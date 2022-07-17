Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope For July 18 - July 24, 2022

Your weekly love horoscope for each zodiac sign is here July 18 - 24, 2022 at the change of the Sun from Cancer to Leo.

In the coming days, the energy shifts as the fire sign of Leo dominates the energy giving you the ability to know your own heart so that you can follow it explicitly.

Early in the week, Mercury starts the wave of Leo energy by moving into this sign prompting you to speak from your heart more and not to mince words when it comes to matters of love.

Leo is bold, courageous and doesn't fear the unknown which is the energy that will be filtering through your own being throughout the week.

Allow yourself to take chances, embrace risk and welcome in that heart-centered energy that will help you be able to first know your own truth so that any decisions or choices you make come from it, rather than in spite of it.

Asteroid Chiron turns retrograde this week in Aries, inviting you into the healing that is possible if only you slow down and give yourself a chance to reflect and process what you have gone through.

By having this healing energy mixed with Leo’s encouraging you to follow your heart, you’ll be able to reach some major milestones in learning karmic lessons so that you can genuinely feel as if you are growing into more of who you truly are.

This is the purpose of love, after all, to help you be able to unlearn everything that has kept you from being your true self.

Retrograde Saturn in Aquarius, the planet that is responsible for all those challenging lessons in love, unites with Jupiter midweek giving you a chance to see the benefits of actually learning from your past so that you can then start making different decisions for your future.

Use this energy to allow yourself to face what is still challenging and to take on the task of doing things differently so that you can truly allow yourself to grow in all the ways that love will ask of you.

The end of the week brings the Last Quarter Moon in Aries bringing a desire to overcome the obstacles that have prevented healing as well as love which will allow you to make sure that you’re not the one sabotaging your heart's deepest desires.

Then as asteroid Ceres, ruler of the feminine, care and nurturing, enters Leo at the end of the week, it will be time to tend to your heart and that of your partners so that you can truly embrace the love that helps you become the person that you knew all along you truly were.

Important dates for your weekly love horoscope this week:

Tuesday, July 19th

Mercury shifts into Leo today as Chiron begins its retrograde in Aries. Mercury rules communication, both the way in which you think and how you speak. In Leo, it’s all about the heart. This is great energy for dating and for existing couples as you’ll be speaking your deepest feelings and desires instead of trying to mask or downplay them.

Asteroid Chiron represents healing, taking what you’ve been through and becoming better because of it. In Aries, it’s determined to do this which will positively affect relationships so that both can heal together and in a balanced way allowing more focus on the future for both.

Wednesday, July 20th

The Last Quarter Moon in Aries occurs today bringing a burning desire to overcome obstacles that have caused delays or challenges within relationships. This is the time to honestly assess where you are at and to deal with things that are preventing you from moving forward together.

Thursday, July 21st

Jupiter in Aries meets up with retrograde Saturn in Aquarius gifting you with the rewards of having learned some particularly challenging karmic lessons. Jupiter represents abundance, the light after you have traversed the darkness of whatever Saturn lesson you have been moving through.

Once you do, it feels almost as if you are being reborn and this energy will show you that the best relationship is one that helps you grow into more of who you are.

Friday, July 22nd

The Sun shifts into Leo today initiating the start of Leo Season. Leo rules the Sun so this is a powerful placement that will allow you to follow your heart at all costs.

You will be feeling bolder in love matters and also able to take on risks for dramatic changes that create more happiness and love. If you’ve been thinking of making a major change, this is the chance you’ve been waiting for.

Saturday, July 23rd

Asteroid Ceres governs the feminine, motherhood, nurturing and even self-care. Today this celestial body enters Leo prompting you to focus on the well-being of your heart.

Use the energy shift that begins today to make sure that you’re taking care of your own self first but also making sure that you’re allowing yourself to speak up about what it is you need from your partner as well.

Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope For July 18 - July 24, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Friday, July 22nd

The Sun entering passionate Leo this week brings a new way of expressing your heart within romantic relationships.

It will be a process of first gaining a deeper understanding of exactly what it is that is authentic for you and then embracing your own passions so that you feel more confident in expressing your feelings and dreams for the future with your partner.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Saturday, July 23rd

Ceres, an asteroid that governs the feminine, motherhood and nurturing enters Leo today bringing you a chance to focus on these themes within your home environment.

Whether you live by yourself or with a partner and family, this is an opportunity to make sure that you and anyone you live with feel like the space you share together is truly one that nurtures your heart.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, July 19th

Mercury, the planet that rules communication and thoughts enters Leo today helping you to communicate your feelings in dating or committed relationships.

As much as you may be in your head frequently, it’s another matter to open your heart and allow yourself to share your feelings.

The energy beginning today will help you do that which will deepen any romantic connections you have.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Friday, July 22nd

As the Sun enters Leo later in the week it’s time to become more expressive about what it is your heart truly needs. As much as it may feel like you have to care for yourself and take on the needs of others first, this energy will have you focusing more on your own needs so that you can communicate that within your romantic relationship.

Regardless of what it is, the needs of your own heart will become undeniable this week.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Thursday, July 21st

Retrograde Saturn in Aquarius joins up with Jupiter in Aries bringing you some much-needed rewards having gone through a period of lessons romantically.

It may be that today offers the chance to see how the final pieces come together realizing just how much you’ve grown and how much healing has taken place. Allow this energy to be able to give you hope for your future in terms of love.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Saturday, July 23rd

Ceres, the asteroid that rules motherhood and nurturing shifts into Leo giving you a chance to focus on intimacy within your relationships.

This isn’t just physical, though that may come under focus during this time, it’s also more about that heart-centered connection you feel with your partner which helps you build a strong emotional and mental connection. Use this to have important conversations and to allow yourself to surrender to love.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, July 19th

Chiron, the asteroid that rules healing and even growth, turns retrograde in Aries today giving you a unique opportunity to reflect on how you have grown and healed in terms of your romantic relationships.

Use this energy to do any processing necessary to be able to put the past behind you, but also remain focused on what change of action you will do because of what you’ve learned. That is the key to healing, once something has been learned it should be reflected by the actions that you take.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Thursday, July 21st

The Moon is in Taurus all day giving you romantic vibes. You will be keenly aware of your own heart and the feelings that are there which will also give you deeper clarity about what you need to do in terms of your relationship.

There has and will continue to be growing during this time but it’s also about making sure that you are taking the opportunities for joy as they come. Healing isn’t only challenging, it’s also something that should ultimately make you feel good.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Saturday, July 23rd

During the day today, the Moon is in your opposing sign of Gemini. This air energy always rules your romantic relationships and today it’s no exception. The moon rules your emotional self, a part of you that you’re not always in tune with.

This means that today you will have a chance to connect with your own deepest feelings about your romantic choices and your relationship. Allow yourself to receive what it is you most need during this time.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, July 20th

The Last Quarter Moon in Aries brings the focus on how much you allow your partner into your heart and life. There are times that you can use walls to keep people a safe distance away or even come across as emotionally avoidant.

During this energy you will be able to move beyond the blocks that have kept you from truly embracing love and the connection that you have, letting you enjoy love and your partner on a whole new level.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, July 19th

Mercury, the planet that rules communication and thoughts, shifts into Leo today prompting you to start talking about the direction that your relationship is headed into.

You are ready for this though as Saturn has been helping you learn all the necessary romantic lessons so that you can embrace more of the good in life and love.

Have faith in yourself and in the work together with your partner this week so you can continue to write your own beautiful love story.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Thursday, July 21st

Jupiter in Aries unites with retrograde Saturn in Aquarius lighting up themes around spirituality and divine love. You are a sign that truly loves love which means that you also have a very romantic nature about you.

The energy today brings some beautiful moments and growth as a reward for doing some of the harder work Saturn has recently brought up. When you see things as they are and not as you wish, you sometimes realize that reality can be better than your dreams.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.