Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope For May 30 - June 5, 2022

Your zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope is here for May 30 - June 5, 2022, with an astrology forecast for relationships, dating, and romance.

Under the darkened skies filled with hope, we remain under a Gemini Sun. Gemini is the sign of the twins; it carries a sense of duality with it.

The week begins with the Gemini New Moon and the promise of what is to come. Gemini is a zodiac sign that is highly communicative.

This energy carries through in all aspects of life.

From the paths that you may choose that you sometimes work to bring into balance.

—Paths of the soul

—Paths of your human life.

In its lowest sense, Gemini represents gossip. In the highest sense, Gemini is about the conscious expression and being authentic — for the collective good.

But Gemini season comes with more complex emotional energies, and retrograde season brings those themes to the surface.

Mars and Jupiter in Aries

Mars and Jupiter in the Aries take a dramatic pose during this New Moon. Mars and Jupiter push you to start new something new. If you've been afraid to make waves, it's time to be courageous.

Saturn in Aquarius

Saturn in Aquarius will play up the energies as it prepares to turn retrograde. Saturn allows final karmic lessons to find resolution and give you greater freedom. You can create more abundance in your life.

The New Moon in Gemini

This New Moon in Gemini marks the end of the current eclipse cycle. Last month's themes will become clear. You may even find a resolution during the days surrounding this lunation.

There is a space of compromise that is coming in based on being ready to take that leap of faith into the unknown.

You will not have all the answers, but that no longer matters.

Be prepared for deeper conversations that bring clarity to longstanding relationship issues.

Here's what's happening during this week's astrology forecast and your love horoscope this week.

Monday, May 30th

New beginnings always include an ending. The Gemini New Moon occurs today, which will bring an end to the current eclipse cycle and will usher in an opportunity for greater communication.

Mercury is still retrograde. There is an opportunity to go over things that happened in June 2021. Distance allows you to talk about it now with a unique perspective.

This New Moon is calm. Mars and Jupiter in Aries with Saturn in Aquarius also strengthen new beginnings in love — but only after you have first learned your karmic lesson.

Friday, June 3rd

Finally, after three weeks, Mercury retrograde ends while in the zodiac sign of Taurus. Mercury governs how you think and how you communicate, two essential areas within any romantic connection.

It was beneficial to discuss those things that happened in the past so that greater clarity and healing to the relationship and so that you would be more stable to move forward.

Now that Mercury is direct, though, conversations shift from speaking about past events or agreements to knowing what you both want for the future. Even if you are single, instead of going over things in your own head from the past, you will feel more ready to move into new love.

Saturday, June 4th

Saturn turns retrograde in Aquarius today, serving up an opportunity to uplevel by learning some of those karmic lessons you have attracted, especially in love. This opens a sense of divine timing. You see how you have prevented your happiness, yet you've learned important lessons.

Everything happens, though, when it is supposed to. Saturn retrograde teaches you to trust the path you're on. Saturn works in mysterious ways. During its retrograde season, romance slows down so you can see what is truly there and, in turn, make a stronger commitment to do right.

Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope For May 30 - June 5, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Try to pace yourself this week. A lot of information will be coming up that you can use to help direct your path forward. Be prepared for life to change and lose some control over what that may mean. It is not that you are heading into a chapter of not getting what you really want, but that to do so may cost you some of what you are still afraid to sacrifice.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Reflect on the past month and the amount of risk you allowed yourself to take. It is normal to be afraid about taking that next big jump. Whether it is a relationship, a marriage, or even just giving someone new a chance, what is new will always trigger uncertainty. You will never build the relationship you truly need by staying in the shallow end of the pool and allowing yourself to go deep.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This is a time that will help bring you closer to exactly what you have always dreamed of. Now that you are in the space to fully receive that partner and love, it is not time to make sure that you are seizing opportunities when it is offered. Make sure you let go of any remaining ideas. Instead, open yourself up to the amazingness headed your way.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Try to stay on the course this week. People around you may be triggered and up to their old tricks. Suppose there is a karmic relationship still at play in your life. In that case, it may be time to start thinking about creating an existing strategy if you have not already. It is not to say things will fall apart this week, but you will only be able to hold onto something for so long that was never really meant for you.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Giving new love a chance can be a scary thing. It might be you thought that you no longer needed that in your life, or it is a current partner that has proposed you move in together. Whatever it may be, it is time to trust the work you have done and your self-work to let yourself take this chance. Remember how far you have come and how secure you are with yourself. That is proof that the past never has to be repeated.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

In the coming days, there may be chances to confront your shadow side regarding how you have approached relationships. Earlier in the year, there was a focus on taking responsibility for yourself and the part that you played in these storylines.

Still, now you may finally understand why you brought the energy to the relationship that you did. Remember, it is never too late for a relationship that is meant to be. Sometimes you both need to grow to honor it like it needs to be.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Take every opportunity that comes your way, especially those you will have to speak up with and advocate for yourself. Part of what the last year has been about is you are no longer afraid of creating chaos by saying how you are feeling and what it is you need. This week gives you a chance to see that you no longer are the same person, which means any relationship, new or existing, will not turn out the same either.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The stronger you feel within yourself, the more you attract what you need. This week, with love, try to remember who you really are and why you have the perspective that you do now. No one who is meant to be in your life will ever try to dishonor you by offering you less than you deserve. Just make sure that you are ready to accept it when it is, even if it comes from the most unlikely of sources.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This is the sign that you have been looking for. It is safe to take that new beginning in a relationship. It may mean that something else needs to end or transition to something different. Still, there is a strong theme of beginnings under the current energy.

It may mean an entirely new chapter or even with a new person, but it is something that has been in play for some time. You have done the waiting and practicing patience. Still, it is time to go exactly where you are being directed by your soul and even the universe.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Take some time this week to explore something new. If you are in a relationship, it is a wonderful time to go hiking in a new park you have never visited or sign up for a cooking class together. Even single, it is an exciting time to break free from your routine and do something that you have always wanted to. This frees up your energy and gets you into the flow of happiness, which means that you are also more likely to attract it.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

As the week progresses, it may seem that you are faced with some heavy karmic lessons that you thought you had already dealt with. It may not even be in your current relationship, but remember that does not mean that it is not affecting it.

When they arise, let you feel through it as it may just be about recognizing that you are no longer the person that needed that lesson. If you are still in union with them, this may be the week for you to finally declare your independence and what it is you truly deserve.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

There has been a lot of focus on what is going on with your home and family. This week could bring positive pregnancy tests, a new location to move to, or even an engagement. You usually are very going with the flow but struggle if the flow suddenly seems too good. Make sure that you don't question things once they start to finally become the life that you have always dreamed of. In this case, change is not just a good thing. It is what you have been praying for.

