6 Zodiac Signs Who Have Trouble Making New Friends, According To Astrology

It's not their strong suit.

For some, making friends comes naturally and starts right at the beginning of our lives as social creatures.

Early on, at school, we figure out what it's like to begin to mingle, share ideas and get to know other children. Some of us hesitate, while others go forth fearlessly, and while nobody wants to go through their school days friendless, it's often hard to understand how to make friends.

After spending a certain amount of years on the planet, we realize that some friendship do last, while others fall apart, leaving us either cold, or heartbroken.

Our zodiac signs are what determine how we see both active friendships and future ones.

If we've been hurt by friends, we might be more trepidatious about making new ones if our zodiac sign is one of a doubtful nature. A sign that is known for its magnanimous nature, such as Leo, hardly ever frets over the idea of making friends; for them, it's natural and successful. However, for others, making friends can be both traumatizing and hard to trust.

Before we come to understand that friendships don't always last, we tend to believe that they will — forever. "Best friends forever." It's a pop culture phrase that sets up a truly great expectation, one that when not met, creates disillusion and disappointment.

So, which zodiac signs have trouble making friends?

1. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

While Cancer enjoys group gatherings, they are generally not interested in close one-on-one friendships. Cancer loves a good party, and they are very generous of spirit when it comes to seeing people happy — they want everyone to be happy!

But this desire to witness the happiness of others does not cross over into a need for a close friendship, or intimacy of any sort, for that matter. Cancer, the homebody, is fine to relax with a book at home, by themselves.

This sign, like Gemini, finds trust hard to come by, which is why they feel freer and more content in group meetings. Their attitude towards friendship is, "The more, the merrier," although this relates to their love of groups as opposed to individual friendships.

2. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius is a rather introverted and shy sign, and this is really what's at the heart of why they don't have an easy time making friends. If trust is the issue, consider that they trust no one.

They are very willing to play the friendship game, but in the same way that they do not trust anyone, so goes it that one cannot trust them, at all. They are fantastic to their family and loved ones, but new friendships are vetted and tossed out almost as soon as they start.

Aquarius is a bitter sign. They suspect that nobody likes them and, in turn, they act accordingly. In truth, no one knows not to like them, which is why Aquarius does themselves a disservice by assuming the worst in every potential friendship situation.

3. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Nobody loves friends more than Virgo, but that doesn't mean it's easy for this sign to make and keep friends. Virgo is a harsh sign, and they tend to come with harsh personalities; sometimes their ways put people off, making friendship hard to come by.

Virgo has a very hard time making friends because they are brash and loud-mouthed. They share their opinions freely, and if one doesn't approve, they get the shaft.

When Virgo makes friends, it's usually for life and it's usually only one person: their best friend. That best friend already knows the score and can deal with it. But new, good mates? Not happening in the Virgo world.

4. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There's a difference between making friends and making acquaintances. A friendship is a relationship of the heart, while an acquaintance is someone you know, who might be somewhat friendly, but dispensable.

Gemini is an extremely doubt-filled sign, and trust comes very hard for them. They have a terrible time making friends because they see potential friends as those who will want more from them than Gemini is willing to give.

Gemini is not a giver — they are takers. They will not add to the friendship, but they will take whatever they can. It's hard to know what goes on inside any Gemini's heart, and because of this, it's very hard for them to make real and true friends.

5. Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Pisces is incredibly shy, and once they get out of their shell to become social, all their neurotic tendencies come into play, full force. Pisces "wants" friends, but assumes that no one wants to be friends with them.

This natural lack of self-esteem reads to others as a bottomless pit of neediness, which turns people off. Pisces brings in too much baggage to any friendship, and, in a way, their woes tend to take the spotlight.

It's hard to be friends with anyone where the entire friendship is about the other person's baggage. Pisces brings too much emotional baggage with them, and that makes it very hard for them to make or keep friends.

6. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra's calm, easy-going ways make them seem approachable and friendly, but this is only the surface. Libra is known for their kindness, but most times, that very kindness is a facade that allows them to walk through the world without being bothered.

Libra is not fond of people, though you'd never know it by talking to one. If you're able to accept a friendship with a Libra, you'll have to accept that you'll never truly know who they are. They are secretive, cunning and extremely private.

They will give you affection, but rarely will they let you into their hearts and rarer still will they give you their love.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.