5 Guarded Zodiac Signs Who Are Scared Of Being Vulnerable In Relationships

They're very closed off.

Do you have trouble opening up, even to your partner? It’s difficult for some people to reveal their emotions, thoughts, and secrets, and it can also make some scared to be vulnerable, especially with what's going on inside your mind.

If you’re too revealing, it may come off as awkward or make people feel uncomfortable. But it’s important that there is a strong sense of safety and trust when you’re completely open with someone.

Unfortunately, the guarded zodiac signs in astrology have trouble with vulnerability, and opening up to anyone, even their partner, feels dangerous.

It’s as if by being honest, they’re taking a huge chance. What if the person they’re open with isn’t trustworthy and uses the information against them?

If we reveal our true selves — our less than perfect, flawed selves — will our partners still want to be with us or even love us? Can they handle the truth, and can we handle their reaction if it doesn’t go as planned?

When you can’t open up to your partner, the relationship is going to suffer. It’s difficult to have good communication if one partner is always holding something back. And many relationships can become unsustainable if there isn’t a degree of openness and trust.

1. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius prefer to brush off their emotions and not deal with them. If they're involved in a terrible breakup, they don't let themselves process it. They like to be control, especially of their emotions, and even when their relationships may suffer because of it.

It can be confusing for their partners when, rather than opening up to them, they detach and become aloof. Since their behavior pattern is an inconsistent pattern, it can be hard for their partner to know what's really going on.

2. Taurus (April 21 - May 21)

As down to earth and patient as Taurus is, it can be very difficult to get them to open up. They need to feel in control, and that the person they're opening up to is trustworthy.

But it's hard for Taurus to trust anyone completely, and even if their partner passes every test, Taurus may still not trust them. They would prefer that people think of them as strong and capable, and if they let down their guard, they might see Taurus' vulnerabilities and take advantage of them.

3. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios are mysterious by nature — it's part of what makes them who they are. They are secretive and also sensitive, and want people to be honest with them. Though they want people to tell them everything, they also don't expect the same kind of openness in return.

Any pain Scorpio has experienced in the past is still fresh for them, and they never want to be in the position to get hurt again, so they guard their emotions. Scorpios are faithful and will always stand by their partners, even if they never feel comfortable or safe enough to be vulnerable.

4. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

If Virgo was open, they might have to admit they aren't perfect, and their partner may see how vulnerable and sensitive they are. It's safer for Virgo to remain guarded and protect their heart by not being open with their partner.

This zodiac sign can be judgmental and overcritical with others, but they're harshest with themselves. Virgos get so lost in the details of their mistakes and their failures that it can become overwhelming to them. The last thing they want is to appear weak to their partner; they'd rather present the best version of themselves, which doesn't include being transparent.

5. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libras don't open up to their partners because they're convinced that their partner might become disillusioned and leave them. Libras want to be completely honest with everything, but they just can't be sure that their partner is trustworthy, even if they've shown themselves to be over and over again.

Being open and tearing down their walls isn't a chance that Libra is willing to take. They do encourage their partners to be open with them and to trust them with their secrets.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover. She has written over 500 articles on the zodiac signs and how the stars influence us. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day. Visit her website or and her Instagram.