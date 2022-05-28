How Each Zodiac Sign's Relationships Improve During The 'Powerful' New Moon In Gemini On Monday, May 30, 2022

In this quantum physics universe of ours, everything gets a chance, meaning all phases of the Moon get a chance to influence and be influenced by all of the Zodiac constellations, along with each and every planet.

All things are defined by that which defines them, and while this may sound obtuse, the truth is, we cannot know a thing unless it is described by its opposite.

We cannot know the day without knowing the night. It is the night that makes day what it is. And in the same way, the phases of the Moon are defined by the changing transits, and on May 30, 2022, we have a very influential lunation: The New Moon.

And what describes and defines this very special New Moon is the fact that it is transiting Gemini at the moment.

The powerful New Moon in Gemini is a time for renewal, new opinions, and new ways of thinking about things. And if you think about it, we really could use a positive and reinforcing vision to hitch a ride on to.

This is a time where we start to feel that maybe we CAN do something about the state of the world; we've all been feeling the hate and the terror of what it's like to just be alive in 2022, but must we dwell on it forever without lifting a finger to bring positive energy?

The New Moon in Gemini inspires us to act.

This transit brings us fresh new enthusiasm; perhaps it's that we're entering the summer season, or that Mercury retrograde is starting to wane ... there's just something about this transit that doesn't want us to stick around decorating the rut we've chosen to live in.

This is the time for change and renewal. This is the time when it's more important to do what you say you want to do than to just sit and stew, mulling over possibilities. The New Moon in Gemini wants action and it wants it NOW.

Here's how the powerful New Moon in Gemini improves each zodiac sign's relationships on Monday, May 30, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

For you, Aries, it's time to check in with friends to see how they're doing. You've been so involved in your own life and your own problems, and while that's totally legit, you've let some of the other parts of your life go into disarray.

New Moon in Gemini will have you scrolling through your phone numbers, remembering that there are all of these friends that you have that have been ignored by you. There's still time and no one holds anything against you for living your life. But it might be a good idea to get back in touch with some close buddies.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Between the general good feeling that's been accompanying your life for the last few months and that sense that something is opening up for you right now, your first instinct will be to have a good time with friends and family.

You live in the real world, and you work very hard to make your daily existence a good one, however, you need your raves, your festivals, your concerts; you need to party in a mosh pit of lunatics, all having fun. New Moon in Gemini turns Taurus into the ultimate party animal.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It may take you a long time to implement the change you feel is best for you, but during the New Moon in Gemini, you'll be right on top of it, ready to change, ready to grow. You know what needs work in your life, and rather than complain or talk about it over and over, this transit has you putting your money where your mouth is.

You are now ready for new experiences, and in order to make way for the new, you have to remove that which is old and outdated in your life even some of your behavior.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The New Moon in Gemini has a very specific effect on you, Cancer: it's going to wake you up to the knowledge that you haven't been true to yourself, and because of that, you've suffered. You will also realize that it's not too late to change or grow and that it's all on you to make it happen.

You need to re-evaluate your priorities; you've spent way too long a time working on things that have no value to you or your life. It's time to create and reinvent a new life for yourself, where you can be free to be yourself.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are starting to feel as though the clouds of the pandemic have finally faded into the distance and that you might be able to breathe freely once again.

New Moon in Gemini acts as a jump start for you, Leo. It's true, we've all gotten into this lazy, weird new lifestyle that's made us fearful of things like hope, a future, and peace. You will choose to take this brand-new feeling of optimism and work with it. There is no going backward. Forward motion only.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This day has you clearing the air with someone you care about. You've needed to unload for a while now, as you don't feel well if you carry around the burden of repressed feelings.

New Moon in Gemini opens the doors to ease of communication for you, and as you begin to feel free enough to express yourself once again, you'll also notice that you don't need to return to the bondage of keeping a secret. This transit frees your mind, as well as your words.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The New Moon in Gemini stimulates your desire to get away from it all. It's enough. You've spent enough time holding everybody's hand, making sure everyone's OK, and sacrificing so much of your own time and space for the sake of others.

You feel good about it but still, there's got to be some time for you alone. This transit gives you the confidence you need to do something for yourself; it's great that you care for so many people, but you really need to concentrate on yourself, now.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You will be highly motivated to act on something that is important to you during the New Moon in Gemini. You've had plans and you've consistently had to put them off. It feels like years since you've gotten away.

You crave new vistas and adventures, and in all honesty, you just want something to look forward to that isn't the same ol' same ol'. You will get this during this transit; it's time for you to make those dreams into realities. Book tickets now!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

OK, you took time off to do ... whatever it was that you felt was so important, and though you feel justified in your move, you also feel like something is lacking in your life: creativity. That's almost impossible though in the life of a Sagittarius, as you are driven by creativity and must create on a daily basis.

New Moon in Gemini sparks that plug once again and has you back in the game; start laying out those canvases; you're back, Sag.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You've been so used to doing things a certain way for a long time now that you've forgotten the things that really satisfy you. In fact, you've forgotten what it's like to just be you, as you feel you've given so much of yourself away to things like work, your home life, and your partner.

While all of these things are worthy of your time, you have forgotten the most important player: You. The New Moon in Gemini will have you remembering that you need to be a part of it all, not just its caretaker.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This transit will have you feeling excited about a change in general. While all your friends are moaning and groaning about getting older and just wanting to settle down, you feel like dancing and singing and running around the house like a squirrel on caffeine.

The New Moon in Gemini hits you like a strong cup of coffee; you want to move, you want to go go go, and if you actually give yourself a direction here, you'll accomplish just about anything you want.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You've always been aware of your own bad habits and because you strive for excellence, you do try very hard to rid yourself of that which holds you back.

New Moon in Gemini acts as a palate cleanser for you, in a way, as it separates your bad behavior from your potentially better behavior and allows you to see that you can create a healthier life for yourself if you practice 'stick-to-it-ive-ness.' Persistence gets the gold, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.