We are about to walk into one of the most beautiful seasons of the year, and we don't just mean temperature-wise. On June 21, 2022, we being the Summer season, also known as the Solstice.

This represents the time in most people's lives when we're having fun and making plans and getting involved in outdoor activities.

What makes this Summer Solstice so extra special is that it also ushers in Cancer season, as the Sun enters Cancer very shortly after the Solstice begins.

What we can each expect on this day, June 21, is the idea of recognizing something inside of ourselves that is good. This is the day where we feel good about ourselves and if we're really going to push the envelope, we can admit that we actually have hope for the future.

As Gemini season steps out of the way and makes room for Cancer Sun, we, too, will release the nervous energy associated with Gemini, and relax into that awesome Cancer vibe that lets us just be ourselves, without having to prove anything.

Today is relaxed. While some signs of the Zodiac may have better or worse days today, one thing we have in common is that Cancer's energetic vibe is one of stability. So, whether we are worried about something or not, this vibe of the day is cool, calm, and collected. We feel good about being the people we are.

We're not about to let this vibe morph into something problematic.

The Summer Solstice of Cancer Season brings us a feeling of excitement, but so much of that excitement is based on the idea that we are safe, secure, and stable; we are not threatened by mundane problems today, and so we can reach for the stars, knowing we'll be back home for dinner at the right time with a smile.

How The 'Beautiful' Cancer Season Affects Each Zodiac Sign's Horoscope Starting June 21, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've finally gotten to the place where you are ready to shake off the past and put your best foot forward. You are one hundred percent supported by the universe, and as we cross into Cancer Sun, you'll feel ready, willing, and able to accomplish so much of what you've been too fearful of doing.

There is no fear left in you, Aries you've burnt it all away and now, all you can see ahead of you is a beautiful Summer, spent with loving friends and fun times.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There's always a bit of your personality that lives continuously in the Summer, and as soon as the actual Solstice arrives, you'll be more than ready for it. This is a good day as it ushers in the promise of all you love to do: party, go to concerts, have fun with friends, and indulge in super fun activities.

There's nothing here for you but promise and optimism. Cancer season lets you know that all is well in your world, so while you're here — have a ball.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

As you leave the comfort of your native sign, you'll come to realize that being a Gemini is a pretty nerve-wracking experience and now that you think of it, you're raring to go for the end of Gemini season and the beginning of Cancer Sun.

Ah, it comes as such a relief for you; you'll pay off some debt today, which will pave the way for future earnings, and with a clear mind, you'll start thinking heavily about what you want to do this Summer. Might be time to party, who knows!

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Welcome to Cancer Sun, and doesn't it make you feel good to know that you can finally relax in your zone? You're used to this, and it makes you laugh as you witness everyone in your life running around, nervous and overthinking everything, while there's you, calm and easy-going, living the life.

This is your birthday season, and the Summer Solstice feels like one big celebration for you. Here's to happy times ahead, Cancer!

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Oh how you love the Summer and you are definitely the kind of person who will throw a party just to celebrate the Solstice. There's a very good chance that you'll be doing just that as your need for social interaction is high today.

While you may not have your soiree tonight, you can count on the weekend for major interactions with friends and family. Cancer season gives you good reasons to appreciate all you have in your life, Leo, and you certainly do have a lot going for you.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You feel heaps of gratitude as the Summer Solstice of 2022 begins, mainly because this new season tends to put you in touch with all the things you love, including the people in your life.

Right now, you're in a state of bliss, and yes, of course, that kind of thing doesn't last but that doesn't mean you can't milk it for all it's worth today. Cancer season is going to be very good for you, Virgo. Get ready for fun in the sun and happiness on the home front.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

There won't be any complaints coming from you this Solstice, especially with Cancer season on the cusp; you've always done well during Sun in Cancer as it seems to help you keep the balance in your life.

As we depart from Gemini season, you, in particular, feel a little calmer in your approach towards the things that ordinarily drive you nuts, like your love life and your job. You're about to see an up turn in both. Stay tuned!

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

One good deep breath is all it takes for you to start feeling the heat and anticipation of good times ahead. The Summer Solstice is about to begin, and in your mind, that means it's time to change your thought patterns; you are no longer satisfied to stay stuck in the groove you've been in and, in a way, you've been waiting for just such an opportunity to break out of the mold.

You feel excited and eager to work hard and play harder this summer. Cancer season has you feeling complete and ready to rumble.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You have just started to reclaim your power, Sagittarius, and it's starting to manifest as everything you've ever wanted. You welcome this Summer Solstice as it serves to let you know that everything really does work out in the end.

You might have let worry get in the way of your creative flow, but this Summer's got something else in store for you. Get your mind ready for more creative work than you can imagine. You're in the right place at the right time; enjoy the ride, pal.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

With your love life looking as good as it has been lately, you can only see the Summer Solstice as the gate that opens to newer and even greater experiences for you and your loved one.

Of all the signs here, you, Capricorn, receive the greatest benefit when it comes to love and romance. Hey, the truth is, you've worked very hard to have a happy, secure life; what's the point of it all if you can't have a little fun now and then? Adventure awaits, stay safe!

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've never lost hope, and even though you've seen some hard times, there's always been redemption for you in the Summertime, and here we are now, ready to cross into Cancer Season via the Summer Solstice of 2022.

What you'll notice is that not only do you feel hopeful and strangely confident, but you also feel healthier than you've felt in years. This will inspire a Summer of Health for you, and you'll go for it with enthusiasm and a smart approach.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You'll be happy to know that Gemini season is now officially at a close and that means you can relax and just vibe out with the Summertime. No blues here, just a contented feeling that everything in your life is somehow going to work out.

June 21 gives you space to think and room to feel eternally optimistic about the Summer's events. You will be heavily involved in community work, and that may even start today. One thing is known: you'll be doing what you love to do, all Summer long.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.