Welcome to Sagittarius season; prepare to laugh. While Sagittarius is a Fire sign and most certainly comes along with the traits that are associated with strength, drive, force, and vision, there's something about the last fire sign of the year that brings with it a certain kind of levity.

Sagittarius may be powerful, but it doesn't take everything as seriously as say, Aries or Leo does. Sagittarius enjoys the power, without letting it overrule them.

When we move into Sagittarius season, we feel good about life, love, and...ourselves.

This is the season in which lovers tend to relax into their relationship; we may feel the fire of Sagittarius' focus, and we may want to share our vision with the person we love.

This is the season for making travel plans, for figuring out together what the 'next stage' might be. During Sagittarius season, we are clear of Scorpio's overly passionate influence, which helps us see our own relationships honestly...and honesty, truth, and clarity of speech are part of Sagittarius' gift to us.

Getting back to the laughter...we will laugh. And we will do so with our partners because we feel lighter. It's the end of the year, the quality of the air is different and so is our stronghold on seriousness.

We simply do not wish to take everything to heart and with the Sun in Sagittarius, we're able to lighten up and laugh over mistakes. This season brings us forgiveness, hope, and optimism. In fact, there is no zodiac sign that is more optimistic than Sagittarius. Get on board, zodiac signs, this one looks like it's going to be fun.

How the Sun in Sagittarius affects each zodiac sign's love horoscope starting November 22, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

All Aries people love when it's Sag season because they get to finally relax a little, as the Archer's vibe makes everything seem both doable and easy.

We love our partners even more during this season because we are no longer interested in seeking out what is wrong with them. Imagine that. Seeing our partners for all the good they bring, and honoring them fully for it. That's Sagittarius for you, always bringing in the possibility.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Sag season brings you and your partner even closer because it reduces stress and lets you both take it all much easier. While life can be hard, one's attitude doesn't always have to reflect that difficulty and during this season, Taureans stand to feel extremely relaxed around their mates, which puts them in their natural state.

A relaxed Taurean is a friendly and loving Taurean, and with that as a foundation, nothing by good can come of it.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Because Sagittarius is a 'mutable' sign, it inspires flexibility, and as a Gemini, you need that kind of option, as it's often hard for you to settle into a solid decision.

This means that you and your partner can easily agree on things that ordinarily would take you too long to decide upon. You don't feel the same kind of fear as you normally do during this season, meaning that you easily agree to suggestions your partner makes, allowing you to have a much better time with them than at any other time.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You will find that you and your partner will come to understand each other more during Sagittarius season, as this is the sign that brings people together and helps them get into the fine details of what it's like to be a person in love.

You are a naturally compassionate person, and this Sun sign helps bring this to the surface, and once you are able to flex this beautiful muscle, your partner will feel so at home in your arms, that the two of you will never want to separate.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Sag season works so well with your personality, Leo, as it helps to inspire you and your partner to get into something ultimately creative like having a child together, or creating some magnum out of music, art or literature.

This is the season for you to express your love in grand ways; if you like cooking or preparing food for festive occasions, you'll be doing this together with your partner, while laughing and feeling the joy of the season.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Sagittarius season helps put your love life back on track as it helps you make light of your issues so that you can place more emphasis on what matters to you. You will be laughing and discussing profound topics during this time and the more you share, the more you will learn about your mate. This will make things interesting and promising; the future looks bright under the Sagittarius sky, so relax on the judgment calls and let the love flow naturally.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

While you are not always the person who wants to settle down and commit to another person, this season's energy makes it seem easier and more relatable to you. Ordinarily, Sagittarius is not a zodiac sign of commitment, as it represents individuality and freedom but it also serves to make light of things like commitment — making it feel less scary and more desirable. You will feel very comfortable about being in a relationship during Sag season, Libra. Let your hair down a little, and laugh.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You might be compelled to tell your partner a deep truth about yourself during Sagittarius season, as this sign prods people into being themselves and living in the truth. What you might think is something you need to hide forever from your partner is something that Sagittarius wants out and in the open, just to get past it. This season encourages lightness and freedom, and that means freedom from secrets. Your relationship stands to get so much better during this time.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

During your birthday season, you relish the days of Sagittarius, as this is the season that gives the backbone to all of your wild and crazy ideas. Your partner already knows you're a lunatic and that you love to have fun, and you can count on them to join in on the fun, this season. You might even engage in a little friendly competition with your mate; it's not about winning for you, it's about engaging, enjoying, and partaking in the activities of life that bring you both together.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You may find that whatever problems you might be having with your mate right now will melt away as Sagittarius season really doesn't want to support negative feelings. This is a sign that literally represents optimism, but it's also a fire sign, so it's not taking 'no' for an answer. Let the season's good cheer flow all over you so that you can see how wonderful it is to be in a relationship with the person you love. Set aside your differences and let Sag lead the way.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

While you'll love the feeling that you get during Sagittarius season, you'll also find that both you and your partner might feel inspired, or even ambitious during this time. Sagittarius is the competitor, the player...the one that gets things done, the participant...it brings couples closer together and implants wondrous ideas into the minds of lovers. This is a great time for you and your partner to plan for the future and to undertake great things.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Oh, how you love Sagittarius season because it always has such a good effect on your love life. You'll find that nobody wants to fight during this season; neither one of you wants anything more than to play around and have fun. It's the end of the year and WOW could you enjoy the idea of kicking back just for the purpose of enjoying life? That's exactly what Sagittarius brings: downtime, relaxation, and trust in the idea that it's OK to play around. Not everything has to be taken that seriously.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.