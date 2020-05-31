5 Best Crystals For Sagittarius

Sagittarius are different from most signs.

Sagittarius is known as the wildcard of all the zodiacs, and crystals that work best with this zodiac sign require tons of potent energy.

They are adventurous and are open to learning new things. Despite these amazing traits they seem to have problems relating to others.

Sagittarius are interesting people with many different energies that make up their personality.

The most prominent trait of a Sagittarius personality is their sense of wonder.

They love to seek out new experiences and concepts that are unfamiliar to them. This curiosity allows them to understand themselves and their surroundings.

So what is the best crystal for a Sagittarius?

Sagittarius also has many weaknesses. They often have problems with patience, carefulness, and empathy.

A good crystal can help boost their confidence while providing patience.

Patience is a struggle for this sign because Sagittarius have issues with time management.

They feel the urge to rush things in order to get what they want immediately.

The downside to this is that almost all good things in life take patience and in order to obtain them the Sagittarius must learn to master this concept.

The second main weakness is carefulness. Sagittarius is known for being very careless in their choices and decisions because they lack patience and are also indecisive about their decision. This can be linked to their tendency to be adventurous.

Although this is a strength, it’s also important to think things through enough care about them the right way.

Carefulness comes from being patient enough to do things correctly and thinking through all the pros and cons before making a decision.

The last weakness is having a lack of empathy for others. This is likely caused by their wildcard attitude.

Although this allows them to understand others, many people don’t think the same way they do which causes them to be misunderstood.

When a Sagittarius feels misunderstood, they feel like there’s no point in understanding others which causes them to no longer care to see others' perspectives.

This is often subconscious but drives a huge barrier between them and others in their life.

Identifying strengths and weaknesses are important in coming up with solutions to fix the problem.

Most of these concepts cannot be mastered overnight because it takes a lot of time and introspective.

Crystals are believed to help give people this introspective through its natural healing properties.

So here are the 5 best crystals for a Sagittarius:

1. Best crystal for Sagittarius: Bronzite

A main weakness that the Sagittarius struggles with is the lack of commitment and passion toward goals.

This is understandable knowing the Sagittarius scattered and chaotic nature when it comes to making decisions.

Bronzite is known for its grounding properties.

Grounding is an energy that helps someone stick to their actions and follow them through to the end.

This stone is specifically known for helping people align their thoughts and actions in order to pursue their correct path in life and stick to it.

2. Best crystal for Sagittarius: Citrine

Citrine helps with gaining an understanding of others.

Naturally, Sagittarius is very creative and idealistic which helps them understand themselves and their surroundings.

Despite this, they have problems with others not being able to understand them which causes them to lose a sense of empathy.

Citrine promotes optimism and perspective so that a Sagittarius can see things that others do (flaws, mistakes they’ve made etc).

This helps bridge an understanding with others and prevents unnecessary drama within their social circle.

3. Best crystal for Sagittarius: Smoky Quartz

Because of indecisiveness, Sagittarius’s look to others around them to give them a sense of direction and guidance.

There’s nothing wrong with this, however, there can be a chance they are surrounded by negative people who can corrupt them and hold them back from reaching their full potential.

Smoky quartz is a great crystal for turning negative energy into positive.

It inspires you to take bad situations and turn them around to benefit yourself.

It also helps to improve mental clarity which is important for Sagittarius to complete their goals without being corrupted in the process.

4. Best crystal for Sagittarius: Lepidolite

Lepidolite is a crystal that is associated with bringing balance and peace in chaotic situations.

Sagittarius feel urges to go in many different directions because they want to find a path that works for them.

This ends up causing them to never have time or energy to devote to one thing and one thing one.

This crystal helps them stay grounded by giving them a sense of balance.

This helps give them some stability so that they no longer have to look outside of themselves for direction.

5. Best crystal for Sagittarius: Sodalite

Sagittarius often struggle with finding their own path in life due to their indecisiveness.

Sodalite is a crystal that helps them gain a sense of intuition and logic which helps them improve their decision-making skills and stick to their long-term goals.

The crystal is also good for focusing on one goal at a time which helps with time-management skills.

Maatie Kalokoh is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, and relationship topics.