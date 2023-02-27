Welcome to the monthly one card tarot reading for March 2023 by zodiac sign. The month of March belongs to the zodiac signs Pisces and Aries. While this reading is not based on astrological events, the Tarot does have a way of relating to astrology nonetheless. This one card tarot reading for each zodiac sign will show how certain cards align perfectly with each. We will also see which lessons are for us as individuals; we learn, grow, and make mistakes...and such is life. It's all part of the plan.

There's a heavy presence of the Suite of Wands in this reading, which implies work, action, decision-making and determination. The Wands are not so much 'magic wands' but sticks, poles... the material we build with. This month will include much rebuilding of ruined situations and the idea that there is always something left to complete.

We also have a few 'scary' Major Arcana cards in the mix, and as we've learned, we needn't be afraid; lessons come to us as 'scary' cards because they are here to get our attention. If we thought everything would be a breeze, we might do nothing with our lives.

So, when we see these 'scary' cards, we need to know that they exist to get us moving. March looks to be a good month for work and change. Spring is coming soon, and that means 'out with the old and in with the new.'

Here is your one card tarot reading for the month of March 2023, by zodiac sign:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

The month of March is apparently here to help you get to the point, and what that means is that, at present, you are unhappy with your work situation. You feel like you toil and toil.

Even though you are well compensated, the work has become such a chore that you've considered leaving this job. You are an excellent worker, and being that you are so incredibly reliable, your people trust that you will stick with it, and you will, Aries.

But this tarot card tells you that you are working too hard and must find a way to dial all this work down a notch during March. Somehow.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

March comes in with a bang, and that bang comes with a hard realization: you're no longer a child. And while that might be obvious, the truth is that you are still so attached to the things of childhood that it's hard for you to act like an adult sometimes.

You will succeed with whatever you have to take on this month, Taurus, but if you don't shift your attitude, it will all seem like so much more of a burden than it needs to be. It's time to grow up, even if you know this is true.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

March flows easily, though it won't be jam-packed with activities. While all is well and you should have a rather pleasant month, don't expect much exciting change. Your focus is now on making money, and so far, so good.

You will get in touch with patience this month, as you won't be able to speed things along in the way you generally wish for. That's OK because you will experience how waiting for something to happen isn't always bad, especially when you know success is on the other side.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Because you love the home and its security, you will find that March gives you much of what you want. There are no threats now, and you can happily relax into a state of contentment.

You've done much in your life and will continue to do so especially this year, but March gives you pause for reflection. You have built your fortress, and now, you feel comfortable enough with everything going on in your life to relax in it.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

It's time to face the facts, Leo, and in March of 2023, you will be put in a position that requires you to be mature and act accordingly. Similar to Taurus, you don't want to grow up.

But the Peter Pan attitude is no longer working for you, and the last thing you want is to suffer for your choices. You have unlimited potential, Leo, and yet, in the past, you've chosen to act like a child.

March will spin you around and show you that taking responsibility and acting maturely is OK. You lose nothing by acting this way. You may come to love adulthood.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You are in the position now of having to make a choice. This is deeply personal, and you won't be sharing your thoughts with anyone else. You feel that you need change, like, serious change.

You've watched yourself turn into someone you don't like and aren't feeling it for all the 'self-love' you've tried to force. March allows you to face the music and get on with your life. You have so much to give and so much love ahead of you. To experience it, you will need to get out of your head. Stop facing the past and learn to embrace the now.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

You weren't in the mood for strife at the workplace, yet that's what March seems dedicated to where you are concerned. One thing you can look forward to is the results of all this 'in-house' battle; something will snap, and those involved will find a way to restore the balance.

Work situations can be difficult because everyone wants to keep their job, and new hires can feel threatened. You may experience this during March of this year. This tarot card shows that if you stand your ground, you have nothing to worry about.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Death

As we all know, this tarot card rarely means the death of an actual person, so do not worry. You are looking at the beginning stages of major renewal in your life. It may even be somewhat traumatizing, but it is both necessary and positive.

March holds much in store regarding change and how you process that change. There's a good chance you know what's coming, and nothing surprises you, but know this, Scorpio: whatever goes on to bring about a seismic change in your life...it's something you can deal with, and you will.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

You'll be learning a great lesson during March: that life is for the living and that you need to get up, get out, and start spending some of that hard-earned paycheck. You've become somewhat of a recluse or someone who stays in and doesn't seek enjoyment from the external world.

Still, you have a wad of cash burning up your pocket (or bank account, as this is a sizable sum). Even if you feel foolish about spending your money on something ridiculous, you might give yourself that allowance. It's time to live, Sagittarius. Get out there and spend!

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

While this isn't the prettiest tarot card in the stack, it shows how you feel about your life at present. March will be a month of renewal for you; you cannot continue as you've been. Whatever has got you so consumed in either guilt, fear or pressure, you can no longer go on this way.

You must raise yourself from the dead, so to speak; you must find a way to get out from the muck and mire that you previously created for yourself. Yes, you've made mistakes, but you're NOT dead, so get a move on, Capricorn. Make this life worth living.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Devil

This could be a fun card, but it always comes with the idea of moderation, which is March's lesson for you. The Devil suggests rebellion, which is typical of you, Aquarius. You like breaking the rules, and you'd prefer never to listen to anyone if you don't have to.

What's going on here is that you'll get a chance to do all the indulging you want this month, but you may have to deal with the payment for all the recklessness. The Devil is not just about the party...it's about the hangover, too.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Determination is the name of the game with you, Pisces. In March, during your birthday season, you'll feel very focused on what you wish to accomplish. What moves your hand is love, and for the sake of love, you will work. You know what must be done, and it's definite.

You need to show someone in your life that you are loyal and true and a hard worker willing to stand up to the duress of a relationship. Perhaps you made a mistake recently, putting undue stress on the relationship; March is about improving it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.