. You don't need to share your opinions or attitudes with others, as you already know that you're seen as 'the weirdo' of the bunch, but that never made you flinch. April brings out your witchy side, and you may find that you are more in touch with nature than at any other time of the year. This card suggests that you will be doing a lot of introspective spiritual work and that it's fine to keep your findings to yourself.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.