Weekly Love Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs, February 13 - 19, 2023

The week of February 13 - 19, 2023, each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscopes push us to let go.

As you traverse the mysteries of February more deeply, there is an encouragement to release what is only preventing you from receiving what it is you genuinely want and need.

This letting go is not done frivolously or impulsively.

In fact, it is a path that you have been traveling since last year, and while a part of you may have always known this is where you were headed, you also had to be ready to admit you were already here — and this week may just bring that process to fruition.

In the coming days, the brilliant Sun returns to Pisces igniting a season of hope and unconditional love.

At the same time, asteroid Pallas, which governs wisdom and handles challenges within relationships, turns direct in Cancer alongside the Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio.

There is a sense that too much space is being taken up with the old still.

It may be a perspective, belief or even the tangible proof you have been too scared to live bigger, but there is an ending and an era that is also ending.

One that has been ruled by Saturn in Aquarius, and so as it aligns with the Sun this week in that fated final degree, it just may seem like letting go has finally become the easiest thing in the world.

Most romantic days of this week:

Monday, February 13th

The Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio occurs today which will help you head into the week as lightly unencumbered as you can be. The Last Quarter Moons represent a time to take responsibility for letting go or releasing what is not working or what you have already outgrown.

In Scorpio it is diving deep and excavating any fears, any secrets and even your own darkness that might be working to sabotage you. Use this Moon to acknowledge and release so that you will be able to make the most of the energy the rest of the week.

Thursday, February 16th

Pallas is the asteroid which governs wisdom and knowledge. It also enables you to take up arms to fight for what it is that you want or strongly believe in – but in matters of the heart it can hold even more value.

Pallas in relationships often signify how you address and make decisions about difficult or challenging matters specifically when it comes to love. In a time when all planets are direct and you are encouraged to act, this asteroid can help you deal with important matters. As Pallas turns direct in Cancer, you will feel greater confidence in dealing with those relationship issues that you’ve either been reflecting on or simply avoiding.

Saturday, February 18th

The start of Pisces Season is always an important one for lovers as this zodiac sign rules intuition, romance, and unconditional love. All important aspects of relationships along with the traits of Pisces; forgiveness, acceptance and understanding which makes it an incredibly important season for relationships.

This year it is magnified because during this zodiac’s solar return, Saturn, the Lord of Time and karma will be making its shift into the watery realm of the fishes as well.

Saturn in Pisces is not harsh or cold, instead it is about encouraging you to take leaps of faith that will help you grow and finetune your sense of spirituality.

For your romantic relationship, it is a time of greater commitment and connectedness which means this Pisces Season is not about poetry and love, but who you want to invest in and share your life with.

Weekly love horoscope for all zodiac signs starting February 13 - 19, 2023

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Your most romantic day: Thursday, February 16th

Pallas is going to help you this week to finally start addressing the things that have been going on in your relationship that you have been holding back from talking about.

This is your best love day, but it does not mean that it is going to be all roses and sweet kisses. Instead, it is the best because it is going to allow you to finally just deal with your feelings and the situation, no more avoiding what is unavoidable.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Your most romantic day: Monday, February 13th

Scorpio is your sister sign which means that it rules over your romantic relationship and love life. As the Last Quarter Moon occurs within this sign it is time to let go or release something from this part of your life so that you can start focusing more on the future.

It is reminiscing over a past relationship, harboring hurt over an old betrayal or even your own feelings about worthiness in love. But whatever it is, it is time to put it to rest so that you can fully embrace this beautiful new phase you are in.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Your most romantic day: Tuesday, February 14th

You are primarily in a phase which is less about romance and more about yourself and establishing the foundation for the life that you genuinely want to live. However, this week the Moon passes through Sagittarius just as you are ready to celebrate Valentine’s Day making this a sweet spot in an otherwise busy week.

Allow yourself to slow down, be in your feelings and focus on your relationship this week, especially if it is one that you have decided you want to continue.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Your most romantic day: Sunday, February 19th

Pluto in Capricorn is highlighting themes of transformation within your romantic life just as Venus in Pisces is helping you to expand your vision of what is possible. The best thing you can do now is suspend your belief in what you think relationships must be like and how love will show up.

Cancer may rule and find importance in domestic matters and commitment, but it does not mean you must agree to anything that does not fully resonate. Keep your heart open and see what the universe reveals.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Your most romantic day: Monday, February 13th

Scorpio energy rules your home and family sector. As the First Quarter Moon occurs within this part of your life this week you are being guided to see what it is that you must release so that you can live and love more authentically.

There has been a theme recently of you having an opportunity to move for love, it may be that you are letting go of a particular area or even attachment to a way of life. But it is going to create the space necessary to let in the love that you have been seeking.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Your most romantic day: Saturday, February 18th

The Sun represents a bright light of hope that helps you see things from a point of possibility. Pisces holds the key to your romantic life so under this energy it is all about renewed hope, optimism, and love within this sector.

Learning to just accept happiness can be as challenging as working through periods of growth, but learning to is essential so that you can enjoy all that is to come. Try to rest a bit, to lean into ease and do your primary work, just being happy.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Your most romantic day: Thursday, February 16th

Capricorn energy rules all themes related to home and family. This week as the Moon crosses through this zodiac sign you will have an opportunity to check in with your emotional body about all the changes that are currently in place.

The Aries stellium is next week which will bring abundance and amazing developments to your love life, but this week is the calm before the amazing storm of love.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Your most romantic day: Thursday, February 16th

This week begins the theme of the transitioning between eras; holding space for both a beginning and an ending.

Aquarius energy rules your home and family sector and as the Sun and Saturn converge here together, there is something within the action you take because of lessons learned that becomes incredibly important in terms of the romantic future that you are creating.

Yes, you may have had to walk through an ending, but it is more about what will now finally be able to begin.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Your most romantic day: Saturday, February 18th

Pisces energy rules over the part of your life that governs home and family. Sometimes this part of your life also handles childhood healing and even a committed relationship.

This sector saw growth or even expansion in it over the past year as Jupiter passed through and will find greater dedication and faith as Saturn settles in here in just a few weeks. But for now, it is about the joy, the expression, and the action that the Sun brings to this area of your life. Don’t waste time doubting, seize your happiness.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Your most romantic day: Thursday, February 16th

Asteroid Pallas turns direct in Cancer this week activating the lessons that you have recently learned about your romantic relationship. Pallas governs wisdom, learning and your ability to make important decisions within your relationship.

As it turns direct, you are being encouraged to focus on what you have learned and continue to learn about how to create a relationship and show up as the person you need to. It is not about your partner or even what others think right now, instead it is about you and what actions you are proud to take.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Your most romantic day: Saturday, February 18th

Pisces energy rules all themes related to value which includes those people in your life which make all the difference. This week as the Sun returns to this sign to join Venus, the planet of love, already here, it is time to let your love light shine a bit.

Be expressive in your affection. Talk about the future, make plans, be so vulnerable your heart shakes just a bit. By stretching yourself you will discover a love that you never knew existed.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Your most romantic day: Thursday, February 16th

Cancer rules over a serious but joyful part of your life. This is the sector that governs marriage, children, joy and even your own sense of self-expression.

As Pallas turns direct in Cancer, you will understand more about these themes within your life, even getting a surprise along the way. Use what Pallas in Cancer reveals to help you understand your own intuition more deeply because you knew all these blessings were coming and just had to be patient enough to receive them.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.