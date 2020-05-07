Zodiac Signs That Love Cuddling (And The Ones That Crave Their Personal Space)

To spoon or not to spoon? That is definitely the question.

I'm someone who needs a lot of personal space, which means that I have a giant personal bubble around me at pretty much all times and I get weird about people getting too close to me.

Blame it on my zodiac sign — I'm an Aquarius, a sign in astrology known for not being all that great with emotions and always in search of space.

Whether that means people constantly nudging me with their elbows while we're on a crowded bus or my boyfriend, who loves cuddling, practically begging me to spoon when we're in bed, my boundaries are my boundaries. End of story.

I've definitely had to explain this delicately to my boyfriend and to a few other people as well.

So, I will also explain it to you, too.

Cuddling is cute. I get why you would want to be so close to someone else, but here's the thing... I get wayyyy too hot way too fast, and it's honestly uncomfortable for me to lay in that spooning position for too long.

I am a sleep-on-your-stomach kind of girl, so when it comes to cuddling side-by-side, I hate every second of it.

What if I fall asleep in this position? When I wake up, my hip will be so sore! Really, that would never happen, because I always seem to roll back onto my stomach, but you get my point.

And don't even get me started on the placement of the other person's arm. Is there any way that laying on someone's arm while you spoon is ever comfortable?! The answer for me is no. Always no.

I would probably be more into it if people were like Jell-O or something and you could just have your limbs any which way without ever getting a knee to the ribs or a fist to the face.

But, alas, I am not made of Jell-O and neither is my partner, so cuddling is a no-go.

But for other zodiac signs, I see the appeal. Their horoscope sign's personality makes them need it more. It's definitely a way to get closer to someone (literally) and it's certainly cute when it's done correctly and comfortably.

Like other zodiac signs I know, my mind is constantly running and I feel like there could be more productive things the two of us could be doing besides snuggling. But for others, cuddling isn't just about the closeness. It's about being intimate with someone without having sex.

Of course, spooning often leads to sex, but you can cuddle with your friends, too, you know.

Cuddling can range from being in bed together with your arms around each other to just cozying up to one another at the movies or on the couch.

Yes, cuddling can be platonic. There's just a difference in the type of person who likes that type of closeness and those who prefer their personal space.

According to your horoscope, you could be the type of person who inwardly cringes every time someone comes remotely close to you. If that sounds like you, then you're probably not a cuddler.

If you're the type of person who lives for oversharing their personal business and basically make themselves at home every time they see their partner or best friend, then you just might be a cuddler.

Like I said, everyone is different, and astrology is one of the best ways to figure out your own little quirks.

Here is a list of the zodiac signs ranked in order of those love cuddling most to the ones who desperately need personal space in their own little bubble.

1. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus absolutely loves to cuddle. There’s something so fun and cozy about getting close to someone else that he just loves. When Taurus wants to cuddle, he tends to get handsy (or handsier than usual), that is.

To him, cuddling is a way to get closer to someone and a way to show affection besides just kissing and holding hands. Plus, he likes the fact that cuddling is pretty darn romantic, too.

Another reason why Taurus loves to cuddle so much is that it’s an important part of his foreplay routine. Yes, when Taurus wants to get things going in the bedroom, he loves using cuddling as a way to get closer to you. Why else do you think he’s so into Netflix and chill?! It gives him an excuse to snuggle up close and turn on the charm.

2. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

For Cancer, cuddling is a way to get to know someone on an intimate basis. Sure, he loves talking to you and finding the most vulnerable part of you to connect with, but when he’s in comfy clothes and snuggled right up to you, that’s when he feels most open.

For him, cuddling is very exposing because he’s not distracted by things that would make it harder for him to open up — like texting or being together in public.

And while Cancer does love his share of PDA, when he’s in a more private setting, it makes him more relaxed and willing to open up.

Plus, Cancer is a huge fan of all the other things that usually come with cuddling, like tickling and laughing, kissing, and holding hands. He’s really just one big teddy bear looking for cuddles and affection.

3. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo loves affection, simple as that. He’s a fan of PDA, holding hands, kissing, cuddling, and everything in between. Instead of some signs, who get to know potential romantic partners through sharing details about themselves, Leo gets to know people through touch. He likes the feeling that being that close to someone and sometimes being naked with them gives him.

Leo isn’t necessarily a touchy-feely person, but he feels most comfortable when he’s cuddling with someone because of how much he loves affection. He’s definitely the type of person to stay after sex and snuggle.

He’s even been known to use things like cold weather as an excuse to get cozy with someone. When he’s not getting the affection he needs, he can get grumpy, so keep your Leo happy and snuggle up.

4. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces is the type of guy to love cuddling so much that even when he doesn’t have anyone to cuddle with, he’s dreaming about snuggling up with his favorite person.

Don’t tell anyone, but he also loves cuddling with a stuffed animal or pillow at night. There’s something about having someone (or something) that close to him that makes him feel loved and safe.

If Pisces doesn’t seem like a big cuddler to you, just wait until he’s in a really good mood and then you’ll know what I’m talking about.

He’s not even afraid to cozy up to his best friend or even make his pet be his cuddle buddy for the evening. What he really cares about is having someone he loves close by because that’s just how cute Pisces is.

​5. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Not only is Aries a huge fan of cuddling, but he’s kind of a pro at it. He knows just how to lay his arm so neither of you is uncomfortable, and he knows how to keep you warm, but not so warm that you'll want to leave.

He’s even got some very magical fingers that know just how to play with your hair and give you goosebumps. If there were Cuddle Olympics, Aries would definitely get the gold.

Of course, you should know that Aries is not a common cuddler. He also loves to play fight and tease you in public so that you see that he doesn’t just want to hold you, he wants to show you how much he cares for you. He’s the person who always has his arm around you on the bus, or holds your hand in the car, and he'll even rest his head on your shoulder when you watch television together.

6. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra likes affection when it comes in a constant, manageable flow. He isn’t one for grand gestures or PDA, and if you don't give him enough affection, he’ll think you’ve lost all interest in him.

So, when it comes to cuddling, he likes being close to you, maybe wrapped up in a blanket while watching a movie or reading. Don’t expect him to have a snuggle-fest that lasts all night, though.

If you want to show your Libra affection, make it little things here and there. A few kisses, some hand-holding, a cute hug from behind — he loves it all. Just don’t get too hands-on in public or try to jump his bones after work if he isn’t in the mood. He’ll cuddle with you when he feels like it, but he can sometimes seem a little emotionally detached, especially when you’re in the cuddle mood and he isn’t.

7. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio might be an intense lover who's even a little bit territorial when it comes to the one he loves, but cuddling isn’t really his thing. Let’s just say that love and affection make Scorpio feel vulnerable and exposed, so when it comes to cuddling, he pretty much only wants to do it with someone who he knows won’t hurt him.

To Scorpio, love is meant to be experienced in private. He may be okay with some public displays of affection, but he isn’t one to be wrapped around you when a lot of people are around.

He will cuddle only if he is very comfortable around you, and don’t expect that to be his go-to when you’re alone together. His idea of affection usually doesn’t include spooning.

8. Capricorn (December 20 - January 19)

Capricorn loves being in control, and when he’s cuddling with someone, there really isn’t a way for him to assert his dominance over you. Sure, he can be dominant when it comes to sex, but when it comes to affection? Not so much. If he does give you affection or suddenly cuddles up on you, don’t expect it to last for more than an hour tops.

Think of Capricorn like a cat: when he wants to be touched, he’ll let you know. Otherwise, let him be. It’s not that he’s totally opposed to affection at all, but he does feel more affectionate when he’s with someone he really loves.

If you want to snuggle with him, your relationship has to be strong and long-lasting, because he probably won’t do it in any other context.

9. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo is a caring and loving person, but he definitely doesn't show affection like anyone else. In fact, he’s not exactly romantic, at all.

He’s not a huge fan of public affection and he takes a more practical approach when it comes to showing you his love, so don’t expect him to do more than hold your hand when you’re out and about.

As for cuddling and getting cozy, Virgo needs his space. He definitely doesn’t like when you’re clingy, and to him, snuggling can sometimes seem like the same thing.

However, he does like a more innocent approach to love, so he might just surprise you and bring you in for a few minutes of cuddling just to show you that he does like being close to you. The best advice I can give you is to let him make the first move.

10. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 19)

Sagittarius does love being in a relationship, as long as the sex is good and it’s meaningful to him, but don’t expect him to be a big cuddler, especially after sex. It’s not uncommon for him to freak out a bit when he’s that close to you and, even when he’s in a serious relationship, he still required his personal space.

When he’s feeling playful, Sagittarius can get touchy-feely and he'll want you to play along with him, but his playful attitude is usually more like play fighting and tickling, not so much snuggling on the couch and smooching.

If he’s feeling especially romantic he might go that way, but if you know Sagittarius, you know that romantic love isn’t his forte.

11. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius is one of the least cuddly signs there is. In fact, if you don’t give him enough space for himself and that giant personal bubble he always has with him, he’s probably not going to be very happy with you. Aquarius shows affection in his own way and in his own time. If you rush him into it or make him feel bad about not being comfortable with PDA, your relationship isn’t going to last long.

Yes, Aquarius loves sex and yes, he even loves being lovey-dovey at times. It’s no secret that Aquarius loves hard. But cuddling isn’t his thing, no matter how close you are with him.

He gets easily annoyed, too warm to feel comfortable, and feels like his arm is always falling asleep. Plus, he thinks he could be doing more productive things than snuggling. Harsh, but that’s Aquarius for you.

12. Gemini May 21 - June 20)

Gemini loves the chase of a relationship and he loves to flirt. If he’s not making you blush and charming the pants right off of you, you’re probably not talking to a Gemini at all.

When it comes to affection, he likes being clever about it; sending you cute texts, whispering flirty things in your ear during dinner, stuff like that. He’s more of a verbally affectionate person, which is pretty obvious upfront.

When it comes to cuddling, Gemini is a big non-believer. Sure, he loves to love, but physical affection isn’t really in his wheelhouse. He’s not a pro with his hands like he is with his tongue (in more way than one, hello).

Cuddling makes him feel like he just has to lay there and not actually do or say anything. Above all else, snuggling makes him feel awkward and not at all sexy or affectionate.

Emily Ratay is a full-time writer living in Pittsburgh who is passionate about the environment and feminism and knows that anything is possible in the right pair of shoes.