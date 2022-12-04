The 4 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love & End Relationships The Week Of December 4 – December 10, 2022

In the coming week, there are some challenges at play as the Full Moon in Gemini brings an ending for some while Venus and Mercury shifting signs also means a change in your priority.

But despite these winds of change, Mars is still retrograde in Gemini until January 12th.

Mars is the planet of action, ambition, and motivation.

While in retrograde motion, especially in an air sign like Gemini, prone to overthinking, you can feel stuck or delayed in action.

It is because of this that many relationships which have already ended will not actually come to a true conclusion until after the start of the New year.

This might mean you hold off conversations until your next steps are figured out, especially if you or your partner must find other living arrangements.

But it could also be just simply not feeling like you can find the right words to say that you think this relationship has reached its ultimate purpose which often is not to last forever, but only to simply teach you what you were meant to learn.

A breakup always occurs long before you and your lover actually part ways.

It happens when you no longer seek them out to tell them great news or even feel like it is pointless to talk about specific issues because nothing ever changes anyway.

A break-up happens when you avoid one another to keep the peace or shift things to a more surface-level relationship.

However, once you have reached this point, the ultimate transition of the relationship is inevitable.

Because it is only a matter of time before what is not working ultimately will cease to work at all.

The four zodiac signs who fall out of love and end relationships the week of December 4 – December 10, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The week ahead holds a couple of roadblocks that may bring long-standing relationship issues to the surface. This week the Full Moon in Gemini occurs which will bring to fruition themes and feelings that first arose around the Gemini New Moon on May 30th, 2022.

The Moon in your own zodiac sign represents your emotions and your true feelings. The past few months as Mars has moved into Gemini and then turned retrograde, you have been second-guessing yourself.

Usually, in life, and especially in relationships, you make spontaneous decisions when starting or ending a relationship. These quick decisions are not always for the best, but you do not tend to stick around for the process.

The Mars retrograde in your zodiac sign has made it more challenging to tackle big issues and feelings and unfortunately, this planet is still retrograde until the beginning of January 2023. Unfortunately, this means that you may discover you are in a relationship with an expiration date or that even if you end it, you cannot quite move on.

As the Full Moon in Gemini occurs here this week and Venus in Sagittarius, the zodiac sign that represents your romantic relationships, squares off with Mercury in Capricorn and Jupiter in Pisces, it is clear that whatever you have been holding onto is about to come out. Try to have patience if this ending takes time to clear up, the most important truth is the one in your heart.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Last year, from December 2021 to January 2022, Venus was retrograde in Capricorn bringing to light themes within your relationship involving stability, growth, and even the ability to plan for the future. Now, as Venus again returns to this earth sign, some of the same themes are likely to come up.

Capricorn is your opposing sign which means that it also represents your romantic relationships as it helps to complement some of your own innate qualities.

Venus is the planet that rules love, romance, and relationships so while in this sign that represents those very themes you can expect some powerful moments to arise. It is hard to know in love when you have tried hard enough, especially for you as a water sign which tends to prioritize family and stability over all other things.

Now, it is time to review how much has changed in the year since Venus was retrograde within this earth sign.

If you made it through its retrograde last year or got back together after it, it is time to ensure this relationship is where you still belong.

You likely have felt like the past has been coming back up or even similar themes to what was going on at the end of last year. Even though challenging it is time to recognize that if a relationship has not grown or changed in a year, then it is likely it never will.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

There has been a lot of focus for you in your home recently. This may be bringing up conversations about whether to move, to move in together, commitment, or even the expansion of a family. Mars is currently retrograde in Gemini right now which is the sign that rules this part of your life.

Because Mars rules actions that are hindered under its retrograde energy it may feel challenging to actually feel like you can move ahead. You may feel like you are at a stalemate with your romantic partner right now or that things are not happening quickly enough.

It may not be an issue of falling out of love or even an inevitable break-up coming this week, but you may end up feeling like you are all out of patience and then unconsciously start to pick fights because you are frustrated.

This can lead to a challenging week or even a temporary break-up, especially if you feel like there has been no movement. The best thing that you can do this week is to be mindful of your words especially as Jupiter in Pisces squares off with Mercury in Capricorn and Venus in Sagittarius this week signifying that some rough conversations are likely to take place.

Of course, sometimes you are meant to have these moments because they allow you to break through previous barriers, but at others, you can feel that once these astrological pressures have eased so do many of your unsettled feelings. Take your time this week and practice the pause before speaking if you do want to continue your relationship.

4. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This is again one of those weeks when you can either see a momentous break-up or the forging together of a new romantic path. At the start of the week both Venus and Mercury, the planets of love and communication, are in your zodiac sign, but by the end of it, both will have turned into Capricorn highlighting what is your most valuable.

Alongside this shift, the Full Moon in Gemini will be bringing relationship themes to a head that have been developing since the May 30th, 2022, New Moon in Gemini. Gemini energy rules your romantic relationships and love life so whenever there is action here within this sign you will tend to see greater developments within your life.

With the Full Moon occurring and the shift of Venus and Mercury, it is entirely possible that you realize what it is you genuinely want and need from a romantic partner and finally decide to end a particular relationship.

What is working against you in some ways is that Mars, the planet of action and ambition, is currently retrograde in Gemini causing you to slow down and not act as quickly as you normally would.

You are still within your Zodiac Season of Sagittarius so you are feeling bolder than normal, it is just that you may not truly be able to shine as brightly as you would like right now. You may already feel like a relationship has ended but are only biding your time to break the news to your partner, if that is the case, then this week try to take one step closer to the life that you are dreaming of for 2023.

