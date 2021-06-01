What's Your Secret Talent? Let This Personality Test Figure It Out

When I was a little kid and my youngest brother was just born, I couldn't get enough of the guy. At the age of 9, while I had "helped" my parents with my two other younger siblings, this was the first time I could actually look after one of the rad little people in my life.

When he was very small, he suffered from jaundice and spent a lot of time crying. I took such pride in my ability to make him stop. I would make funny faces, soothing noises, I would pat his back, or even just talk to him about absolutely nothing and it always worked a treat.

Sometimes, though, my usual tactics wouldn't work and he would continue shrieking to beat the band, and that's when I did what any other 9-year-old would do: I ran over to my mom and was all "This is your problem now!"

While my mother has a myriad of skills, all of them awesome (hi, mom!), to me what she could do for my crying brother was the biggest secret talent in her arsenal. Without fail, she could silence my brother in a second, and it wasn't a gift that was reserved exclusively for her children, either!

If there is a baby crying and my mother is near and the parents of said child are comfortable with it, she has no issue scooping up said weeping infant and soothing them. I once asked her where it came from, this strange gift, and she just shrugged, the way so many of us do about the hidden talents we have.

For most talents, we have to spend years and years (lifetimes!) practicing, learning, and studying in order to become a master. I, for example, am a gifted operatic performer, but that didn't just happen — I had to work to do it.

Now, my ability to perfectly apply lipstick in the dark without a mirror? That's a hidden talent. It just came to me, it was just something I could do, and I firmly believe that every single person on the planet has a random hidden talent whether they know it or not. If you already know what yours is, power to you! If you don't, then you are absolutely in the right place.

Below you'll find a quick, easy, visual personality test that is specifically designed to help you figure out what your hidden talent might be.

The personality quiz works like this: look at the optical illusion image below, and pay close attention to the first thing in it that you happen to see.

When you've done that, scroll down to find out what this personality test reveals about your secret talent.

What are you waiting for? You know you wanna know...

1. If you saw the iceberg first...

If you saw the iceberg first, your secret talent is that you are really good at doing magic!

This is either something you already knew or something that's made you so skeptical that you're looking at your screen with serious WTF face right now (and I can't blame you).

But it's the truth! From pulling coins out ears to making magic rabbits disappear to knowing which card was picked, when it comes to sleight of hand you've just got a natural gift.

This doesn't mean you have to, like, become a magician or anything, but it might mean that it could be worth your while to watch a couple of YouTube videos on card tricks. Since this stuff comes easily to you, all the more reason for you to show off at your next cocktail party, or, you know, an 8-year-old's birthday.

2. If you saw the ice cream first...

If you saw the ice cream first, get excited, because you, my friend, are a natural performer!

If you're already strutting your stuff on the stage, keep it up!

You've got the "it" factor, and it shows whenever the spotlight falls upon you. If you aren't a performer or you get terrible stage fright or jitters, don't worry, not all performances have to be done before a massive crowd. You've got other ways to show off your gifts.

Being a performer can be just telling an engaging story to a friend, or making someone at work laugh with a silly impression. Just because you have the gifts to be the star of every show, that doesn't mean you have to be. Still, there are plenty of other ways of using what comes naturally to you, so don't hide that light under a bushel.

3. If you saw the whales first...

If you saw the whales first, your secret talent is that you are a very naturally gifted athlete.

You have great reflexes, and like most sports junkies, you live for the rush of serotonin that comes when you get your heart rate up for an extended amount of time.

If you aren't on some sort of intramural team, you should join one! It would be a great way to use your natural knack at athletics. If team sports aren't your thing, look into spicing up (or heck, even starting) your workout routine. Lucky you, a gift that also happens to be good for you.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York with her cats, Batman and Margot. She's an experienced generalist with a passion for lifestyle, geek news, pop culture, and true crime.