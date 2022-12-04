In the week ahead as Venus and Mercury are ready to shift into Capricorn alongside the Gemini Full Moon, you are being encouraged to realign yourself to your deepest truth.

Mercury rules all forms of communication while Venus helps with financial matters and living your passion.

While in the zodiac sign of Capricorn you can deal with practical matters and make stable plans for success and make even the most far-fetched dream a reality.

With Mars still retrograde it may seem like there is a delay in moving ahead, however it only is allowing you to make sure that you are choosing the best possible path and that you are using the power of your words to create the life that you hope to live.

This week along with the rest of the month of December is the time to actively start planning ahead, not just for New Year's resolutions but for how to actually take the reins of your life instead of merely sitting on the sidelines.

Anything is possible if you are clear about what you really want.

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week for December 5 – December 11, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest day of the week: Thursday, December 8th

This week the Sun in Sagittarius opposes Mars in Gemini giving you an extraordinary drive toward achieving your purpose.

Sagittarius energy represents the luckiest part of your life while Gemini rules communication. Right now, with Mars retrograde within the air sign of the twins, it may feel challenging to take action, but this is the sign to start laying the foundation with words instead.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest day of the week: Friday, December 9th

As Venus moves into Capricorn at the end of the week igniting lucky opportunities it creates a climax point with Jupiter in Pisces. Pisces energy rules over your social circles and who you connect with signifying that it is time to reach out to those around you and tap into the talents that exist there. That big break you have been looking for is likely closer than you thought it was.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest day of the week: Friday, December 9th

Jupiter direct in Pisces right now means that positive things are on the way when it comes to your career. This week as Jupiter squares off with Venus in Capricorn, expect a transformation to occur. Because your annual Full Moon occurs this week as well, expect some big payoff when it comes to your career and finances.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest day of the week: Friday, December 9th

You have been learning that the key to new paths in life is learning how to embrace healthier decisions. This concerns not just those you do in your external life but also those that involve your own self-care as well. This week as Jupiter in Pisces brings some lucky moments your way, Venus in Sagittarius will help you understand that having a healthy mindset changes everything.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest day of the week: Tuesday, December 6th

Mercury, the planet that rules your thoughts and communication, turns into Capricorn this week helping you to be able to embrace healthy ways of self-expression. Capricorn energy rules all health matters in your life, so as Mercury crosses into this energy, you can use the finesse of your words in both professional and personal matters.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest day of the week: Tuesday, December 6th

Capricorn energy affects what you communicate and speak about, especially those matters that fall under your authentic truth. Mercury in this area of your life means that the luck you have been seeking comes down to how much you embrace your own truth without fear of what could happen if you do. As long as you are withholding any sort of feeling or thought, you are not enabling others to be your true self.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest day of the week: Thursday, December 8th

Mars is currently retrograde in Gemini in the area of your life that governs luck. This may seem that what you are trying to attain is delayed or restricted but that is only to give you more time to have it come together. As it opposes the Sun in Sagittarius lighting up your communication zone, you are being encouraged to have the important conversations that will set you up for future success.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest day of the week: Friday, December 9th

Mercury is the planet that rules all forms of communication, as it crosses into Capricorn, activating this area of your life you are being primed to be able to express yourself to the highest of your ability. Capricorn energy unto itself rules your thought process and how you communicate that to others, with Mercury highlighting this energy you know that important conversations are coming up. Do not worry though, you are more than prepared for them.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest day of the week: Tuesday, December 6th

As you begin to enter the second half of your zodiac season you are starting to see planets shift into Capricorn. This means that you are still reaping the benefits of the Sun in Sagittarius but now are also focusing more deeply on what you value as Mercury and Venus both enter this earth sign this week. Mercury in Capricorn will help you to be able to discern what is of the greatest importance to you and have conversations that enable you to create more of what you already love.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest day of the week: Thursday, December 8th

The energy this week will help you deal with those things that you often do not with a healthier perspective. Sun in Sagittarius is activating your subconscious as retrograde Mars in Gemini is encouraging you to not just deal with things but also to bring more open and transparent energy to everything. This can help you get rid of a lot of that emotional weight that you have been holding onto and set you up to make the most of your zodiac season in just a few weeks.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest day of the week: Tuesday, December 6th

As much as you can harness pioneering energy when it comes to problem-solving and figuring out how to create the life of your dreams, you do not always want to deal with the unpleasantries of the situation. This week as Mercury moves into Capricorn highlighting everything that is unconscious, you will be able to bring your fears out into the light ensuring that nothing gets in the way of success in this new chapter.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest day of the week: Friday, December 9th

This is one of the best weeks for having important career ideas and steps come into place as Jupiter is direct within your sign. Jupiter is the planet of luck and abundance and is currently traveling through your zodiac sign alongside Neptune creating an amazing opportunity for you to tap into your greater purpose. This week, as Jupiter in Pisces opposes Venus in Capricorn, you are being guided to explore the resources of your social circle to help you get ahead in all the ways you dream of.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.