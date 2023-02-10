Each zodiac sign’s weekly tarot horoscope is here starting February 13 - 19, 2023. With one look at the tarot cards we'll notice the steady presence of the Wands suit. While there are other tarot cards that are up for interpretation here today, there's a message being given to us about work and wisdom.

This week brings opportunities that will take all of our intellect to figure out if these opportunities are good for us, or completely wrong and detrimental. We will be blinded by the prospect of making money, and when money gets in the way of our vision, we tend to go where the money is while disregarding everything else.

Our moods may control us at times, and if we are not careful, we may end up 'cutting off our nose to spite our face.' This week demands careful decision making and well-thought out responses.

And if there's anything that this week requires of us more than anything else, it's that we think before we act, speak or 'sign.' We may think we are very smart, and we very well may be geniuses, but even geniuses make mistakes, so let's watch ourselves this week.

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for February 13 - 19, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

You know nothing but work this week, Aries. And work is something you love, because you love to succeed and excel. You may not have an easy time of it, but there's no indication here that you will have anything less than the success you desire.

You may find that you have to go over some of the work-related mistakes you've made in recent weeks, but you'll tend to those mistakes diligently. By week's end, you'll be proud of yourself.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Every now and then you have to put your foot down and deal with the demands. You know yourself very well, Taurus, and you know that you can get lazy...but you are equally as fierce and when you start judging yourself, you find what's wrong.

This week, you'll stare yourself down in the mirror and you will see that the person there needs a hefty push. And that is what you will give yourself; the gift of ambition.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Seems like the universe has seriously shifted for you, Gemini, as this tarot card basically grants you your heart's desire. You are beginning a new phase in your life and there is absolutely nothing that stands in your way.

You've been through a lot, and last year was killer; this week, however, seems to mark the cosmic shift for Gemini's. All good things are coming your way, and you'll start to notice this during the week of February 13, 2023.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

The only drag about this week, for you, Cancer, is that you may have to wait a little longer for that 'certain something' to happen. This is more than likely related to love. Because this week is Valentine's Day Week, you'll feel the pressure to deliver the goods, but timing is not on your side.

However, this tarot card suggests a successful postponement and a fruitful reunion coming shortly after. You will have the loving moments you wish for...just not this week, and that is actually OK. You won't lose anything.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

This card is always good, but it also depends on what you want out of life, as it is in its reversed position. We're looking at incredible opportunities coming your way, but we're also looking at manipulation and a modicum of negativity, depending on which way you decide to take this.

You are balanced on the threshold; will you choose the kinder, easier path, or will you create a disturbance in order to get what you want. This card suggests that the choice is yours.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Sound and sensible goes the week for you, Virgo. You feel introspective, and while some of that thought goes to the past, what's different about this week is that you are finally going to use the past as your greatest lesson-giver.

You can finally see how everything in your life has been meant to be, and that the hardships you've endured are all part of the plan...and that plan is a good one. You will feel very rational and wise this week, Virgo.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

You're in a good way this week, Libra, as there is nothing much for you to do but to wait. This is a 'good' wait, as it promises a good return. We are looking at finances here, and the feeling of security that you get from knowing how hard you've worked to get where you are.

Your investments are growing, and you can take solace in knowing that you've done so many 'right' things in the past, that waiting a bit longer for further results is no biggie to you.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

This is pretty much a straightforward card, as it depicts a person standing alone, guided by the light of inner wisdom. You are that person this week, Scorpio, and you have plans.

You need peace, solitude and enough quiet to hear yourself think. It's mid-February, and that always puts you in the headspace for spiritual growth. Your ability to pull away from the world and its problems is admirable, and will bring you a very good week of peace and quiet.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

This week has you worrying if you've done a certain thing the right way. It's financial and practical, but you can't help but think that you've made a mistake, and now, you will spend the week ready to defend yourself...just in case you have to face the music.

You didn't do anything wrong, but your worry makes you seem guilty, and this guilt will have you standing vigilant, waiting for the next shoe to drop. It's all worry, and all of it is unnecessary.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

You will be convinced that something ended this week, and it's more than likely a friendship. Something happened between you and a friend, and now they aren't talking to you.

Their lack of presence is obvious, and while you aren't sure you want to approach them to work things out, you'll spend the majority of this week regretting whatever it was that you did or said to them, as they apparently want nothing to do with you ever again.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You are the one people are looking to this week for answers. You are someone that people trust, and it is up to you, as you know, to guide them correctly. You may be a teacher, or a professional who is in the position of working with new hires.

You have skills in counseling, and your wisdom will be put to good use this week. You see far and you are open-minded. This week has you putting all of your best traits to work.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

While nothing can really get you down, you will have to deal with one major disappointment this week. You will be turned down for something you really, really wanted, and while it may sting, you are not the kind of person to let it linger.

You can pat yourself on the back for trying, as you have definitely made a brilliant effort, but some things are just not meant to be. You know this, and if it hurts this week, it's nothing you can't get over.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.