Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For June 27 - July 3, 2022

Welcome to the weekly horoscope for all zodiac signs. This week spans June 27 through July 3, 2022, and it is certainly filled with heavy activity and heady mindsets.

Because we are now in the Cancer sun, we will spend much time inside our heads, thinking of escape routes and extreme vacations.

We have many Jupiter transits which can expand on what we do and think, which lets us know that if we can veer towards the positive, we'll do ourselves a good turn under Jupiter's eye.

We will also experience the retrograde of Neptune in Pisces, which may take a toll on our intuitive skills. This week isn't optimal for trusting one's gut. While we're always told to 'trust your gut,' this week's transits dull our intuition, which could lead to making bad decisions on a whim.

Try to think things through as opposed to jumping in impulsively. This is not a good week for impulsivity. This is the week where you pull back and think things out.

We have Mars sextile Saturn, which may help us with our love lives. However, this transit is restrictive, so the 'help' we receive in romance may be the kind that has to do with control, commitment, and boundary setting.

Towards the end of the week, we'll be feeling a little mean and ornery after all we've been through.

With moon opposition Pluto, we shouldn't be surprised if all that frustration turns into a fight with someone we care about for no good reason at all.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This week has you pulling no punches while demanding orders. You are not in the mood for anyone's flack, and you will serve them the riot act if they even try to get in your way.

You have plans for this week, and all of them are productive and useful. If you even sense disruptive behavior around you, you will cut that person right out of your life. No excuses. This week has you feeling like a boss and acting on that with power to back you up.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You'll be lucky to hold on to your temper this week as it seems everyone around you is messing up at work — and at home. But what really upsets you is how people at work just can't seem to do their jobs correctly.

Now, you're not even the boss here, but you have a sense of work ethic that should be reflected in everyone you work with. This week tests your patience, and you should be ready to tell someone off by the end of the week.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Here's a week where you get to think you're getting away with something and that nobody's noticed what you've done. Guess what? You're not going to get away with anything, and on top of that, you can expect to be humiliated as well.

This is a huge lesson for you, and it all comes down to humility; you need to stop trying to prove that you're the smartest in the room. When you start to show off, you come across as a novice who needs to constantly prove themselves, even if you're an expert.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You get a pass this week, Cancer, as it seems the stars are kind to you. You've got the love of family and friends to support you, and you may even feel like starting a creative project that would require others to join in and help.

It's a week of community kindness and sharing. Expect a few great meals this week with friends and a general feeling of contentedness with colleagues. All is well in your world. Enjoy it while it lasts, Cancer.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This week is about your focus on your love life; it's good and getting better. You may be someone who has just fallen in love recently. You're just starting to get to know each other, and so far, you like what you see.

You're aware that nothing in life is perfect or set in stone, but as of this week, your love life looks like the only thing that gives you true happiness. You see a future with this person, making you joyous and happy.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This one's up to you, Virgo. You've recently done something to upset the balance of one or more of your close relationships. You were mean and rude to a friend, and during this week, you will see the real consequences of that treatment.

You can turn it around with a few words, but words are not actions.

You need to do something to change your ways because you seem to be getting ruder as the days go by, and rudeness will only grant you isolation.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are the apple of somebody's eye this week, and the person who admires you will let you know this very shortly. This is someone you do not know, though they are not a total stranger.

They present the idea to you that you are someone special, and this stokes the fires of your ego. They make you feel good by flattering you, and you buy right into it.

Whether this turns out to be a beautiful friendship or not, you feel good this week because you feel it's about time someone complimented you as heavily as this person will be doing.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This week brings you a financial decision. Should you spend your hard-earned money on this, or hold on to it for another day? You are chomping at the bit to spend; hey, it happens, and for you, it happens big.

You love buying yourself treats, which is fantastic, but this week's problem is that you can't decide where to throw your money. In other words, it's not such a terrible week, after all, Scorpio!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This week brings forth the importance of friendship. In your world, there is nothing more sacred than the word, 'friend.' While you may have many friends, you are also that person who likes to have one special friend.

This week will have you focusing on that one person. Friendships are more important to you than romances, as yours are built to last. You will feel the heartwarming experience of loving friendship this week.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You know that moment when the world around you seems to be boring down to the ground. You just start laughing hysterically because you feel there's nothing more you can do? Welcome to this week, Capricorn.

Murphy's law is in full effect this week, and after the first few blunders total everything, you'll start to expect them. Except, instead of feeling burdened by them, you'll feel the unexpected joy of not caring anymore.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You manage to escape all pain this week as you lock yourself into your own mind, where you know it's safe and sound. This means that you retreat from the world and all of your responsibilities this week because you simply cannot allow yourself to feel the pain of what's happening around you.

The good part is that you DO know how to spare yourself anguish, and if peace is found inside your mind, then that's where you are all too happy to be. "Stop the world. I want to get off."

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You may stand to do fairly well in terms of finance this week, Pisces. While you're not at the level you wish to be, you are starting to create a life plan that is both achievable and lucrative.

This week brings you clarity in business decisions, which is worth its weight in gold. Take advantage of this clarity; research and study will make you a fortune. It's a great week for you in money — make it work for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.